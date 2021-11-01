11 best gifts for new parents that they’ll actually use

When you’re new to the parenting game it can all be a bit overwhelming, and while it may look like they’ve got every piece of baby paraphernalia going, chances are a thoughtful gift will not only put a smile on their tired faces but could actually become a bit of a game changer (here’s looking at you Ewan).

But, how do you choose the perfect present for new parents?

While every parent is different, we believe the best gifts are practical yet beautifully presented. Sets offer a real gift experience, discovering plenty of trinkets which are handily in one place.

Gifting products that will help them along their parenting journey are also hugely valuable, as it’ll show you’ve considered their needs, or you may want to make mum the centre of attention and treat her to a little indulgence.

But what we favour the most, is a gift that’ll stay with them for years to come and surpass the baby days.

Whether it’s for a family member, friend or neighbour we’ve found a mix of baby gifts that’ll delight any new family.

The best gifts for new parents for 2021 are:

Best overall – The Birth Poster: £55, Thebirthposter.com

– The Birth Poster: £55, Thebirthposter.com Best for helping baby sleep – Sweet Dreamers Ewan deluxe: £39.99, Sweetdreamers.co.uk

– Sweet Dreamers Ewan deluxe: £39.99, Sweetdreamers.co.uk Best sentimental jewellery – Lola Rose London mama chain bracelet: £65, Lolarose.co.uk

– Lola Rose London mama chain bracelet: £65, Lolarose.co.uk Best for teething tots – Sophie La Giraffe teether in gift box: £15, Johnlewis.com

– Sophie La Giraffe teether in gift box: £15, Johnlewis.com Best for a bit of TLC – Mama Hug the arrival essentials new mum gift box: £45, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

– Mama Hug the arrival essentials new mum gift box: £45, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk Best practical buy – Izmi essential wrap: From £34.99, Cheekyrascals.co.uk

– Izmi essential wrap: From £34.99, Cheekyrascals.co.uk Best soothing scent – Abel Odor grey label nurture 30ml: £82, Trouva.com

– Abel Odor grey label nurture 30ml: £82, Trouva.com Best baby bouncer – BabyBjorn bouncer bliss: £210, Babybjorn.co.uk

– BabyBjorn bouncer bliss: £210, Babybjorn.co.uk Best pampering gift – Foreo UFO 2: £249, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Foreo UFO 2: £249, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best for baby proofing – Nimble new parents gift set: £30, Nimblebabies.com

