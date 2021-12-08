11 best pram mittens and gloves to keep hands warm on winter walks

If you’ve ever fumbled around to take your gloves off to tend to your baby’s needs while out on a crisp winter’s walk, you’ll understand that a handmuff, mitts or mittens that attach to your pushchair’s handlebar are, quite simply, a godsend.

This invention means parents’ hands can be free at the drop of a dummy while simultaneously keeping hard-working paws toasty and clocking up the pushchair mileage.

And to top it all off, there’s a multitude of stylish options on the market giving your pushchair the ultimate winter accessory.

How we tested

Alongside our trusty Joolz Geo – however these should fit on most models of pushchairs or strollers – we wrapped up and faced the elements to test a range of handmuffs, mittens and mitts which attach to the handlebar.

While the concept is wonderfully simple, we weighed up how easy the products were to attach, how secure they felt and how happy the materials made our hands. Like all accessories, style comes into play and given your pushchair is likely to have set you back a few pounds, price came into consideration too.

Read more:

The best pram mitts for 2021 are:

Best overall – Tiba & Marl universal buggy handmuff camo: £38, Tibandmarl.com

– Tiba & Marl universal buggy handmuff camo: £38, Tibandmarl.com Best for sustainability – Jem & Bea eco stroller mittens: £40, Jemandbea.com

– Jem & Bea eco stroller mittens: £40, Jemandbea.com Best for softness – Ickle Bubba pram hand mitts: £25, Icklebubba.com

– Ickle Bubba pram hand mitts: £25, Icklebubba.com Best for luxury – Binibamba noir buggy mittens: £79, Binibamba.com

– Binibamba noir buggy mittens: £79, Binibamba.com Best value for money – JoJo Maman Bebe deluxe stroller hand muff: £18, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

– JoJo Maman Bebe deluxe stroller hand muff: £18, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk Best for snug fit – Micralite cosy pack copper: £125, Micralite.com

– Micralite cosy pack copper: £125, Micralite.com Best for easy attaching – Ickle Bubba pram hand muff: £25, Icklebubba.com

– Ickle Bubba pram hand muff: £25, Icklebubba.com Best for secure attaching – Mamas & Papas luxury sheepskin stroller mitts, grey: £49, Amazon.co.uk

– Mamas & Papas luxury sheepskin stroller mitts, grey: £49, Amazon.co.uk Best techy mitts – HottMitt heated pram mitts: £59.99, Pramworld.co.uk

– HottMitt heated pram mitts: £59.99, Pramworld.co.uk Best inner material – Maxi-Cosi handlebar gloves: £20, Maxi-cosi.co.uk

