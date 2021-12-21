12 best card games to play with family and friends

Family traditions are different for each of us, but one that most of us can agree on is the joy of playing games.

While we’ve already compiled a list of the best board games to play – and honestly who doesn’t love watching the Monopoly board go flying when the family gets together? – all the little pieces that you need to set up can sometimes be more faff than the game is worth.

A far safer alternative is to pick up a simple, easy-to-learn card game to play. But which one is most worthy of a place in your collection?

To whittle down our selection of the best, we put a range of card games to the test. Some have been our tester’s family favourites for years, while others were brand new to us and took a few hands to get used to.

How we tested

Each game had to be special in its own way, with rules that were fairly easy to follow. (We were imagining we’d be trying to learn them after sinking a few sherries with Christmas lunch, for instance, so didn’t want anything too complex.) Most importantly, the games had to be fun for the whole family – and as we had three generations testing, this was really key.

Some of the games listed below will be suited to specific age groups and we’ve highlighted that in our reviews. But overall we think we’ve found some great options for you to play all year round with plenty of different friends and family members.

Read more:

The best card games for 2021 are:

Best overall – Phase 10: £10.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Phase 10: £10.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for political incorrectness – Cards Against Humanity: £21.89, Amazon.co.uk

– Cards Against Humanity: £21.89, Amazon.co.uk Best for families – Uno: £4.25, Amazon.co.uk

– Uno: £4.25, Amazon.co.uk Best for kids – Dobble: £9.27, Onbuy.com

– Dobble: £9.27, Onbuy.com Best for teens – What Do You Meme: £24.99, Smythstoys.com

– What Do You Meme: £24.99, Smythstoys.com Best escape room – Ravensburger Echoes the cocktail: £10.78, Amazon.co.uk

– Ravensburger Echoes the cocktail: £10.78, Amazon.co.uk Best for learning – Ansagrams: £12.99, Prezzybox.com

– Ansagrams: £12.99, Prezzybox.com Best trivia game – I Should Have Known That: £18, Lostuniverse.com

– I Should Have Known That: £18, Lostuniverse.com Best strategic game – Exploding Kittens: £14.99, Smythstoys.com

– Exploding Kittens: £14.99, Smythstoys.com Best for challenges – Beat That: £24.61, Onbuy.com

– Beat That: £24.61, Onbuy.com Best for quick thinking – 5 Second Rule: £10, Argos.co.uk

– 5 Second Rule: £10, Argos.co.uk Best for adults – Drunk, Stoned or Stupid: £15, Lostuniverse.com

Phase 10 Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Players: 2-6

2-6 Ages: 7+

7+ Difficulty: Very easy Phase 10 has been a family favourite game for years. In fact, our tester was probably around the age of eight when they first played it. Ever since, they’ve been recommending and introducing it to anyone who will listen, and guess what? They all inevitably end up loving it too. This addictive card game takes the rules of Rummy and twists them. Simply work your way through the phases (collect 2 sets of 3, make a run of 9, collect 7 cards of one colour) and be the first to complete phase 10 with the lowest points to win. However, you will have to complete one phase before you move on, so the game can change at any moment. We promise it’s great fun and one you’ll love introducing everyone else too.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cards Against Humanity Best: For political incorrectness Rating: 10/10 Players: 4+

4+ Ages: 17+

17+ Difficulty: Easy In case you somehow haven’t heard of Card Against Humanity yet, this adult party game sees players complete fill-in-the-blank statements using some rather risqué phrases. Naturally, the more outrageous the answer, the more likely you are to win. It is, understandably, recommended for ages 17 and up, and we personally wouldn’t recommend playing with your parents or grandparents, unless “cringeworthy” is the ambience you’re going for this Christmas. If you have thicker skin than us, have at it – but don’t say we didn’t warn you… If you’ve already exhausted the original deck, there are also versions of this game for specific fan bases such as Cards Against Disney (£24.98, Amazon.co.uk) and Cards Against Star Wars (£28.99, Amazon.co.uk). Both of which are great for the film fanatics in your life as all the cards – both the statements and phrases – are themed around your chosen field. You just may never be able to watch the Skywalker Saga or The Lion King in the same way again…

