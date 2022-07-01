10 ways to shop sustainably

From eco-homes to sustainable clothes, here’s how you can make some environmentally friendly lifestyle changes this year.

Shop from an ethical jewellery brand

(London DE)

London DE, a bespoke jeweller based in the heart of London’s Hatton Garden, has been providing customers with unique pieces for eight years. Specialising in Colombian emeralds, the company operates its own subsidiary in Bogota, with experts including lapidaries and gemmologists who craft the stones to high standards. Alongside emeralds, London DE is also a leading supplier of other gemstones such as diamonds, rubies, sapphires and aquamarines. The jeweller can also source whichever precious stones you desire thanks to its network trusted suppliers. With a transparent mine-to-market business model and as members of the Responsible Jewellery Council and the National Association of Jewellers, London DE can ensure its jewellery is responsibly and ethically produced. Use code LDE10 on londonde.com to enjoy 10% off all its ready-to-wear jewellery. Offer valid until 21st August 2022

Find out more at londonde.com

Build an eco-friendly timber frame house

Avrame was founded in 2016 by Indrek Kuldkepp, who has more than 20 years’ experience producing and selling wooden houses. The company’s mission is to make houses that serve people, and its A-frame houses offer a solution to rapidly increasing prices as they’re durable and easy to build. Thanks to the house’s energy-efficient flat truss system, the heating and cooling energy consumption is likely to be lower than in a regular house. Avrame houses are suitable for year-round living and the option to install solar panels on the roof can make the house self-sustainable. A flagship for supplying A-frame houses globally, Avrame houses can be found in the USA, Canada, Japan, the UK and elsewhere.

Find out more at avrame.com

Choose from a range of eco-friendly fashion brands

You don’t have to choose between style and sustainability, thanks to treen, which offers fair fashion made from kinder materials and created using ethical and environmentally friendly production methods. From vegan leather shoes, handbags and jackets to year-round staples like organic cotton jeans and T-shirts, embrace your personal style without compromising on your values. When shopping with treen, you’ll find a curated selection of more than 50 positive-impact womenswear, menswear and lifestyle brands. Treen stocks only high-quality, hand-selected designs made using natural and recycled materials, free from animal products. You can enjoy free shipping on all UK orders and 10% off your first order when you sign up to the brand’s newsletter at shoptreen.com. Offer valid until 1 November 2022.

Find out more at shoptreen.com

Shop from an ethical outwear company

(Culthread)

Looking for a slow fashion brand where everything is made to last? Check out British brand Culthread, which offers sustainable and ethical outerwear. All of its products are made by the company’s own employees in its own ateliers, so the team oversees every aspect of design and manufacture to ensure transparency and quality. Each of its vegan jackets have multiple pockets, a hood and insulation that’s made from recycled plastic bottles. All of the fabrics and fittings are recycled or deadstock, and the packaging is recycled and largely reuseable, too. Enjoy 20% off when you enter the code Ethical20 before 1 August 2022 at culthread.com

Find out more at culthread.com

Discover breastfeeding clothes with a difference

(Human Milk)

Human Milk creates high-quality, ethically and sustainably produced tops designed to drape and stretch comfortably for breastfeeding, while remaining key pieces for years after. The company also works to inform and empower women throughout their breastfeeding journey, communicating what to expect and how remarkable women’s bodies and their milk are. Human Milk holds events and helps to guide new breastfeeding mothers to supportive communities and resources, as the team appreciate that early motherhood can feel isolating and confusing at times. Profits fuel the company’s ‘Human Milk, Tailor-Made for Tiny Humans’ non-profit education movement, working with healthcare professionals all over the globe to support the lives and wellbeing of women and infants.

Visit shop.human-milk.com for more

Be more comfortable with ethically made bras

Molke has created a range of colourful and supportive non-wired bras, which are ethically made in Scotland from organic cotton jersey. The company, which is also an accredited Real Living Wage employer, offers an inclusive range covering up to a 54-inch band and M cup — including breastfeeding bras — of sustainable products that are designed to last. This female-led business believes bras should be comfortable and has a range of styles for customers to try. You can shop them along with other Molke products, from leggings to period pants.

Find out more at molke.co.uk

Make a sustainable statement with your clothes

(Black Love Love Black)

London-based brand Black Love Love Black (BLLB) was launched in May 2021 by Bebe Kiffin alongside her brother and creative director Ian Kiffin. Inspired by a love of hip-hop culture, Bebe and Ian design garments intended to empower the wearer and make a statement. The latest collection includes leisurewear pieces that are perfect for summer. Certified by the Carbon Trust and using 100% organic cotton, the range includes T-shirts, hoodies and a statement canvas tote bag. BLLB is committed to sustainability from eco-friendly printing and material choices to sustainable packaging and manufacturing. Use code INDEPENDENT15 for 15% off at blackloveloveblack.com. Offer valid until 20 August 2022.

Find out more at blackloveloveblack.com

Discover a clothing brand built on sustainability and mental health

h clothing is a sustainable fashion brand that’s unique in its mission to bring awareness to mental health. The brand’s vision is to create a purpose-driven community by offering beautifully designed sustainable clothing while allowing customers to be part of something bigger. The company will plant a tree for every item sold and helps fund environmental projects through Ecologi, while 10% of its profits go to the mental health charity YoungMinds. All its clothes are ethically made with 100% organic cotton and recycled materials. Enjoy 15% off with the discount code SUSTAINABLE15 at hclothing.com. Offer valid until 21 August 2022.

Find out more at hclothing.com

Buy a tote bag designed to last

MOYA London creates handbags that combine luxury and sustainability. Its Keira Totes are handcrafted by experienced artisans, using organic cotton and end-of-line luxury leather. These tote bags are made to order to ensure minimal waste. The crochet design resembles a classic basket bag, but the added elegant fringe on both sides brings them on trend and can elevate any summer outfit. The bags are also washable, since the leather logo and straps can be easily detached. Get £60 off at moyalondon.com with code SUMMERWITHMOYA60. Offer valid until 30 September 2022.

Find out more at moyalondon.com

Curate your sustainable wardrobe with organic clothes

(Unordinary)

Unordinary Apparel is a new sustainable fashion brand for the everyday consumer. The company believes it’s everyone’s responsibility to help combat the harmful impact fast fashion has on the environment and aims to achieve this goal through its eco-friendly clothing, which is created using organic cotton and recycled materials. Unordinary Apparel ensures that its suppliers source ethical raw materials produced in ways that don’t harm people, animals or the environment. The company’s research revealed that while many people want to wear sustainable clothing, shopping sustainably can be more expensive than fast fashion. That’s why Unordinary Apparel sets its pricing model to a fair and accessible standard, with prices starting from £9.90. Shop for an affordable and sustainable wardrobe at unordinary-apparel.com and get a 20% discount with code UNORDINARY20. Offer valid until 31 August 2022.

Find out more at unordinary-apparel.com