Tiba & Marl universal buggy handmuff camo Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 It might be in camo print but there’s no way you’ll want to disguise this cool piece of kit from Tiba & Marl. This cosy handmuff is the perfect way to upgrade your pushchair so it’s winter ready. There’s a lot to love about this product, from the integrated pocket – complete with rubber headphone port and sleek gunmetal zip – to the water-resistant material which means it can handle a brief shower, after all, strolls in Blighty are unpredictable. It’s a universal fit and a doddle to attach to the handlebar as you’re simply popping the buttons together. While it’s not as snug a fit on your hands as the separate glove style, it really takes the chill off your extremities on winter walks with its fleece inner. It’s also available in a quilted black or snow leopard.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jem & Bea eco stroller mittens Best: For sustainability Rating: 9/10 Jem & Bea is a brand known for creating some serious eye candy for new mums with its line of changing bags, and now it’s time for some pushchair appeal. As part of the brand’s sustainable range, these eco stroller mittens have been crafted from recycled nylon which has been certified by the Global Recycled Standard. What won us over though was the incredibly tactile bouclé faux fur inner, a truly toasty spot for hands. The fastening is simple too and feels totally secure using the Velcro patches on the insides of the gloves.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ickle Bubba pram hand mitts Best: For softness Rating: 9/10 Available in black, grey or khaki colourways, these pram mitts from Ickle Bubba will keep the elements at bay with a water-resistant outer and irresistibly soft fleecy inner. Attach using the poppers on each side, still allowing you direct access to the handlebar and as they’re elasticated they should fit all makes and models of strollers. The contrasting snowy-like cuffs look the part, but the best bit has to be the super softness against your paws.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Binibamba noir buggy mittens Best: For luxury Rating: 8/10 These Noir Buggy Mittens from Binibamba will certainly pimp up your pushchair. Handcrafted in England and using the finest merino sheepskin and premium natural suede, they’re – quite literally – a touch of luxury. The universal fit sees these easily attach to your pushchair by clicking the poppers together. The fit feels very secure with three poppers along each side and you can choose from noir, rose and parmaviolet colourways. Just shy of £80, these are the most expensive mittens we tested, but you can’t deny the premium quality and finish.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} JoJo Maman Bebe deluxe stroller hand muff Best: Value for money Rating: 8/10 Wave goodbye to chilly hands with JoJo’s deluxe stroller hand muff. Coined as “deluxe”, we have to agree that by adding this accessory you have yourself a pushchair promotion. Simple to attach using the Velcro closures, unlike many of the “muff” designs the product wraps around the handlebar rather than the covering over the top, in turn this meant we felt the need to grip a bit harder than usual. The faux-fur trim is fabulous while the fleece liner keeps hands toasty, giving a snug feel with the middle popper. We were also delighted with how deep this hand muff is, meaning no exposed wrists either. Micralite cosy pack copper Best: For snug fit Rating: 8/10 OK, this set goes beyond keeping hands toasty as the cosy pack from Micralite has a pair of mitts, a matching footmuff and mini duffle bags to keep them in – the complete winter package. We just love the gorgeous copper colour which is perfect for the season, with a water-resistant material on the outside and micro-fleeced in the inside you’re well taken care of whatever the weather. To attach there are two poppers which require a bit of pressure but connect securely. Our favourite feature is the elasticated cuff, which results in a super snug fit.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ickle Bubba pram hand muff Best: For easy attaching Rating: 7/10 Whether you choose the black or grey colourway, this hand muff from Ickle Bubba is a simple way to keep those hands warm on winter walks. Sharing many similarities to Ickle Bubba’s hand mitts (£25, Icklebubba.com) – such as the super soft inner and water-resistant outer material – this is effectively one large mitt meaning there are fewer poppers to faff with. Having said that, there are two extra subtle poppers in the middle which give the snug factor.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mamas & Papas luxury sheepskin stroller mitts, grey Best: For secure attaching Rating: 7/10 Sheepskin is the ultimate indulgence from pram liners to rugs, so why not treat your hardworking hands to life’s luxuries too? Designed with a zip on each side, open these mitts up and place around your handlebar; there’s a bit of give here, so there shouldn’t be any reason these wouldn’t be a universal fit. The zip fastening ensures they’re secure and also means you still have direct access to the handlebar for control/grip. We also love the all-over grey colourway which will complement most strollers. Something that does let these mitts down is that they’re loose around your wrist letting the air circulate, an additional popper would keep hands snug, however you can turn up the faux-fur flap to extend up your arm.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} HottMitt heated pram mitts Best: Techy mitts Rating: 8/10 Just when you think you’ve seen it all in the world of gadgets and gizmos a new product comes to market. However, that might suggest that the Hottmitt is gimmicky. Do you need one? No. Is it helpful? Yes. Designed to fit any pushchair or stroller, attach using the Velcro straps on each mitt. Here comes the nifty bit, press the on button and you have a heated pair of gloves at your fingertips, but you also have a portable phone charger too. We found the heated element incredibly toasty and the fleece fabric is so soft on the skin. It comes with a 5000mAh battery pack, which you’ll need to charge up before your first stroll (it took around 60 minutes to fully charge). Place the battery pack discreetly in the back pocket and plug it into the attached cable, from a full charge you’ll then get 20 five-minute bursts of warmth or two full phone charges. We were pleased to see that while this is a techy piece of kit, the fleecy inner can still be washed by unzipping from the outer.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Maxi-Cosi handlebar gloves Best: Inner material Rating: 7/10 While these are branded as “Maxi-Cosi” there’s no reason these won’t work with other pushchairs as they simply attach to the handlebar. Something that does make them more practical for a Maxi-Cosi owner is that unlike the other mitts we tested there’s a dedicated tube which wraps around the handlebar, but there’s a specific slot to access the button needed to fold the pushchair. By having this additional feature means it’s a very snug place for chilly hands, but we did find it left our wrists more exposed than we’d like. The poppers were a little stiff but it certainly keeps it in place. The teddy bear fleece inner is super cosy and certainly the standout feature for this product. Available soon.

The verdict: Pushchair mitts Trust Tiba & Marl not only to create a super stylish handmuff, but also an incredibly practical product with an added pocket and headphone port. It’s cosy, looks chic and is simple to attach. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on kids’ toys and other essentials for your little one, try the links below: Keep them extra snug and wrapped up in one of our favourite baby blankets