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Uno Best: For families Rating: 10/10 Players: 2-10

2-10 Age: 7+

7+ Difficulty: Easy Uno is one of those card games that everyone has played at some time in their life, and in our tester’s family, it was played a lot. It’s a really easy game to pick up and one people of all ages can enjoy. All you have to do to get rid of your cards is match colours and numbers – but beware, as there are action cards that can see gameplay reversed, your turn skipped or the next player having to pick up two or more cards. The first player to get rid of all the cards in their hand wins. Just don’t forget to shout “uno” when you’re down to one!

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dobble Best: For kids Rating: 9/10 Players: 2-8

2-8 Age: 6+

6+ Difficulty: Easy Unbeknownst to us, Dobble has become the card game to play. And having given it a fair few rounds we can now quite easily see why. In a fast-paced game, you will compete against other members of your family to spy matching images on the cards. That might sound easy, but, no two cards are the same and with five different ways to play the fun is truly endless. We found this was great fun even after the kids went to bed as things got very silly. At one point everyone was shouting over one another that they “found the cactus first” – believe us when we say that makes more sense once you’ve played a couple of rounds. It’s a really straightforward game to pick up, and it comes in a handy travel-size tin so will be ideal for taking away or out to restaurants. Plus, there are tons of themed packs to choose from too, including Harry Potter (£8.99, Amazon.co.uk), Marvel (£14.99, Johnlewis.com) and even The Gruffalo (£12.99, Waterstones.com).

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} What Do You Meme Best: For teens Rating: 9/10 Players: 4+

4+ Age: 17+

17+ Difficulty: Easy A word to the wise, don’t try to play this with your 86-year-old grandad, unless you like answering the question “what is a meme?” a lot… But bless his heart, he tried! Actually, even our 52-year-old mum epically failed at this game, so maybe this is just one for Gen Z. Unlike in Cards Against Humanity where you’re filling in outrageous statements, this time around players try to match the funniest caption card to the chosen picture. Each of the images is of iconic memes that have made (or are still making) their way around the internet. And once again, if your caption is the funniest or most outrageous, you win. This can be a hilarious game that provides endless entertainment as no two games will ever be the same – just pick the right people to play with first.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ravensburger Echoes the cocktail Best: Escape room Rating: 8/10 Players: 1-6

1-6 Age: 14+

14+ Difficulty: Moderate We’ve become a bit obsessed with virtual escape rooms throughout lockdown, and this ingenious invention from Ravensburger brings the fun of an escape room to your dining room. Clues can be found both in the pictures and heard in the clips (you’ll need to download the Echoes app to listen to the clip behind each picture) – look and listen carefully. Only when you’ve successfully put all the cards and clips in the right order – and don’t worry, the app will tell you when you’ve got it right – will you uncover the truth. We’ve tried both the cocktail and the dancer (£9.98, Amazon.co.uk) and found ourselves totally engrossed in both storylines. If done properly you should be able to “escape” in the allotted hour. It’s a different take on both the card game and escape room, but one with the same enjoyable payoff.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ansagrams Best: For learning Rating: 8/10 Players: 3+

3+ Age: 10+

10+ Difficulty: Easy We love a game that inadvertently teaches us something, and Matt Edmondson’s Ansagrams just does that. At first glance, this appears to be just another trivia game as you’ll need to answer just five questions correctly. But here’s the twist – you’ll then need to unscramble the first letters of each answer to spell a word. It all sounds simple enough, but throw in a 30-second timer to solve the anagram and a few wrong answers and you could come up with a word that’s entirely different. When we played it there were some very silly “solutions” to the anagrams and we all felt like we’d learned a lot (mostly that none of us should ever go on Countdown!). It’s a great game for three or more players and ideal for ages 10 and up.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} I Should Have Known That Best: Trivia game Rating: 8/10 Players: 2+

