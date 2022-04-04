11 best women’s wash bags for taking your routine on the road

With travel firmly back on the agenda again after an uncertain couple of years, packing up to head away has never felt more exciting.

Women’s wash bags are the best bet for carrying make-up, skincare, toiletries, accessories, and even loose electricals. Whether you’re taking a trip or organising the bathroom cabinet, they come in different shapes and sizes.

When it comes to picking one, potential choices include hanging wash bags that open to reveal a selection of pockets, vanity cases for storing a full make-up collection and classic zip-up offerings.

The material matters too, from vegan-friendly leather wash bags to soft fabric offerings, in bright shades, patterns, or neutral tones, depending on your style preference.

To help you choose which type is best for you, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide, covering wash bags suiting every need.

Read more:

How we tested

We sampled several women’s wash bags over a month of testing, looking at size dimensions and potential storage space. Our tester also explored material durability, plus different colours, patterns, and styles. We used the wash bags for keeping make-up in at home and storing toiletries while travelling.

The best women’s wash bags for 2022 are:

Best overall – Their Nibs cosmetic bag set, pink Mardi Gras: £25, Theirnibs.com

– Their Nibs cosmetic bag set, pink Mardi Gras: £25, Theirnibs.com Best vanity case wash bag – Otis Batterbee makeup vanity bag, camel tiger: £49, Otisbatterbee.com

– Otis Batterbee makeup vanity bag, camel tiger: £49, Otisbatterbee.com Best sustainable buy – Fiils travel wash bag with rose gold minis: £22, Fills.co

– Fiils travel wash bag with rose gold minis: £22, Fills.co Best affordable buy – M&S hanging make-up bag, blue: £15, Marksandspencer.com

– M&S hanging make-up bag, blue: £15, Marksandspencer.com Best luxury buy – The White Company leather wash bag, white: £70, Thewhitecompany.com

– The White Company leather wash bag, white: £70, Thewhitecompany.com Best for space – Whistles Lenni quilted nylon wash bag, dark grey: £55, Whistles.com

– Whistles Lenni quilted nylon wash bag, dark grey: £55, Whistles.com Best fun wash bag – Rawr Beauty terry towel cosmetic bag, pink: £10, Rawrbeauty.co.uk

– Rawr Beauty terry towel cosmetic bag, pink: £10, Rawrbeauty.co.uk Best for make-up – FatFace bee print wash bag: £15, Fatface.com

– FatFace bee print wash bag: £15, Fatface.com Best vegan-friendly wash bag – Aromatherapy Associates iconic wash bag: £22, Aromatherapyassociates.com

– Aromatherapy Associates iconic wash bag: £22, Aromatherapyassociates.com Best soft wash bag – Barbour quilted wash bag: £24.95, Barbour.com

– Barbour quilted wash bag: £24.95, Barbour.com Best for quick access – The Flat Lay Co. open flat drawstring make-up bag, tropical leaves print: £20, Boots.com

