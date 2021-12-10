12 best red wines: Bottles to savour this winter and beyond

For many, a well-chosen bottle of red is a fundamental feature of any good night in – something we’ve become increasingly familiar with over the past two years.

Yet for Jamie Smith, certified sommelier and co-founder of The Online Wine Tasting Club, several interesting wine trends emerged during lockdown. “People are drinking a little less, but they are happy to spend the same amount of money, so are able to ‘upgrade’ their wines,” he says. “The other point is, during lockdown, wine tasting became huge. Consumers were exposed to new wines they wouldn’t have gone for before, meaning that many have moved up from their standard bottle.”

That might include exploring new styles from lesser-known parts of the world or iconic regions such as burgundy or barolo. “Prestige wines command a higher price, due to their quality, rarity and history, and you pay for all of this when you purchase a bottle,” says Smith.

“Try to get a feel for a region or style before jumping to the pinnacle grape or style in a region. If you’re looking for better value, talk to your local wine merchant about regions that sit just outside the super-premium areas. For example, try something from the Langhe rather than a barolo, or drink a premier cru or a village wine rather than a grand cru.”

Ahead of Christmas, Smith outlines a few pairing recommendations to remember. “When it comes to rich, heavy food and rich, heavy red wine, you should try to make sure one doesn’t overpower the other,” he says. “I’m also careful with high alcohol reds and spicy foods, as more spice means you taste the alcohol more.” He also notes that red wine is often served too warm.

“‘Room temperature’ is a couple of degrees higher than it was when these ‘rules’ were put in place,” he says. “Lighter reds such as pinot noir or gamay can be chilled and enjoyed, and even bigger, richer wines can benefit from a few minutes in the chiller before consuming.”

How we tested

With the holiday season upon us, we tested a wide range of wines spanning different styles and price points, which we sampled at the recommended temperature both on their own and accompanied by foods we felt would match well. From big-hitting bottles of Bordeaux to nuanced natural wines from the new world, here are 12 brilliant wines to savour this Christmas.

The best red wines for 2021 are:

Best overall – Domaine Laurent Mouton givry premier cru, 2019: £32, Tanners-wines.co.uk

– Domaine Laurent Mouton givry premier cru, 2019: £32, Tanners-wines.co.uk Best for Sunday roast swigging – Morrisons the best valpolicella ripasso, 2018: £9.75, Morrisons.com

Morrisons the best valpolicella ripasso, 2018: £9.75, Morrisons.com Best crowd-pleasting rioja – Diez-Caballero vendimia seleccionada, 2016: £20.16, Decantalo.com

– Diez-Caballero vendimia seleccionada, 2016: £20.16, Decantalo.com Best elegant easy drinking – Claus Preisinger bonsai, 2020 : £30.50, Shopcuvee.com

– Claus Preisinger bonsai, 2020 £30.50, Shopcuvee.com Best big hitter on a budget – Aldi specially selected Lebanese red Bekaa Valley, 2019: £7.99, Aldi.co.uk

Aldi specially selected Lebanese red Bekaa Valley, 2019: £7.99, Aldi.co.uk Best for (very) special occasions – Le Strette ‘Bergeisa’ Barolo, 2016:£39.50, Wanderlustwine.co.uk

– Le Strette ‘Bergeisa’ Barolo, 2016:£39.50, Wanderlustwine.co.uk Best for poultry and white meat – Louis Jadot Beaujolais Villages, 2020: £10, Tesco.com

Louis Jadot Beaujolais Villages, 2020: £10, Tesco.com Best full-bodied finesse – Prats + Symington quinta do ataide 2016:£15.95, Slurp.co.uk

– Prats + Symington quinta do ataide 2016:£15.95, Slurp.co.uk Best cool-climate complexity – Eyrie Vineyards pinot noir, 2017: £45, Grapesmith.co.uk

– Eyrie Vineyards pinot noir, 2017: £45, Grapesmith.co.uk Best elegant chianti – Villa antinori chianti classico, 2016: £27.99, Majestic.co.uk

Villa antinori chianti classico, 2016: £27.99, Majestic.co.uk Best for pairing with cheese – Baron Edmond de Rothschild chateau clarke, 2016: £35.95, Winedirect.co.uk

