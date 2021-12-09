12 best skipping ropes for fitness to improve stamina and speed

Skipping is a simple full body workout, which can strengthen your legs, tone muscles, boost stamina and improve coordination. It also burns calories – and it burns them fast.

With more people than ever buying equipment to use at home, the skipping rope market is booming. But there are some things to consider when buying one for the first time.

The first is material. Coated wires are now the top choice for many skippers, especially if you’re all about speed. You should also think about length. Look out for adjustable ropes to give you options.

Once you’ve made your choice, you’ll need to get the perfect fit by standing on the middle of the rope with one foot and then pulling the handles straight up so that the rope is tight. The top of the handles should be somewhere between your armpit and nipple.

How we tested

To make life easier, we’ve tested ropes for the last couple of months from across the market – from cross-training sessions in the gym to quick skips at home. From those that simply do what they say on the tin to smart skipping ropes that guide you through sessions and tell you the number of calories burned, we’ve rounded up the best below.

So whether you’re trying to get fit or just want to fit in with the kids, we guarantee you’ll find the perfect product.

The best skipping ropes for 2021 are:

Beast Gear beast rope pro Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 We’ve been testing Beast Gear’s ropes for a couple of years now and we’ve been impressed time and time again by their quality. This time around, we turned again to the brand’s next generation beast rope pro – and found it still performs head and shoulders above the rest. The rope is fast, durable and pretty nice to look at. It includes a double bearing system, which enables a smooth rotation, and a locking mechanism to prevent the cable from slipping, even during the fastest workouts. The steel coated cable is ultra-strong and can withstand users putting it through its paces in HIIT sessions, interval training and longer aerobic workouts. We loved the smaller, lighter handles, which are hollow, and found it aided our sessions (although some beginners might prefer something a little chunkier). Plus, the rope is easy to adjust and you get a nylon bag for storage.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sundried skipping rope Best: Value rope Rating: 9/10 We use a few products from Sundried and are always impressed with the brand. This skipping rope is no different. If you’re a seasoned gym goer who is looking to up the sweat in your sessions, then this rope offers a quality spin. The lightweight, super slim cable slices through the air and is helped along by precision ball bearings in the handles, enabling a seamless spin. Although the handles are quite long, we found the thumb grooves stopped our hands from slipping and boosted our confidence during workouts. This jump rope isn’t recommended for prolonged use on concrete, but as long as you take good care of it then it is durable. Plus, it looks super sleek and the price includes a spare cable and a carry case – perfect if you want to shove it in the bottom of your gym bag. And while Sundried has always been affordable, its new price of £9 is an absolute steal.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Decathlon weighted skipping rope Best: Weighted skipping rope Rating: 7/10 A weighted skipping rope is good for two reasons. Firstly, it can help to slow down the rotation making it easier for you to get to grips with skipping when you’re first starting out. Secondly, it can help to increase strength – especially in your arms, shoulders, back and core. If you’re unsure or want to see if it works for you, then Decathlon’s rope is a great option. It’s sold with two 80g removable weights, so you can adjust your workout depending on how you feel. Even with the weights, the PVC rope turns smoothly with foam handles that are grippy (if not a bit sweaty). We found this wasn’t as easy to adjust as some of the other models we tested – and you’ll need to take good care of it to ensure it lasts. But for £9.99, it’s a great option if you want to see what weighted ropes are all about.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Beachbody bod rope Best: For innovation Rating: 9/10 “Use the BOD Rope ONLY with firm grip and control. Never swing or throw the BOD Rope.” So reads the accompanying pamphlet for the cordless indoor jump rope from fitness experts Beachbody. We’ve got to admit we had fleeting visions of accidentally smashing our TV – but, in reality, the rope was super easy to use and revolutionised our workouts. It turns out that not having a rope helped us concentrate on our speed and form, leading to big improvements in our skipping stamina even over a couple of months. It also removed any concerns we had about falling over or tripping, so we were able to test our limits time and time again. The handles are super comfortable, especially in comparison to some of the other minimalist products on the market. Plus, it’s easy to store and you (obviously) don’t need to worry about it tangling. If you’re looking to dial up the intensity of your workouts in a measured way, then look no further.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tangram Factory smart rope pure Best: Smart rope Rating: 9/10 Everything about Tangram’s smart rope pure is extra. Unlike most other ropes, it has two sets of ball bearings in each handle. The complementary app not only includes basic counts, such as jumps and calories burned but also allows users to challenge their friends, view leaderboards and select fitness sessions such as interval training, which are based on skill level and fitness goals. Plus, there’s no need to worry about the rope running out of battery mid-swing – it will last for 45 hours of active training. The result is a modern rope, which satisfies even the most serious of skippers. It is light at only 250g and fast, with a smooth, natural motion. It genuinely only takes around a minute to set up with an iPhone, iPad or Apple watch and the user journey on the app is simple. It is also adjustable in line with height and jump stance, and the handles are nicely shaped. We know this rope is a bit pricier – but we think it’s worth saving the pennies for.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Decathlon counter skipping rope Best: Rope for counting jumps Rating: 8/10 Want to track your performance but don’t want to break the bank? Then try this counter skipping rope from Decathlon. It will tell you how long you’ve been working out for, the number of jumps and will even estimate how many calories you’ve burnt. We’re not always great with technology – but we got to grips with this without even opening the instruction book. The display is relatively easy to read, with four buttons to help you reset and do things like enter your weight to make the calorie tracker slightly more reliable. The rope itself is made of PVC and comes in at three metres long, although it can be adjusted. Plus, there’s a two-year warranty and the brand has an app that includes free workouts if you’re looking for some inspiration.