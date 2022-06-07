11 best kids’ gender-neutral clothing brands you need to know about

We’ve come a long way from the adage “pink for girls, blue for boys”. With kidswear brands championing gender neutrality and unisex fashion, the choices when it comes to dressing your children are vast – and supremely stylish.

With loose-fit sweatshirts and super-cool boilersuits to wardrobe staples and made-to-last outerwear, labels are starting to cater for kids in a much more inclusive way. It’s all about adopting a sustainable, circular way of dressing our children, so clothes can easily be passed down from sibling to sibling.

From cool, neutral shades to rainbow brights, we’ve looked for brands that are dedicated to providing fashionable unisex clothing that your kids will actually want to wear.

Comfort, of course, is key – after all, you don’t want a mad run around the park or an important game of hide and seek to be ruined because of restrictive clothing.

We also looked at durability when rounding up our favourites. Kids like to put their clothes through a lot, so we have only included brands that impressed us with their quality. This isn’t about fast, throwaway fashion, but more well-made pieces that will still look and feel amazing after being passed down through the family.

How we tested

Our three and six-year-old testers (girl and boy, respectively) spent a month putting many independent labels and high street brands through their paces. We looked at everything from the age range covered, size of the collection and value for money, through to the organic and sustainable credentials of each label, to find the very best kidswear brands out there. We’ve also picked our favourite gender-neutral piece from each brand, covering everything from shoes to joggers. Here’s are the brands you need to know.

Claude & Co

(Claude & Co)

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

It was quite honestly love at first sight when we first laid eyes on the Claude & Co brand. The British label is dedicated to offering gender neutral clothing for babies and kids up to age 6, as well as some matching adult pieces perfect for twinning, and quite frankly, we want it all. As well as its “milking it” bodysuits – which have gained cult status among stylish parents in the know – the brand has the most covetable range of button-up overalls, oversized sweatshirts and t-shirts, dungarees and trousers all made using only sustainable materials and organic cotton.

Slow fashion is at the heart of the company, with each gender-neutral piece designed to be loved and passed on. We love how every order arrives in a branded, organic cotton reusable bag (ours is currently used to carry around toy cars) and the dedication to sustainability, along with the brand’s big-hearted ethos, have won us over completely.

IndyBest pick: Midnight sun tee

While the infamous, ribbed “milking it” bodysuit and insanely soft organic cotton overalls deserve a shout out, we just adore the midnight sun tee (£24, Claudeandco.co.uk ). From the cool, loose-fit cut and “worn-in” look to the very kid-friendly smiley sun design, this 100 per cent organic cotton t-shirt was a huge hit with our littlest tester. We’re ordering the adult size immediately!

Visit Claudeandco.co.uk now

Another Fox

(Another Fox)

Best: For quality

Rating: 9.5/10

British label Another Fox was launched in 2017, after designer and founder Andie struggled to find fashionable, non-stereotypical, gender-neutral designs for her son. Now, the collection includes sweatshirts, t-shirts, leggings, shorts, joggers and even hats, in the coolest of prints, it delivers exactly what she was searching for.

Most pieces go up to a size 7-8-years, and there’s even a collection for women. The material used is another-level soft – we’re big fans of the Terry towel fabric – and the fit is oversized, making every piece super-comfortable and offering plenty of growing room. We love how the brand works hard to offset the carbon emissions of every order by supporting eco-projects around the world too.

IndyBest pick: Hero spot sweatshirt

The hero spot sweatshirt (£22, Anotherfox.com) has such a cool unisex print that would look just as good on a toddler as it would on a 7-year-old. Our 6-year-old tester declared it the softest thing he had ever worn – and we’re not surprised. The sweatshirt felt gorgeous to touch and washed amazingly well. The dropped shoulder cut adds a laidback feel, and we love that you can get a matching version for grown-ups too.

Visit Anotherfox.com now

Little Bird by Jools Oliver

Best: For colour

Rating: 9/10

While many gender neutral kidswear brands favour a more muted colour palette, Little Bird – the fashion label from Jools Oliver – is all about rainbow brights, and we are so here for it. Catering mainly for babies and children up to 8-years-old, the collection is vast, covering everything from shorts and hoodies to sunglasses and swimwear. While there are dresses and skirts in the mix, the majority of pieces are completely unisex – and all embrace the trademark bright, primary colours Little Bird is renowned for.

IndyBest pick: Rainbow towelling popover sweater

Sunshine in fashion form, this pull-on sweater (£26, Next.co.uk) has barely left our 6-year-old tester’s back since it arrived. The towelling fabric gives us real nostalgic “beach days as a kid” vibes, managing to be both cosy and lightweight at the same time. The colour-pop design won us over immediately and we only wish it was available in adult sizes as we’d be all over it.

