12 best men’s summer cycling jerseys to keep cool and comfortable on the road

It’s time to put away your heavy winter cycling kit for a few months and treat yourself to a spring and summer outfit to add some zip to your pedalling.

There’s a wide choice of materials out there from luxurious merino wool through to high-tech rain-beating fabrics that will keep water out without that boil-in-the-bag effect riders had to endure until just a few years back.

If you’re hoping to shave seconds off your fastest times on Strava then look out for race-cut jerseys with a tighter fit and longer arms to help you slip through the air.

And if you’re looking forward to some long distance adventures later in the year, opt for a more comfortable fit and larger pockets to store your spare clothing and snacks.

Or if you simply have no idea where to start, then fear not. We have found 11 of the best tops on the market right now, in a mix of styles for sporty riders and others with a more relaxed fit that will suit those who just want to get out and enjoy the sun.

Read more:

How we tested

To really put these through their paces, we’ve ridden in them both on the open road and in the “pain cave” on the turbo trainer. We’ve opened and closed zips, tugged at seams and stuffed the pockets to bursting in order try and find any weak points and all in the name of finding the best cycling jerseys out there. Here’s are the ones that passed with flying colours.

The best men’s summer cycling jerseys for 2022 are:

Best overall – Giro new road: £79.99, Giro.co.uk

– Giro new road: £79.99, Giro.co.uk Best for sunny days – Lusso hebden aero: £80, Lusso.bike

– Lusso hebden aero: £80, Lusso.bike Best graphics – Specialized in layers SL: £57, Specialized.com

– Specialized in layers SL: £57, Specialized.com Best for visibility – Pearl iZUMi charge: £89.99, Freewheel.co.uk

– Pearl iZUMi charge: £89.99, Freewheel.co.uk Best for shorter bodies – Rapha pro team: £120, Rapha.cc

– Rapha pro team: £120, Rapha.cc Best for racers – Spatzwear squadron: £139.99, Spatzwear.com

– Spatzwear squadron: £139.99, Spatzwear.com Best luxury buy – Café du Cycliste francine: £146, Cafeducycliste.com

– Café du Cycliste francine: £146, Cafeducycliste.com Best for climbing – Pactimo summit aero: £115, Pactimo.co.uk

– Pactimo summit aero: £115, Pactimo.co.uk Best for commuters – Madison roam merino: £59.99, Madison.cc

– Madison roam merino: £59.99, Madison.cc Best for summer showers – Le Col pro all-weather: £170, Lecol.cc

– Le Col pro all-weather: £170, Lecol.cc Best budget buy – Altura icon: £60, Altura.co.uk

– Altura icon: £60, Altura.co.uk Best all-rounder – Sportful fiandre pro: £134, Sigmasports.com