– Baron Edmond de Rothschild chateau clarke, 2016: £35.95, Winedirect.co.uk Best silky partner for steak – Escorihuela Gascon The President’s Blend Malbec 2019: £34.99, Finewinesdirect.co.uk

Domaine Laurent Mouton givry premier cru 2019, 14%, 75cl Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 Few wine regions boast the complexity and influence of Bourgogne, which – home to France’s highest concentration of appellations d’origine contrôlée – produces some of the world’s most expensive wines. While it’s often tough to find value at the (relatively) lower end of the scale, this graceful premier cru from the Givry region is a beautifully floral wine and a perfect primer to “serious” burgundies. Produced by the father and son team at Domaine Laurent Mouton, it’s a fruit-forward pinot noir with evolving strawberry, cherry and petrichor aromas, a subtle touch of leather and spice on a palate shaped by elegant tannins and a balanced, dry finish.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Morrisons the best valpolicella ripasso 2018, 13.5%, 75cl Best: For Sunday roast swigging Rating: 8/10 To the north of Verona, Valpolicella is one of Italy’s most productive wine regions, yet there’s plenty of variation to be found upon its south-facing slopes. This excellent ripasso – a robust style based on a centuries-old winemaking technique that sees a proportion of its corvina, molinara, and rondinella grapes dried and returned to the blend for a second fermentation – is a vivid, intense red that packs character at an accessible price point. Ruby red in colour and with bags of dark fruit, oak and spice flavours, it’s a great complement to roasted meats.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Diez-Caballero vendimia seleccionada 2016, 14%, 75cl Best: Crowd-pleasing rioja Rating: 8/10 From the family-run Diez-Caballero winery in the heart of the Rioja Alavesa region comes a charismatic crowd pleaser for Christmas. Made solely from tempranillo grapes aged in French oak for 12 months, it’s a sophisticated embodiment of the region with vanilla, oak and tobacco on the nose and a full-bodied, tannin-heavy palate of black fruit, plum and liquorice. Yet, testament to the founders’ innovative approach that uses modern methods to bring the best out of their 80-year-old vines, this wine is a far fresher wine than many of its more traditional neighbours, making it a versatile option that works equally well with wintry stews, poultry or cheeses.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Claus Preisinger bonsai 2020, 11%, 75cl Best: For elegant easy drinking Rating: 9/10 Usually known for its full-bodied, spicy character, Blaufränkisch – the dark-skinned, tannin-heavy grape synonymous with central Europe – is given a biodynamic spin by winemaker Claus Preisinger in Burgenland, Austria. Made with minimal maceration (resulting in lower tannins), Bonsai is light in colour – sitting somewhere between a rosé and a red – vibrant and incredibly fruity. We served it slightly chilled, which allowed its strawberry and redcurrant notes to really sing and its crisp acidity to come to the fore.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Aldi specially selected Lebanese red Bekaa Valley 2019, 14.5%, 75cl Best: Big hitter on a budget Rating: 7/10 While Lebanon’s links to viticulture date back millennia, winemaking particularly flourished under French occupation in the mid 20th-century. In the fertile Bekaa Valley, dry summers, cool nights and consistent rainfall often result in intense expressions of typically French varietals, with Aldi’s striking cab-sav blend following suit. This powerful, spicy red is deep in colour with cedar and forest fruits on the nose and a vibrant plummy palate with a hint of chocolate. We found its black fruit notes developed nicely with time in the glass and proved a hit alongside grilled lamb.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Le Strette ‘Bergeisa’ barolo 2016, 13%, 75cl Best: For (very) special occasions Rating: 9/10 A prestige wine, often with a price tag to match, barolo is the jewel in Piemonte’s crown. Stemming from the Bergeisa grand-cru parcel in the heart of the Barolo DOCG area, this is a particularly smooth expression of the nebbiolo grape, an extremely elegant, multi-layered wine that evolved beautifully in the glass, pairing perfectly with slow-cooked braised beef. An aromatic nose of berries, cedar and spice, violet, silky, well-structured tannins and a long, luscious finish with a hint of liquorice mean that – while far from cheap – it’s a wine to truly revel in.