10 ways to keep your pet happy and healthy

From innovative GPS trackers to see where your pet goes to hypoallergenic food perfect for a healthy diet, help keep your four-legged friends in tip-top condition with these brands.

Buy hypoallergenic food for your dog

(Burns Pet Food)

Does your dog have a problem they just can’t shake? Itchy skin, tummy troubles and bad odours could all be signs that your dog has a sensitivity or intolerance. Your sensitive pooch will be pleased to know that Burns produces simple, high quality pet food that’s been specifically developed for dogs with allergies and intolerances. Burns Sensitive is a high quality, hypoallergenic dog food range formulated without ingredients that commonly cause intolerances, such as artificial colours, flavours and preservatives, as well as wheat, and dairy. Available in several delicious varieties, Burns gets even the most sensitive tails wagging for dinner time.

Follow your pet’s every step with a GPS tracker

(Tractive)

Always know where your dog or cat is and find them in no time with live location updates, thanks to Tractive. Enjoy peace of mind with an unlimited range, all with a plan that costs less than a tenner a month. Pet parents can see where their furry friends have been for the past 365 days, and make sure they’re getting enough exercise and rest with activity monitoring. The GPS tracker also spots odd sleep patterns that might mean it’s time to visit the vet. Each tracker is waterproof and adventure-proof, with up to seven days of battery life.

Keep your dog occupied for hours with this ball

(Chuckit!)

Chuckit! toys are a favourite among dogs and a household name when it comes to playing fetch. The Chuckit! super crunch ball combines the brand’s classic durability with a crackling, crunchy sound that dogs will love. Designed to satisfy a dog’s instinctual curiosity for sounds, the patented crackle material is safely contained inside the ball, and it won’t break down with use. The outer shell is made from durable rubber and it comes in the standard tennis ball size, so it can be used in all medium Chuckit! launchers. From its classic ball launchers, which the company has been making for more than 20 years, to the ever-popular ultra-ball, Chuckit! makes fetch toys that last.

Find your pet with ease

Thanks to the Pawfit 2 GPS tracker and activity monitor, you can have peace of mind whenever your pet is out of sight. This 100 per cent waterproof tracker uses real time GPS tracking, so owners can see their pet’s location via the Pawfit mobile app. You can also set activity goals and monitor your pet’s daily steps, calories burned and more, to ensure they’re healthy and getting enough exercise. It comes with a built-in speaker for personalised voice commands and alarm, as well as extra security features including up to six-day battery life, LED light, audio ID and safety zone alerts. Save 10 per cent with the code “PAWFIT” at checkout on pawfit.com. Offer valid until 30 June 2022.

Donate to an animal charity in your will

(Animal Rescue Foundation)

If you’re an animal lover, consider leaving a gift in your will to help animals in need of support. Animal Rescue Foundation raises funds to support smaller animal charity clients who carry out vital work saving the lives of many animals. To help them continue their work of saving thousands of cats, dogs, ponies and other trusting animals who have either been abandoned or rescued from cruel and dreadful conditions, consider donating some money in your will. If you would like to donate or leave a gift to Animal Rescue Foundation in your will, you can call 01989 566710 or email [email protected], and quote the reference “FB01”.

Keep your cat calm with a holistic diffuser

For cats to be happy, they like to have stability and to feel in control of their environment. Common changes in our modern life – from bringing visitors home to re-decorating – can affect our cats and make them feel stressed or anxious. But thanks to the advanced messaging of the newest feline pheromone complex diffuser, Feliway Optimum provides cats with enhanced comfort. This holistic diffuser can help cats feel more relaxed in their home, and it can help create harmony between cats living together. Feliway is recommended by vets and is a clinically proven solution to help solve common signs of stress. Enjoy maximum results by keeping the diffuser plugged in 24/7.

Keep your dog healthy with specially designed food

(Butchers Dog Food)

Many dog owners are looking for food with a specific health benefit for their four-legged friend, which is why Butcher’s natural health solutions range is as popular with owners as it is with their dogs. These carefully designed products support some of the most common health issues dogs face, such as maintaining a healthy weight, improving the condition of coats and sensitive stomachs. All Butcher’s nourishing recipes contain added vitamins and minerals to ensure they are complete and balanced meals that will help maintain your dog’s health and vitality.

Reduce your dog’s anxiety with an innovative collar, diffuser and spray

Dogs can suffer with anxiety all year round, whether it’s from travelling, meeting new people, going to the vets or the vacuum cleaner, but you can help reduce your dog’s stress with Adaptil. The Adaptil calm home diffuser has helped dogs cope with anxiety for more than 20 years and it can be an excellent solution to help your dog stay calm at home. The Adaptil calm on-the-go collar is perfect for dogs that suffer with anxiety wherever they go, whether it’s due to traffic noise or new people. For dogs who find travelling in the car stressful, the Adaptil transport spray could help them be more at ease, by reassuring them and helping your dog feel more confident in worrying situations.

Buy your pet tasty food for every stage of their life

Webbox makes tantalisingly tasty pet food, treats and toys to promote health and wellbeing. Its pet products are mindfully produced as well as being great value for money. Webbox creates healthy, low-fat, and wheat-free treats such as Lick-e-Lix and Tasty Sticks, which allow you to treat your pet while knowing they’re getting good nutrients, too. The Webbox naturals range uses only natural ingredients to create hypoallergenic meals that cater to all ages, with options available for puppies and kittens, through to adult and senior pets, so that you can look after your pet’s nutrition at every stage of their life. Webbox can be found in most major supermarkets and online.

Keep your pets tick and flea-free

(Bob Martin)

For more than 130 years, the Bob Martin brand has been helping generations keep their pets flea-free, tick-free and worry-free. Making vet-quality products available and affordable, without compromising on quality, the Bob Martin Clear Plus range contains everything you need to keep your pet and home free of fleas with fast-acting flea treatments. Did you know that 95 per cent of fleas are in your home? Many people understand how to treat their pet, but some may not realise if you don’t treat your home then it could lead to reinfestation. Bob Martin Clear Plus home spray is the perfect way to ensure your pet doesn’t experience pesky parasites reinfecting them. Bob Martin Clear and Clear Plus products are available at most major supermarkets, pet specialist stores and online.