Giro new road Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 We love this understated jersey – it’s finished to a superb standard but won’t break the bank. The quality of the finish is outstanding – much better than you might expect at this price point – with flat-stitched seams, great zips and plenty of silicone grippers at the hem to stop it riding up. There are reflective details to make you more noticeable when light levels dip, and it’s got the usual four-pocket set up at the back – one with a zip. In the saddle it performs as well as it looks. It’s not too clingy but never flappy, and a lovely, soft zip guard stops it rubbing your throat as you ride. Look after it and it will last you a few seasons without looking dated. We tried the dark green true spruce version but it also comes in ox blood and charcoal.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lusso hebden aero Best: For sunny days Rating: 9/10 The Manchester brand is having a giggle here – it has made a jersey for the warmest days of summer and then named it after a town in the rainy Pennines. It’s a proper aero design to help you squeeze a tiny bit more performance out of your bike. There’s a low-cut collar with zip guard, nice sharp laser-cut arms and breathable panels to help keep you cool when pushing hard. We went for the unusual stone shade which will undoubtedly look great with a summer tan.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Specialized in layers SL Best: Graphics Rating: 8/10 Specialized makes some amazing bikes – and its jerseys are top quality too. The eye-catching blue design is a nod to the Earth’s atmosphere, but we just think it looks pretty cool. It’s a nice slim fit for an American designed top (they often come up a little large) and comes with a smart, low-cut collar and the standard three pockets. The back panels use a light mesh fabric to dissipate heat and it offers UPF 30 sun protection too.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pearl iZUMi charge Best: For visibility Rating: 8/10 Only the most myopic drivers could miss the “screaming green” colourway we tested, but there are also smart red or black options if you prefer. We loved the five pocket configuration – it’s good for keeping your kit organised and it stops you mixing your sticky snack wrappers with your other bits and bobs. The fit is form-fitting but not restrictive so it’s great for long summer days in the saddle. That lightweight, breathable fabric also offers UPF 30 sun protection. And, right now, it’s currently on offer for £40 less than normal.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rapha pro team Best: For shorter bodies Rating: 9/10 With classic colours and understated branding, we love the styling of this top from the British brand. It’s got a form-fitting pro cut to help you slip through the air, and silicone grippers on the waistband ensure it stays locked in place while you ride. It comes in a range of smart colours so you’re sure to find one to your taste, and the three pockets mean there’s plenty of storage space. Plus, there’s some reflective detailing on the pocket and sleeve to keep you seen. We found it comes up a bit short in the body, so it’s best worn with bib-shorts.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Spatzwear squadron Best: For racers Rating: 10/10 Cargo cycling shorts are pretty commonplace, but now Spatzwear have created an aero cargo jersey designed with fast riding in mind. With three deep pockets on the back and a huge mesh cargo carrier too, there’s plenty of space to store kit, food and tools. There’s even a pocket on the back of one arm to store small items or hold an LED light. Despite all the storage space, the fit is sleek and racy, with a low collar and longer sleeves.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Café du Cycliste francine Best: Luxury buy Rating: 10/10 How lovely is this one from the sunny South of France? It feels as good as it looks, being made from a slightly heavier blended fabric with contrasting mesh panels down the spine and the sides to keep you cooler in really hot weather. It’s not as clingy as many racing jerseys. At the back is a small zipped pocket for valuables plus three main pockets – bear in mind they aren’t as big as on some jerseys, probably to ensure you don’t overload them and spoil the look of this stunning top. Look after it and it’ll last for years.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pactimo summit aero Best: For climbing Rating: 9/10 Green seems to be the “in colour” this spring and summer – and this jersey from Colorado comes in a smart classic pine. It’s a proper aero top with a cutaway collar, form-fitting shape and grippers at the end of the sleeves to hold them firmly in place. You get the standard three pockets, plus zipped section, and there’s a great lifetime warranty against any manufacturing defects. It’ll serve you well when slogging up hills on hot summer days.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Madison roam merino Best: For commuters Rating: 9/10 Merino is a fabulous material for a cycling jersey – it’ll regulate your temperature much better than many man made fabrics and feels nicer against the skin. You’ll also find it won’t get as sweaty and stinky as some other materials as it’s naturally anti-bacterial, making it a good choice for commuters who might want to wear it for a few trips between washes. The cut is a little more generous than most summer jerseys although it’s not so loose that it flaps in the breeze. Our test jersey came in a navy haze shade which is more of a slate grey than the name suggests.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Le Col pro all-weather Best: For summer showers Rating: 10/10 As any cyclist knows, there’s no guarantee of wall-to-wall summer sunshine. This clever jersey uses Polartec’s clever waterproof membrane to keep the rain and drizzle out while allowing sweat and excess warmth to escape. There’s also a higher-cut collar to prevent drips going down the back of your neck, plus larger pockets where you can stow any wet weather accessories as the weather improves. It’s got a hefty price tag but it’s cut generously enough to wear a baselayer underneath and you can combine it with arm warmers to make it a proper three-season garment.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Altura icon Best: Budget buy Rating: 8/10 With a more relaxed fit and lower price tag, this one’s perfectly suited to leisure riders. It’s not short on features either, with reflective detailing, four pockets including a zipped section, plus mesh panels under the arms for added breathability. The polyester and elastane fabric is soft to the touch and thin enough to ensure you shouldn’t overheat on even the warmest days. If you want a great value top for day-to-day use, then this should be top of your list.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sportful fiandre pro Best: All-rounder Rating: 9/10 This could be the cycling equivalent of the shacket – a cross between a shirt and a jacket. It’s a full-on wet weather workhorse that will work as a summer jersey when worn over a thin baselayer on showery days, or take the place of a jacket in autumn and spring if doubled up with arm warmers. The polartec neoshell fabric keeps the rain and spray out but breathes really well so you won’t get too clammy on warmer days. Other great features include sealed internal seams and a clever two-part collar to stop water dripping off your helmet and straight down your back. It’s not one for the hottest days… so should get plenty of use even in the British summer.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Men’s summer cycling jerseys Our pick of the bunch was the fabulous new road from Giro. It’s not got the fanciest fabric, the coolest design or the most features – it just does everything really well, and those understated looks won’t age. You could wear it on anything from a weekday commute to a Sunday blast to a café and it’ll never look out of place. The quality is astonishing, too – we went over it in minute detail and couldn’t fault it. Lovers of luxury jerseys will adore the quirky Café du Cycliste offering, and if you love to ride in those summer showers take a look at the clever Le Col top. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on cycling and outdoor gear, try the links below: Improve your riding performance with the best men’s cycling shoes

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link 12 best men’s summer cycling jerseys to keep cool and comfortable on the road