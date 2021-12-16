11 best Apple iPhone 13 cases for protecting your precious device

There are four iPhones in Apple’s 2021 crop: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 pro and iPhone 13 pro max. The chief differences between each are the size and the number of cameras (two on the iPhone 13 and its smaller mini sibling, three on the Pro models). And this year, manufacturers have had to come up with four different cases.

Unlike last year, when the cases for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 pro were interchangeable, this year they’re not. That’s because although the overall dimensions of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 pro are identical, the pro’s extra rear camera means the gap for the lenses to peep through has to be much bigger. Almost all manufacturers have made their cases available in all four sizes, as specified in the details below.

So, your main job is to work out if you want a wraparound case with somewhere to store your credit cards (a wallet or folio case) or just something that covers the back.

There’s also the option of a sleeve, so the phone is caseless when you’re using it, but protected when you’re not. Back coverings come in different patterns and materials but also clear – which may appeal if you want to show off the lovely colour of your new iPhone. Oh, and a ring of magnets on the back of the iPhone, called MagSafe, means the iPhone snaps effectively to a MagSafe wireless charging pad. Matching magnets in MagSafe cases hold the case in place securely but still make them relatively easy to put on and off the phone. All the cases here let you charge the iPhone wirelessly with the case in place, so are MagSafe-compatible, or actually feature the MagSafe magnet ring inside.

How we tested

We tested for snugness of fit, touchability of button covers, whether clear cases stayed that way or ended up yellowing, how slippy or easy each case was to grip and how robust they felt.

The best Apple iPhone cases for 2021 are:

Best overall – Lucrin luxury wallet case: From £129, Lucrin.co.uk

– Lucrin luxury wallet case: From £129, Lucrin.co.uk Best for protection – Mous infinity: £44.99-£59.99, Mous.co

– Mous infinity: £44.99-£59.99, Mous.co Best MagSafe case – Apple leather case with MagSafe: £59, Apple.com

– Apple leather case with MagSafe: £59, Apple.com Best clear case – Moshi arx clear: £39.95- £44.95, Moshi.com

– Moshi arx clear: £39.95- £44.95, Moshi.com Best folio – Snakehive vintage leather: £32.99, Snakehive.co.uk

– Snakehive vintage leather: £32.99, Snakehive.co.uk Best leather case – Nomad modern leather case: £45.25, Nomadgoods.com

– Nomad modern leather case: £45.25, Nomadgoods.com Best silicone case – Apple silicone case with MagSafe: £49, Apple.com

– Apple silicone case with MagSafe: £49, Apple.com Best sleeve – Lucrin iPhone 13 Case with pull-tab: £69, Lucrin.co.uk

– Lucrin iPhone 13 Case with pull-tab: £69, Lucrin.co.uk Best thin case – Peel super thin: £26, Buypeel.com

– Peel super thin: £26, Buypeel.com Best luxury case – Greenwich blake MagSafe alcantara: £149, Greenwich.design

– Greenwich blake MagSafe alcantara: £149, Greenwich.design Best for choice of finishes – Mous limitless 4.0: £44.99-£49.99, Mous.co

Lucrin luxury wallet case Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Available for: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13 pro max

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13 pro max Shock absorption: Medium

Medium MagSafe? Compatible Lucrin’s cases are luxurious and stunningly crafted and this folio offers protection in a highly attractive form. But when it comes to the Lucrin site, you need to be decisive.It has every imaginable kind of case, including sleeves, pouches with a pull tab, rear protectors, wallets and even a belt case. And once you’ve made your mind up about the style you want, there are lots of colours to choose from. There are 23 shades in smooth leather, and another 14 in granulated leather. Pay a bit extra and you can have vegetable tanned leather or crocodile style calfskin. Whichever you decide on, you’ll find a supple leather case with magnetic closure that holds the front cover in place, while the phone is held securely in an inner case. The leather is soft but sturdy enough to last, and there are pockets for three credit cards and a sleeve for notes. If you want to spend more, you can: customise the case with contrasting stitch or have your name engraved, for instance.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mous infinity Best: For protection Rating: 10/10 Available for: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13 pro max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13 pro max Shock absorption : High

: High MagSafe? Yes Mous cases are known for exceptional shock absorption, so they give great peace of mind. This case fits very tightly to the iPhone, even though it has MagSafe in it. The clear finish on this case is excellent and Mous says it won’t yellow. We’ve used Mous clear cases before and can confirm they stay clear. The rigid case is highly protective and there are subtle curves to the edges, rising up in the corners to protect the front of the phone, but following the line of the iPhone along the long sides to make it easier to hold to your face. There are two colour options for the panels that cover the MagSafe magnets, light grey and slate grey. This one isn’t available for iPhone 13 mini.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Apple leather case with MagSafe Best: MagSafe case Rating: 8/10 Available for: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13 pro Max

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13 pro Max Shock absorption: Medium

Medium MagSafe? Yes Apple’s own leather case is solid and reliable, and offers a perfect fit, as you’d expect, with the volume and power button covers are as subtle as using the iPhone itself. The MagSafe magnet ring inside means the case clicks into place easily and is quick to remove. There’s a neat visual extra that only happens with Apple’s own MagSafe cases: as you put it on, the home screen flashes in exactly the colour of the case. That means it will briefly show whether you’ve got golden brown, dark cherry, sequoia green, midnight or wisteria (which is the most elegant). It’s worth noting that leather changes its look with time, and the magnetic ring will leave a slight imprint over time, Apple warns. The Apple logo is indented into the leather for a subtle branded finish.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Moshi arx clear Best: Clear case Rating: 9/10 Available for: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13 pro max