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Louis Jadot Beaujolais Villages 2020, 13.5%, 75cl Best: For poultry and white meat Rating: 7/10 Produced by one of Burgundy’s best-known producers, this larger-than-life gamay has plenty going for it. Fruity, floral and incredibly easy drinking, it’s made with grapes grown on granite soil, which adds layers of depth to its character. After chilling for an hour before serving, we found red fruit notes on the nose – strawberry, cherry and raspberry – while a succulent medium-bodied palate is enhanced by gentle tannins and refreshing amount of acidity, working beautifully on its own and alongside roast chicken.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Prats & Symington quinta do ataide 2016 Best: Full-bodied finesse Rating: 8/10 Portugal has long represented excellent value for money and that certainly holds true with this bold red from the remote Vilarica Valley of the Douro Superior. Produced by the Symington family, who have five generations of winemaking in the Douro behind them, its a wonderfully inky wine that blends traditional Douro grape varieties including touriga nacional and touriga franca aged in oak for 10 months. A particularly spirited, fruit-forward wine, we found blackberry, chocolate and spice on the nose, juicy fruit on the palate and a velvety, tannic mouthfeel. Equally enjoyable sat by the fireside or paired with a wintry stew.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Eyrie Vineyards pinot noir 2017 Best: Cool-climate complexity Rating: 9/10 This hugely elegant pinot noir comes courtesy of Eyrie Vineyards, whose pioneering founder David Lett was the first to take a punt and plant the notoriously tricky grape in Oregon’s Willamette Valley half a century ago. Here, distinctive volcanic soils and a cool climate have given rise to a refined, bright-red wine with gentle, nuanced aromas of red fruit, tobacco and earthy forest floor accents. A medium-bodied palate of spice and leather is underpinned by silky tannins and a long, spicy finish. With many subtleties to ponder and unpick, it’s a sublime “meditation wine” that – only released in small quantities – is one to move quickly on.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Villa Antinori chianti classico 2016, 14%, 75cl Best: Elegant chianti Rating: 8/10 Special occasions call for special wines and this classy chianti classico (a title denoting the use of at least 80 per cent sangiovese grape) fits that bill – a lively, versatile wine that, beautifully aged in oak barrels, offers a well-priced wow factor. Produced by the Villa Antinori, a Tuscan winemaking stalwart with centuries of experience to its name, bold tobacco and woody notes – a little like opening a well-loved violin case – are offset by accents of cherry and raspberry. Grippy tannins provide structure and – beyond its bold, dark-fruit flavours – there’s plenty of finesse on the finish.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Baron Edmond de Rothschild chateau clarke 2016, 14%, 75cl Best: For pairing with cheese Rating: 9/10 From what’s been one of the region’s best vintages of the 21st century, this bright, bold blend of merlot and cabernet sauvignon from Listrac-Médoc on Bordeaux’s left bank is a special-occasion wine to savour. Allowed to breath for an hour, its delicate nose of blackberry, cherry and oak grows in stature, joined by more nuanced, spicy accents, while a warm palate of cherry and earthy notes and firm tannins gives way to well-rounded, lengthy finish, making it a hugely enjoyable, big-hitting wine to hunker down with this winter.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Escorihuela Gascon the president’s blend malbec 2019, 14%, 75cl Best: Silky partner for steak Rating: 9/10 Characterised by its big, bold flavours and tannin-heavy structure, Argentine malbec has always been a classic choice to pair with steak and ​​this charismatic high-altitude blend from Mendoza’s Escorihuela Gascon winery is a particularly elegant companion. Offsetting 85 per cent malbec with a touch of syrah and cabernet sauvignon has resulted in a harmonious, well-balanced wine with aromatic intensity – think cassis, herbs, pepper and ripe plums – a super silky texture and bold oaky accents that we found stood up beautifully to charcoal-grilled sirloin.

The verdict: Red wines Burgundy is a tricky region to get to grips with, thanks in part to the vast complexity of a terroir that imparts a huge influence on its wines, which can vary hugely from hillside to hillside. Yet we were thrilled to come across the graceful Domaine Laurent Mouton givry premier cru – a silky, floral wine that’s as elegant as it is easy drinking. At the other end of the scale, the Morrisons the best valpolicella ripasso is great value for money, boasting intensity and depth in spades, while – for something a little unusual – the lively Claus Preisinger bonsai is a nuanced natural wine that offers a brilliantly buoyant take on the Blaufränkisch grape. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on wine and other alcoholic drinks, try the links below: Add some flair to your dinner parties with one of our favourite bottles of malbec