2+ Age: 14+

14+ Difficulty: Moderate Turning trivia night on its head, in this game you want to score zero points. Confused? Let us explain. In this fun, fast quiz you’ll work your way through a series of general knowledge questions that you really should know the answer to. Get a question right you stay where you are, but get an answer wrong and you can lose up to eight points. The aim is to hang on to as many points as you can (i.e. keep your total as close to nil as possible) and thereby of course proving your general trivia knowledge superior to all others. It’s a little bit topsy turvy in terms of points but a fun quiz for everyone to join in with. It is unfortunately sold out on Lost Universe’s site at present, but is still available to shop on Amazon (£16.26, Amazon.co.uk).

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Exploding Kittens Best: Strategic game Rating: 8/10 Players: 2-5

2-5 Age: 7+

7+ Difficulty: Easy If you’re looking for a quick game to pass the time between dinner and pudding, then look no further. This kitty-powered game is a lot like Russian roulette, only rather than a smoking gun, it’s an exploding kitten you’ll want to avoid. Players can do this by drawing defuser cards – this can be anything from belly rubs to catnip sandwiches – or just by strategically playing their movement and avoidance cards right. We found it to be an intense game that gets very exciting, quickly. Best of all, it takes just 15 minutes to play and can be enjoyed by as little as two players.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Beat That Best: For challenges Rating: 9/10 Players: 2-8

2-8 Age: 9+

9+ Difficulty: Moderate This is so much more than a card game and is sure to liven up any party with its box of whacky challenges. Inside you’ll find an assortment of seemingly random objects as well as an egg timer and of course challenge cards. There are four different ways to play – solo, battle royale, buddy up and duel – and the aim is to be the player who wins the most points across ten rounds. We cannot stress how fun this was. Some of the challenges seemed really easy at first glance but ended up being an absolute disaster. Others were more physical and ended up with us doubled over in fits of laughter as we all tried to win. We think this would be a game that could be played time and again and would go down a treat on Boxing Day or during New Year’s Eve shenanigans.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} 5 Second Rule Best: For quick thinking Rating: 7/10 Players: 3+

3+ Age: 10+

10+ Difficulty: Moderate Think fast! You’ll only have, you guessed it, five seconds to say what comes to mind in this question-and-answer game and trust us when we say some of the answers can be hilarious. Risk getting yourself in a fluster or exposing some deep-seated secrets – it’s all good fun and encourages everyone to think on their feet. We also tried the uncensored version (£14.99, Very.co.uk) which was equally funny, though these questions may be one adult’s want to save when the kids have gone to bed.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Drunk, Stoned or Stupid Best: For adults Rating: 8/10 Players: 4+

4+ Age: 17+

17+ Difficulty: Very easy Who else remembers playing “most likely to” as a drinking game at uni? Hopefully it’s not just us, and if that’s the case then you’ll love Drunk, Stoned or Stupid. There are 250 prompt cards that range from somewhat innocent circumstances like “who’s most likely to spend all day interpreting a text” to far more risqué scenarios. It’s a game for brutally honest friends as you’ll call upon personality traits, stupid stories, and more than likely some embarrassing memories to make your case as to who should get the card. End up being chosen seven times and you’re the loser – although to be honest, this is a game for drunk, stoned, and stupid people, so there are no real winners. And while you may regret exposing yourself and your friends’ buried memories, we don’t think you’ll regret the fun you have while playing.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Card games Phase 10 is, without a doubt in our mind, the best all-round card game. It’s fun, strategic, and something the whole family can get into playing. Uno is of course a firm favourite too, and Cards Against Humanity is also outrageous fun for adults to play when the kids are tucked away in bed. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on toys and activities, try the links below: Fancy a more relaxing activity? Check out our round-up of the best colouring books for adults

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link 12 best card games to play with family and friends