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13 pro max Shock absorption: Medium

Medium MagSafe? Yes Moshi’s products are routinely excellent, with great build quality and snappy design. This case has decent impact protection in the sides and corners, with a low lip that creeps round the front of the phone to protect the display when it’s face down on the table, say. The arx clear is completely transparent, apart from the familiar MagSafe circle and tab marks. It’s available for all sizes of iPhone 13, and there’s a £5 price uptick just for the max version.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Snakehive vintage leather Best: Affordable folio Rating: 7/10 Available for: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Shock absorption: Medium

Medium MagSafe? Compatible Snakehive cases are high quality, with a soft nubuck leather that has a suede feel to it. It’s soft to the touch but solid and hard-wearing. The front cover of the wallet is held in place by a magnetic fastening. Inside the wallet, the phone is kept securely in place by a black casing that fits snugly. There are also three credit card slots and a side slot for notes. You can personalise it with two initials on the top right corner for an extra fee. Colours include bottle green, plum and chestnut brown.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nomad modern leather case Best: Leather case Rating: 9/10 Available for: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13 pro max

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13 pro max Shock absorption: High

High MagSafe? Yes Nomad’s website is full of high-quality products and accessories from phone cases to wireless charging pads, to titanium Apple Watch straps. This case has soft and tactile Horween leather on the back, wrapped around a TPE bumper that protects for drops of up to 3m. The leather feels fantastic, so much so that you may find yourself picking up the phone just so you can run your fingers over it. If you’re the sort of person who likes to have a lanyard on their phone, there are twin attachment points. Rustic brown, black and a pale beige colour called natural are your choices.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Apple silicone case with MagSafe Best: Silicone case Rating: 7/10 Available for: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Shock absorption: Medium

Medium MagSafe? Yes Apple’s silicone case is great because it’s superbly smooth, but not overly slippery. As you’d expect, it’s a perfect fit with quietly efficient button covers – no extra pressure required here. Eight colours include dark, discreet shades such as midnight and abyss blue, more direct hues like “product Red”, blue jay, chalk pink and clover, plus head-turners: pomelo pink and marigold.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lucrin iPhone 13 case with pull-tab Best: Sleeve Rating: 8/10 Available for: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13 pro max

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13 pro max Shock absorption : Medium

: Medium MagSafe? Compatible Supposing you’d like to use your iPhone without a case at all? Fair enough. After all, it’s designed to be touched and looked at without anything else in the way. Still, you want to keep it safe. So, a sleeve is a great option. It sits safely inside when you’re not using it, and slides out when you are. This deluxe case from Lucrin even has a pull-tab so you can retrieve it quickly, when the phone rings, for instance. It is soft and highly pleasing to the touch. As time passes, the shape and look change and the patina alters. But the pull-tab is strong and long-lasting. Like other Lucrin cases, there are a lot of choices: 21 colours in granulated leather alone.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Peel super thin Best: Thin case Rating: 7/10 Available for: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13 pro max

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13 pro max Shock absorption: Moderate

Moderate MagSafe? Compatible The closest thing to not using a case at all is to clad your iPhone in something so thin it adds almost no bulk or weight. This near-invisible care feels good and comes in different colours and finishes. Most are translucent, so the Apple logo is visible, others, like the splendid jet black and jet white, are almost opaque. There are also several transparent options. Peel’s design is deliberately simple, with no logo or markings. Note that a case this thin offers little in the way of extra protection and none at all for the display, so consider a screen protector.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Greenwich Blake leather case Best: Luxury case Rating: 7/10 Available for: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13 pro max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13 pro max Shock absorption : Medium

: Medium MagSafe: Varies by model Greenwich cases are elegantly designed and built, with different finishes, such as leather or alcantara. The inner case is strong but the leather on the outside of this model is soft and appealing. As with other folios here, there’s a slot for banknotes, and credit card slots – two in this case. The case is not available for iPhone 13 mini, and some models have MagSafe magnets in them, but not all. Classy and effective.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mous limitless 4.0 Best: For choice of finishes Rating: 9/10 Available for: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13 pro max

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13 pro max Shock absorption: High

High MagSafe? Yes The Mous specialty, “airoshock”, offers extremely good shock absorption so the phone should survive even big drops. Despite that, the case is slim and light, adding little in the way of bulk to the phone. There is a range of very different finishes, all of which only affect the back panel. Choose from aramid fibre, bamboo, black leather, speckled fabric and walnut.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: iPhone 13 cases Lucrin’s range of iPhone cases is extensive and consistently high-quality, with examples like the Lucrin luxury wallet case especially attractive. For the best protection, Mous cases are hard to beat, and the Mous infinity is effective and good-looking. For an aesthetically pleasing rear case that feels great and comes in lots of colours, the Apple silicone case with MagSafe is excellent. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on phones and other tech offers, try the links below: We put the Apple iPhone 13 pro and iPhone pro max head to head

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link 11 best Apple iPhone 13 cases for protecting your precious device