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Wolverson Fitness speed demon skipping rope Best: For speed skipping Rating: 8/10 We were extremely excited about testing Wolverson’s products, not least because the brand promises its skipping rope is “tangle-proof” – and we certainly weren’t disappointed. The 10ft coated rope, with a stainless steel interior, sounds the same as many of the other models on the market, but there are some subtle differences that make it stand out. For a start, the rope is thin (3.5mm) and very light (200g), making it amongst the best for speed and control. It is adjustable for heights up to 6ft 6in – but unlike some other products, you aren’t left with the risk of excess rope getting caught around your hands. Instead, the brand recommends users find the perfect length before cutting off the excess rope, reinserting the removable rubber caps on the end once done. The handles are a bit longer and heavier, but they are extremely grippy. Plus, you get a spare wire, rubber end caps, nylon bag and adjusting screw for a very reasonable price. We’re sure you’ll be mastering your triple unders in no time.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Meglio skipping rope extreme (indoor use) Best: Indoor rope Rating: 8/10 Sometimes it’s good to go back to basics. If you’re a fan of the simpler things in life, then this is the rope for you. The gold aluminium handles are slim and comfortable, while the stainless steel ball bearings enable a smooth rotation. The 9ft cable rope is adjustable, so once you’ve set the rope up the first time then you’re good to go (just remember to keep the black end caps so you can pop them back on after cutting the rope). This jump rope is slightly less durable than some of the other products on the market, so we’d recommend that you stick to using it indoors or on a yoga mat as suggested by the brand. Overall, this is a high quality, low cost rope that will have you feeling like a champion in no time.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Crossrope get lean set Best: Skipping set Rating: 9/10 Crossrope is an American brand with an American attitude. Order one of its sets and you’ll get a leaflet, welcoming you to the “Crossrope family”. “It is you, the everyday hero, that inspires us to challenge the fitness status quo,” the leaflet adds. So, with all this talk, are the ropes really that good? In short: yes. We tested the get lean set, which included 1/4lb and 1/2lb ropes. The “fast clip” system meant we could quickly change the handles between the light and heavy ropes, leading to a more versatile workout, while the pro-grade ball bearings made every swing seamless. The ropes’ braided steel interior meant these were among the most durable of the products we tried, barely showing any signs of use even after a tough couple of months in the gym. In order to make sure you get the most out of the product, there’s also a free app for iOS and Android, which includes tutorials, workouts and challenges. The ropes come in a range of sizes, depending on your height, with a small starting at 4ft 9in and the extra-large catering for up to 6ft 9in. There’s also a get fit and get strong set, too. These are the most expensive ropes we tried, but if you’re serious about skipping, you can’t get much better.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Myprotein deluxe skipping rope Best: For beginners Rating: 8/10 It’s back to basics with this deluxe skipping rope from Myprotein – and not in a bad way. If you’re looking for an adjustable rope that will help build your skipping stamina or shake up your workouts, then this is a great option. For £20, this rope includes sealed bearings to ensure the rope spins smoothly, decent-sized handles that don’t slip and adjustable screw fixings so you can tailor the length of the rope. It also comes with a small net bag so you can easily find it in your gym bag. We’d recommend hanging up this rope when you first receive it so the kinks drop out – otherwise we had no issues with tangles. An obvious choice for beginners and gym goers.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pro-Box wire speed rope Best: Rope for boxers Rating: 8/10 Aimed at boxers, this rope is great if you’re looking for a faster session. Its light construction, steel interior and plastic coating means it turns fast and is super durable, so you can put it through its paces without fear of damaging it. The bigger handles – which are grippy even in the sweatiest of workouts – and addition of bearing swivels only increase the swiftness of this rope, making it extremely easy to rotate. Although the rope is not adjustable, it does come in four different sizes (from 7ft to 10ft), so make sure you use the guide on the website to purchase the right one. Whether you think you’re the next Anthony Joshua or you fancy seeing how quick your footwork really is, this is a decent rope for a good price.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Dope Rope 2.0 cardio fitness jump rope Best: For eye-catching design Rating: 9/10 For a brand that combines jump rope expertise with retro pop culture, then look no further. Dope Ropes ticks all the boxes, offering premium ropes that perform time and time again. We tested the dope rope 2.0 – a cardio fitness jump rope that is one of the brand’s best sellers. And it’s not hard to see why. This rope was nicely weighted, turning faster and smoother than some of the beaded options on the market. The PVC cord isn’t too thick at 5mm and has a string centre, making it tangle free and increasing its durability, which is ideal if you tend to workout outside. The handles are comfortable and don’t slip, while the brand is so confident that it won’t break that it offers a lifetime guarantee. We dug the vaporwave aesthetic but if you’re not a fan of the pink there are five other big and bold colours to choose from.

The verdict: Skipping ropes for fitness We continue to love Beast Gear’s products, which are both high quality and reasonably priced. The jump ropes from Dope Ropes and Sundried gave the brand a good run for its money, offering high quality products that looked and performed really well. There are also some great choices from Decathlon if you’re looking for a weighted rope or something that counts your jumps for you – and let’s be honest, who doesn’t want that? Voucher codes For the latest discounts on sports accessories and other activewear offers, try the below links: For more fitness gear, check out the best boxing gloves that pack a punch

