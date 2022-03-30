A 10-year-old boy reportedly shot and killed his 12-year-old brother after the two began playing with a gun they found in their St Louis home.

A parent was reportedly in the house getting a haircut when the older boy was shot in the face.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday night.

Source Link 10-year-old boy playing with gun shoots and kills 12-year-old brother