Their Nibs cosmetic bag set, pink Mardi Gras Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 This eye-catching wash bag duo includes a large and small zip-up option in the vibrant pink, floral and peacock feather Mardi Gras print. The biggest bag is 18cm x 28cm x 5cm and easily stores at least five 100ml bottles, or multiple miniature items. Meanwhile, we used its matching pouch for lipstick, eyeliner, and hair scrunchies. The pretty satin-effect bags are machine washable and they both have a durable lining featuring Their Nibs branding, which we found quickly wipes clean. Our tester liked that the stunning print is combined with design practicality at a reasonable price. Between the two wash bags, we could pack plenty of toiletries, makeup, and accessories, and particularly enjoyed having a twin pair for travelling.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Otis Batterbee makeup vanity bag, camel tiger Best: Vanity case wash bag Rating: 10/10 This medium-sized (21cm x 17cm x 15cm) vanity case is made from vegan-friendly leather and features a glam animal print design. Straightaway we noticed how well made it looks and feels, with finishing touches including a chic top handle. There are four small pockets inside with popper fastening details as well as a separate lid pocket and detachable make-up mirror. Our tester used these clever compartments for hair clips, lipstick, and jewellery. We found we could fit multiple bottles of perfume, foundation, and skincare in the main inner, which is waterproof to protect against make-up spills. All in all, this is a stunning carry case wash bag, with a structured shape much like a luxury handbag.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fiils travel wash bag with rose gold minis Best: Sustainable buy Rating: 9/10 A useful buy for taking liquids away with you, this stylish silver vegan leather wash bag is made from recycled materials and includes four refillable 100ml aluminium bottles. Plus, a removable insert to stand them up in, and the option of pump or screw-top caps. There are three bottle colours to choose between including silver, copper, and the sleek rose gold we sampled. We used this wash bag both with the bottles in and without, to keep nail varnish, make-up, or other cosmetics. There’s a zip pocket for secure inside storage too. Each bottle is named for use, across shampoo, conditioner, body wash and body lotion picks, but we also found them handy to hold toner, cleanser, and make-up remover on the go.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} M&S hanging make-up bag, blue Best: Affordable buy Rating: 9/10 This vegan leather hanging wash bag is available in coral and sage, as well as the powdery light blue shade we chose. It unfolds to reveal two transparent zipped pockets and a detachable make-up bag held in place by Velcro, which is a generous size for multiple full-sized products. A silver hook at the top enables hanging so we could see and store our products at the same time. The dimensions when folded are 20cm x 28cm, with the length growing to 56.5cm after opening. We appreciated being able to compartmentalise packing, keeping our phone charger in a separate section to skincare. The sturdy gold zips and textured leather-look finish make the wash bag appear more expensive than its £15 price tag too.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The White Company leather wash bag, white Best: Luxury buy Rating: 9/10 This spacious white leather wash bag is 18cm x 28cm x 14.5cm and has a strong zip closure. Our tester took the sturdy bag away for a weekend and packed several items inside, including glasses, contact lens solution, hair products, face wash, a toothbrush, perfume, and an electric shaver. We also found the extra inside pocket ideal for popping in lipsticks, and hair ties. We think this is a timeless wash bag option, which has a luxury feel. It’s robust, without being stiff, so it can be squeezed into a jam-packed suitcase too. And although it has a premium price tag, the high-quality leather and stitching look like they would last well for years to come.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Whistles Lenni quilted nylon wash bag, dark grey Best: For space Rating: 9/10 This roomy washbag is 21cm x 32cm x 12cm and includes a black looped handle for hanging up and a sturdy zip fastening. Our tester liked the hardy dark grey nylon outer that doesn’t mark easily and can be wiped clean with a damp cloth. The tactile quilted finish adds a stylish edge, and we can see dual purpose clutch bag potential too. There’s a separate grey inner lining, and a slight stiffness so the wash bag holds its shape well. We could fit a large hairbrush and several full-sized shampoo, conditioner, and skincare products inside with ease. Plus, because the bag has a wide base, the zip wasn’t stretched even when full of toiletries.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rawr Beauty terry towel cosmetic bag, pink Best: Fun wash bag Rating: 8/10 This bright pink terry towel wash bag is a small square shape with a gold zip fastening. At just over 20cm in length, there is enough room to store a toothbrush, toothpaste, and a few cosmetics. As it’s lined with quite a thick polyester inner, we found the terry towelling didn’t get wet from toothbrush sogginess either. The wipe-clean pouch worked equally well for storing a full stash of make-up on the move, without being bulky in our bag. Its bold shade and towelling texture add an uplifting summery vibe too.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} FatFace bee print wash bag Best: Fore make-up Rating: 8/10 This navy blue (19cm x 9cm x 10.5cm) wash bag features a cute bee print and tassel zip detail. The outer composition is 100 per cent cotton, while its lining is polyester, which we found was durable against spills. As the shape is long and slim, our tester mostly used this wash bag for make-up, while bottles and tubes were well protected in transit, as the material and structure are quite tough. There’s also more than enough space for holding lipstick, foundation, mascara, eyeliner, an eyelash curler, a small eyeshadow palette, and blusher inside, with plenty of room to spare.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Aromatherapy Associates iconic wash bag Best: Vegan-friendly wash bag Rating: 8/10 A classic cream wash bag made from vegan leather, finishing touches include gold Aromatherapy Associates branding and a raised metal logo. The curved washbag has a 20cm length and 17cm height and is fully lined. This is an ideal option if you prefer muted accessories minus any print. Plus, we noted that any spills easily wiped off the cream material. Our tester put skincare products, perfume, or travel-sized haircare in the small wash bag, with their volume deciding how many would fit. As a rough guide, we slotted four 100ml bottles in comfortably.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Barbour quilted wash bag Best: Soft wash bag Rating: 8/10 This soft material wash bag of (15cm x 24cm x 4cm) lies flat when not in use for compact storage. The stitched quilted design features a chic pink check print, and logo branding on the front and zip. There’s a contrasting plain interior, and the material is polyester throughout. Although wiped clean, our tester was careful not to mark it too much because of the pale pink shade. We stored the wash bag in our hand luggage on a trip, for holding lipstick, hair accessories, and hand cream. Alternatively, we could fit several small skincare bottles in there too.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Flat Lay Co. open flat drawstring make-up bag, tropical leaves print Best: For quick access Rating: 8/10 This nifty wash bag design comes in different colours and prints, including the green, gold, and the white tropical leaves one we chose. When opened – as the name suggests – it lies completely flat, so we could access all our products at once. There’s an internal zip-up pocket, and elasticated loops to hold mascara or make-up brushes, as well as a hanging hook. Once full, we pulled the drawstring fastening and watched it quickly scoop up all our items. On the outside, there are two Velcro-fastening pockets for storage without unravelling everything. We appreciated the perk of grabbing products in a rush from this lightweight wash bag, minus any rifling through.