The Birth Poster Best: Overall Gifts are a celebrant and we think Swedish brand The Birth Poster has created something oh-so-special. Creating unique artwork in 1:1 scale, The Birth Poster has been sold to parents in over 120 countries since its launch in 2013 and we think it’s a gift new parents will cherish. The idea behind it is to remind you of how wonderfully small your baby was at birth, and the artwork is scaled to the exact length on a 50x70cm poster. You’ll need to input some stats so it’s important you have all the correct data (name, length, weight and birthday). Choose from three different sketch styles – we opted for “continuous line” – you can also select how many babies, and there’s a selection of background colours (we highly recommend terracotta). You’ll also have the option to have this framed, and while it will cost extra (prices start at £22) this does complete it beautifully. The end product is simply stunning,from the high quality 200gsm acid-free matte paper to the Swedish-made oak wooden frame and acrylic glass. This is a gift that’ll stand the test of time and become a wonderful keepsake.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sweet Dreamers Ewan deluxe Best: For helping baby sleep Ewan has been on the scene for more than 10 years, and with over a million sold it’s safe to say he’s a bit of a hero when it comes to baby’s sleep. Ewan’s magical powers means he mimics the comfort of the womb with soft pink glow and selection of five soothing sounds, one of which is a real life recording of a heartbeat and womb, all designed to lull babies into a peaceful slumber. This deluxe version has some pretty impressive technology too, there’s an intelligent sensor, which automatically activates when baby stirs in the night, helping to resettle them. The sensor listens for four hours, so if your baby is sleeping soundly, it will automatically switch off, to conserve battery. It’s also a doddle to keep him clean and tidy as there’s a removable control pod so he can be popped in the washing machine.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lola Rose London mama chain bracelet Best: Sentimental jewellery Sorry dads, we’re showing the mums the love with this gift from chic jewellery brand Lola Rose London. This slender link chain bracelet with carved letters is something a new mum will wear with pride. Measuring 16.5cm in length and complete with lobster clasp, choose from silver or gold. The presentation of this gift is beautiful too, in a delightful gift box it comes with its own fabric bag to keep it safe, but we’re fairly confident she’ll never want to take it off.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sophie La Giraffe teether in gift box Best: For teething tots One of the true nursery icons, Sophie La Giraffe is parents’ passport into some peace and quiet, and this year is special for the teething toy hero as she celebrates her 60th birthday in May. True to her heritage, Sophie La Giraffe is made in exactly the same way she was at the very beginning; from 100 per cent natural rubber derived from the sap of the Hevea tree. Using flexible, renewable, natural materials and food grade non-toxic paint means this adorable giraffe is the safest and most natural teething toy. Packaged in a beautifully presented gift box, she’s sure to put a smile on everyone’s face.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mama Hug the arrival essentials new mum gift box Best: For a bit of TLC This new mum gift box feels like the gift that keeps on giving, with plenty of treats hiding inside (we counted eight). Curating a blend of TLC style products with baby gifts – it’s a lovely mix of gifts for baby and mum. A highlight for us has to be the “mum bub hub soaking salts”, formulated with a base of mineral-rich detoxifying Himalayan pink salts and soothing Epsom salt to help relax and soothe postnatal discomfort, while acting as a mild antiseptic to gently remove bacteria. JoJo’s extra large muslin is sure to get plenty of use when there’s a new arrival in town, there’s even some delicious pregnancy-friendly teabags from Hottea Mama to enjoy. If possible we’d recommend ordering a few weeks before baby is due, so that this thoughtful gift is ready to help new parents from day one. Don’t know the sex? No problem, opt for the unisex option.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Izmi essential wrap: From £34.99 Best: Practical buy New parents want to be as close to their precious newborn as possible, but they’ll soon want their hands back too. The new Izmi essential wrap, makes a practical gift for new parents trying babywearing for the first time. At less than £30 we were surprised by the attention to detail and quality of this wrap. The cotton fabric is soft, super stretchy and offers natural support, and the wrap is something that mum or dad will feel comfortable wearing alleviating pressure on backs and shoulders. Safe to use from day one until your baby weighs 9kg.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Abel Odor grey label nurture 30ml Best: Soothing scent Perfume brand Abel Odor has launched a lovely collaboration with organic children’s clothing brand, Gray Label. This scent has been created by mothers, for mothers and we think it’s just the right indulgence for a new parent. During pregnancy many women are sensitive to smell, so now is the perfect moment for a new fragrance. The soft and calming scent, with base notes of east Indian sandalwood alongside delicate heart notes of jasmin sambac, ginger has been naturally blended to remind a mother to take care of herself while also taking care of her new bundle of joy. Using only the best non-allergenic ingredients, all are derived from natural sources, from sustainable fairtrade farms.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} BabyBjorn bouncer bliss Best: Baby bouncer We’re a little bit in love with BabyBjorn’s leopard print range. And while we can’t deny this isn’t your run-of-the-mill gift, this beautiful bouncer will give baby the perfect place to relax, giving parents their hands back – something they’ll be entirely grateful for. The natural rocking of the bouncer soothes small babies, and as your baby grows and learns how to control this, the bouncer becomes a fun place while stimulating balance and motor skills. The ergonomic design provides optimal support to a baby’s back, neck and head, so it’s a safe cosy space. A product that can be used from newborn up to the age of two, once your baby weighs over 9kg and can sit up unaided, you can convert the baby bouncer into a comfy children’s chair by turning the fabric seat around – genius! Plus, it’s so stylish we’re confident it’ll take pride of place in any room.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cheeky Chompers newborn organic muslin gift set Gift sets are one of life’s luxuries, and when they consist of teeny tiny baby things we’re instantly smitten. Cheeky Chompers created the world’s first chewy dribble bib, the neckerchew, back in 2013 and has since become an award-winning trusted global brand. Recently launching a range of gift sets which bring together a selection of clever parenting essentials, in this one there’s plenty to coo over, and we love the classic unisex silver star print. All made from 100 per cent organic cotton muslin all pieces are wonderfully tactile, the set includes, the innovative six-in-one breastfeeding cover, a twin pack muslin neckerbib for dribble-catching, a super soft muslin baby comforter, and the star or the show has to be the award-winning chewy dribble bib, neckerchew, which is a godsend once baby hits teething. Presented in a lovely keepsake box, this gift set is sure to lend a helping hand during baby’s first year. The silver stars set we tried is currently out of stock, although it will be restocked soon. Alternatively you can opt for the pear drop print which is in stock now (£60, Cheekychompers.com).

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Foreo UFO 2 Best: Pampering gift After carrying a baby for nine months and giving birth to a new life, it’s safe to say mum’s been through it. And while spa days might be off the cards for a while, let the treatments come to you with the UFO 2 from Swedish beauty brand Foreo. It may be small, but this is the mightiest product we’ve seen from the much-loved brand; with 10,000 sonic pulsations per minute, LED light therapy with eight colours to choose from, thermo and cryo-functions alongside plush microfibre masks bursting with plant extracts, this really is the ultimate facial treatment… and the best bit? It takes less than two minutes. While we can’t deny the price tag, the results speak for themselves, giving tired skin the ultimate boost, what new parent doesn’t deserve that?

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nimble new parents gift set Best: For baby-proofing Finding products that are safe for your new baby is a trivial but constant task, particularly when you’re new to this parenting lark. While in years gone by a cleaning bundle may have been at the bottom of a wishlist, this is incredibly useful. Loaded with safe cleaning essentials which are made using plant-based ingredients, help create a baby-ready home. From the first wash of those tiny babygrows, to wiping cots and changing tables, through to keeping all those baby bottles in tip top shape, you’ll be covered with this starter pack. So what’s inside? There are five different sized bottles from non-bio liquid laundry detergent to bleach-free antibacterial surface cleaner, plus a magic cleaning wand for bottles.

The verdict: Gifts for new parents We couldn’t find a more thoughtful gift than The Birth Poster – it’s as unique as an arrival of a new baby and is something to cherish for years to come. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on gift ideas, try the links below: Keen to get children learning through play? We’ve found the best educational toys they’ll never get bored of

