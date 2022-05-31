11 best gold hoop earrings that are jewellery box staples

The ultimate fail-safe accessory, a good pair of gold hoop earrings are a mainstay of every woman’s jewellery box. Helping to add the final flourish to your ensemble, they’re a classic staple that – if you’re anything like us – you can’t (and won’t) leave the house without.

Stylish and simple, gold hoops work as the jewellery equivalent to a pair of your favourite jeans – both sartorial pieces that transcend trends and seasons, and see you return to them year-after-year.

The hoop has had many reinventions over the years, from small rings that hug your ear to larger pairs that make a statement. While last year saw a huge trend for textured pairs with added detailing, this year it’s all about big, bold yet timeless iterations as the classic style gets another upgrade.

Beyond what’s in vogue, it’s best to have a varied selection of gold hoops in your jewellery arsenal – from sleek and subtle pairs for the office, to loud and bold designs for occasions.

Read more:

How we tested

In our hunt for the best hoops, we looked for quality, value for money, uniqueness and comfort, as well as pairs that could take you from daytime to evening. Whether you’re partial to a chunky earring or prefer yours to be more refined, our selection is bound to dazzle.

The best gold hoop earrings for 2022 are:

Best overall – Missoma mini chubby hoop earrings: £85, Missoma.com

– Missoma mini chubby hoop earrings: £85, Missoma.com Best croissant hoops – Mejuri large croissant dome hoops: £118, Mejuri.com

– Mejuri large croissant dome hoops: £118, Mejuri.com Best sustainable gold hoops – Monica Vinader nura reef wrap earrings: £125, Monicavinader.com

– Monica Vinader nura reef wrap earrings: £125, Monicavinader.com Best everyday hoops – Edge of Ember Mia hoop earrings: £65, Edgeofember.com

– Edge of Ember Mia hoop earrings: £65, Edgeofember.com Best pearl hoop earrings – Astrid & Miyu serenity pearl charm hoops in gold: £75, Astridandmiyu.com

– Astrid & Miyu serenity pearl charm hoops in gold: £75, Astridandmiyu.com Best large hoops – YSSO the thin hoops: £140, Theysso.com

– YSSO the thin hoops: £140, Theysso.com Best crescent hoops – Seol + Gold chunky curved creole hoops: £41, Seolgold.com

– Seol + Gold chunky curved creole hoops: £41, Seolgold.com Best affordable hoops – Oreila interlocking hoop earrings: £22, Orelia.co.uk

– Oreila interlocking hoop earrings: £22, Orelia.co.uk Best colourful hoops – Anna + Nina stripe hoops: £68, Anna-nina.nl

– Anna + Nina stripe hoops: £68, Anna-nina.nl Best statement hoops – Yaa Yaa London Amazonite large hoop earrings: £75, Yaayaalondon.com

– Yaa Yaa London Amazonite large hoop earrings: £75, Yaayaalondon.com Best layered hoops – Loel and Co triple ring hoop earrings: £49, Loel.co.uk