Shop Little Birds by Jools at Next.co.uk now

Kiso Apparel

(Kiso Apparel )

Best: Kids’ boilersuits

Rating: 9.5/10

Sometimes you just need to do one thing, and do it right, to really make an impact – which is exactly what independent brand Kiso are all about. Its kids’ overalls are real hero pieces; the perfect wear with anything and anywhere gender neutral designs.

Available in a choice of seven modern colourways, the Kiso boilersuit has been designed with kids in mind at all times. The adjustable waistband means your child can wear it boxy or fitted, while the extra-long sleeves and legs can be rolled up when they’re on the lower end of the size range, giving you plenty of wear for your money. Sustainability and ethical production is a vital part of the brand’s ethos and every boilersuit is made from organic cotton, using eco-friendly dyes and with a waistband made from 100 per cent coconut (which our testers thought was very cool indeed).

IndyBest pick: Kiso Apparel Kids’ boilersuit in clay

Inspired by “summer punch, soft sunsets, fruit salad chews and trips to the Mojave Desert” we really rate the clay colourway (£50, Sorenshouse.co.uk) which has sadly since sold out (but you can sign up for emails when it’s back). As with all of Kiso’s designs, the overalls manage to feel modern and timeless all at once.

Our 3-year-old tester loved zipping herself into these – bonus points for being easy enough to get on and off for a pre-schooler, no mean feat – while we loved just how cool and fuss-free they were. It’s an entire outfit in an instant, made to withstand all the fun a kid can have in them, and comfy to boot. Prepare to be asked repeatedly by strangers where you bought it!

Shop Kiso Apparel at Sorenshouse.co.uk now

Polarn O.Pyret

(Polarn O.Pyret )

Best: Wide age range

Rating: 8.5/10

Covering an impressive age range from birth up to 12-years-old, Swedish brand Polarn O. Pyret is all about clothes that are fun to wear, made to last and comfortable. Whether you’re after a hoodie, jumper, leggings, pyjamas or waterproofs, with a classic Scandi-style, it’s pretty much all on offer here.

The antithesis of fast fashion, the brand designs clothes with the intention of being passed down and reused, with a focus on ethical production and sustainable fabrics like organic cotton and recycled materials. This is the place to go for a great mix of traditional stripes – in every colour you can imagine – alongside quirky, cute prints.

IndyBest pick: Nordic animal kids hoodie

Made from GOTS organic cotton, this lightweight hooded jacket (£30, Polarnopyret.co.uk) is ideal for chillier summer evenings. While our 3-year-old was most taken with the quirky Nordic animal print and pocket – essential for carrying around all the random stuff a pre-schooler collects during the day – we liked the fun, gender neutral colour palette. Very cleverly, the hood is attached by poppers, so you can detach it for a completely different look if you fancy.

Visit Polarnopyret.co.uk now

Kidly Label

Best: Wardrobe essentials

Rating: 9.5/10

Kidly has fast become the go-to for everyday staples to add to your children’s wardrobe. What started much like a capsule collection has grown steadily to include leggings, tops, sleepsuits, puddle suits, shoes, sunglasses, swimwear, gilets and so much more, in the brand’s signature, contemporary colour palette of muted wearable shades. With a commitment to going green – it’s big on using recycled or natural fabrics in the collection and is aiming to only use organic cotton by the end of the year – the Kidly Label is ticking all the boxes for us.

IndyBest pick: Organic ribbed legging

These leggings (£12, Kidly.co.uk ), made from 100 per cent organic cotton, are an absolute staple for little boys and girls. Fitting true to size, with plenty of stretch, our 3-year-old has tried these out on the climbing frame, trampoline, at the park and during many tea parties for her teddies, without any complaints of itchy labels or the like. There are so many unisex colourways to choose from, and we love that there are coordinating pieces like matching ribbed tees available. Practical yet stylish, we’ll have one in every colour, thanks.

Visit Kidly.co.uk now

Organic Zoo

(Organic Zoo)

Best: Sustainable brand

Rating: 9/10

Designing unisex kids’ clothes to channel the “spirit of playful simplicity”, Brighton-based label Organic Zoo is passionate about sustainable living and clothes that are made to last. As you might gather from the name, all the materials used are organic, ethically produced and sustainability is the backbone of the brand. The large unisex collection – featuring leggings, tops, dungarees and more in a chic, minimalist aesthetic – is designed to be mixed and matched, then passed on.

IndyBest pick: Olive garden sweatshirt

This beautiful sweatshirt (£33, Organic-zoo.com) is one of the brand’s bestsellers, and it’s not hard to see why. The olive print is stylish and subtle, making it perfect for everyday wear, while the 100 per cent organic brushed French terry cotton is just so soft and tactile. Our 3-year-old tester calls this her “snuggly jumper”, which says it all.

Visit Organic-zoo.com now

(Wexababy)

Best: For fun slogans

Rating: 9.5/10

Drawing on their French heritage, sisters Ettie and Sally have created a truly unique gender neutral kidswear brand, with a huge heart and an excellent sense of humour. Long and short-sleeve t-shirts, sweatshirts and leggings feature quirky Gallic-inspired illustrations and slogans, including Monsieur Baguette and “sacré bleu!”, which kids will love – and possibly you’ll love even more.

All designs are hand drawn and handprinted – how amazing is that? – so you know you can be confident in the quality of every piece you order. Plus, every year the brand donates a percentage of its sales to The Fostering Network, which means you’re supporting a great cause while shopping with them. We’re already eyeing up the adult sweatshirts too. Trés bien indeed.

IndyBest pick: Escargoo t-shirt

It’s hard to pick just one Wexbaby design and, while the Lona Misa (think about it…) tee gets an honourable mention, we think this fun escargoo design (£16, Wexbaby.co.uk) really delivers the kid-appeal. Available in a choice of white or grey, long or short sleeve, it’s the perfect combination of British wit and French charm. The T-shirts are seriously soft and run from birth to six years.

Visit Wexbaby.co.uk now

Scamp & Dude

(Scamp & Dude)

Best: Prints

Rating: 8.5/10

Leopard print is a neutral, fact. Scamp & Dude know the power of an excellent leopard print and have created an awesome collection of baby, kid and adult designs with this in mind. The kids’ collection is packed with cool, gender-neutral hoodies, joggers, sweatshirts and nightwear featuring Scamp & Dude’s leopard print and lightning bolt pattern in bold, colourways which will instantly make you feel ready to take on the world. Superpower, activated.

IndyBest pick: Kids’ grey with blue snow leopard joggers

If we could squeeze ourselves into these jogging bottoms (£30, Scampanddude.com) we would, they are that soft. With a relaxed fit, our 3-year-old tester was living their best life, lounging around the house in comfort and stashing snacks into the pockets like any discerning pre-schooler should. What we loved the most was the neon pink embroidered lightning bolt on the hip, which our little tester liked to press to turn into a “superhero”. There’s a matching sweatshirt available for the head-to-toe style icon vibe.

Visit Scampanddude.com now

Töastie

(Töastie )

Best: Gender neutral outerwear

Rating: 9.5/10

Think outerwear is boring? You most definitely haven’t heard of Töastie. Founded by friends Kirstie and Lucinda, this high-end label designs the best-looking, hardest working, most comfortable and coolest kids’ outdoor gear around. Expect puddle suits, raincoats, parkas, puffer jackets and more, in durable yet lightweight and comfortable materials, with a seriously stylish twist.

All the pieces are gender neutral, with many designs catering from 1-14 years in size, and we can really get behind the brand’s mission to encourage kids to get outside, engage with the natural world and nurture a desire to protect it.

IndyBest pick: Pac-A-Mac lite waterproof raincoat

We are completely and utterly obsessed with the quality and print of Töastie’s here comes the sun baseball jacket (£90, Toastiekids.com) but if we’re talking essential buys, the brand’s Pac-A-Mac lite waterproof raincoat (£75, Toastiekids.com) has to top the list. Made from recycled bottles, it’s light enough to wear as a summer coat, yet fully waterproof – we can vouch for this as our 6-year-old tester got caught in a torrential downpour and it kept him perfectly dry. It’s cut nice and roomy, so can be thrown over a thicker coat in winter, and we all loved the cool carry bag it comes with. Worth every penny.

Visit Toastiekids.com now

Best: Gender neutral shoes

Rating: 9/10

Bobux takes shoe design seriously, with a focus on comfort and flexibility to support your child’s feet as they grow. Based around the stage of development rather than shoe size, this New Zealand brand knows how to look after your child’s feet, but also how to design some cool looking shoes. There’s a huge choice of designs suitable for both boys and girls under the unisex category of its website, from winter boots to summer sandals.

IndyBest pick: Grass court trainers

If you’re looking for some classic summer sandals, we love the gender neutral vintage-look Roam sandals (£47, Bobux.co.uk) but for year-round wear, you can’t beat the brand’s leather Grass Court trainers (£41, Bobux.co.uk). Available in a whopping 13 colours – we love the box-fresh white or statement gold – they fit true to size and the Velcro fastenings make it easy for younger kids to get on and off. Our 3-year-old tester took to them straight away and loves showing off their fancy new kicks to everyone.

Visit Bobux.co.uk now

The verdict: Kids’ gender-neutral clothing brands

Of course, it all comes down to personal style, but for us Claude & Co tick every box when it comes to style, comfort, eco-credentials and quality. A special mention must go to Another Fox for its cool gender neutral designs that older kids will love.