Missoma mini chubby hoop earrings Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 The much-loved jewellery brand Missoma has amassed a loyal following with its classic, well-crafted and trend-led designs. The penchant for oversized hoops hasn’t waned and Missoma’s cult-favourite chubby earrings have repeatedly sold out – for good reason. As the name suggests, the pair boast a chunky, rounded design and come in both medium and mini sizes. We prefer the smaller size which only serves to enhance the “chubby” feel, while the 18 carat gold plating awards the pair arresting shine. The perfect everyday jewellery piece, we found ourselves reaching for this subtle dose of gold more than we did any other pair.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mejuri large croissant dome hoops Best: Croissant hoops Rating: 9/10 Croissant-style hoops offer a nice twist (quite literally) on the classic earring style. Fine jewellery brand Mejuri boasts everyone from Billie Eilish to Kate Middleton and Bella Hadid among its fans – and it has nailed the brief with these dome hoops. Despite being on the larger size, the lightweight pair don’t weigh you down. Bang on trend for 2022, the textured twisting is ideal if you’re looking for a slightly less traditional pair of chunky gold hoops.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Monica Vinader nura reef wrap earrings Best: Sustainable gold hoops Rating: 8/10 Monica Vinader is a cult favourite for timeless yet contemporary jewellery pieces that are not only affordable, but also sustainable. Having made the switch to using 100 per cent recycled gold and silver, ethically sourced diamonds and recycled packaging in 2020, the brand are now fully carbon neutral. Its nura reef wrap earrings are beautifully delicate and plated with recycled 19ct vermeil – helping preserve their rich gold finish. The dainty design is lightweight and subtle, making them a staple for everyday wear.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Edge of Ember Mia hoop earrings Best: Everyday hoops Rating: 9/10 Just like their namesake Mia Farrow, these hoops are understated with a touch of elegance – lending them perfectly to everyday wear. So lightweight that you forget you’re even wearing them, the thin, small hoops are secured with a butterfly back fastening. If you’re after a subtle pop of gold, the simple design and 18 carat plated gold finish of the Mia hoops help make them a lovely delicate option. The London-based brand has sustainability at its core with all its jewellery made from recycled metals, meaning the earrings get extra kudos from us.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Astrid & Miyu serenity pearl charm hoops in gold Best: Pearl hoop earrings Rating: 9/10 Astrid and Miyu is a go-to for affordable pieces that don’t scrimp on quality and we’ve found a new favourite in the form of its pearl charm hoops. Fastened by a secure hinge, the small hoops boast a subtle wave shape and are elevated by the textured hanging pearl charm. The charm is removable meaning the hoops are customisable for day-to-day wear. Classic, stylish and endlessly versatile, the two-in-one 18 carat plated pair are worth their weight in gold in our eyes.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} YSSO the thin hoops Best: Large hoops Rating: 8/10 All of Ysso’s delicate pieces are handcrafted in Greece in an aim to revive the traditional local artisanship of jewellery making – and we love the unique look of these thin hoops. Breaking away from tradition, the earrings have been crafted in a wavy, asymmetrical design. Made with up to 35 per cent recyclable and natural bronze, the elegant pair are double plated with 18 and 24 carat gold that awards them a dazzling finish. The mission of the label helps justify its price tag.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Seol + Gold chunky curved creole hoops Best: Crescent hoops Rating: 8/10 We love this simple and understated take on the standard gold hoop. Boating a crescent shape, the design is subtly chunky while the structured silhouette is lightweight and comfortable thanks to their hollow inside. The arresting gold owes to the 18 carat gold verneil plating and with their relatively affordable under £50 price tag, there’s no reason not to invest.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oreila interlocking hoop earrings Best: Affordable pair Rating: 8/10 Orelia is a favourite for its affordable and trend-led jewellery pieces. This simple pair are elevated by the three interlocking gold hoops that tie together on each end, awarding them a subtle, chunky look. Very light to wear, the hoops are made from brass with gold plating and a 2cm diameter. Of course, with inexpensive jewellery buys, the colour won’t last as long, but you’re nevertheless getting a versatile basic that’s guaranteed to polish off any look.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} anna + nina stripe hoops Best: Colourful hoops Rating: 9/10 Delivering the classic style with a colourful twist, these striped hoops from anna + nina have quickly become a reliable evening option. The simple gold hoops are given character with the pink, blue and green stipes that contrast with the 14 carat gold plated brass. The perfect transitional pair, the fun hoops are an easy breezy pair to for summertime occasions. More stock is expected soon.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Yaa Yaa London Amazonite large hoop earrings Best: Statement hoops Rating: 8/10 Big, bold and packed with intricate detailing, there’s plenty to love about these Yaa Yaa London hoop earrings. The label specialises in colourful gemstone jewellery and these bamboo-style gold hoops are complete with peppermint and turquoise rough-cut amazonite charms, set in golden claw casing. Surprisingly lightweight despite their large size, the pair come into their own in the evening with the unique design amping up any ensemble.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Loel and Co triple ring hoop earrings Best: Layered hoops Rating: 8/10 You get three hoops for the price of one with these layered-effect earrings. The enduring trend, big gold hoops never go out of fashion. With this pair, Loel & Co have put its own spin on the classic chunky earring with the three hoop threads adding depth and interest. Crafted with 18 carat gold plated brass, there’s no need to stack earrings with these lightweight hoops, as they’ve done the layering work for you.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link 11 best gold hoop earrings that are jewellery box staples