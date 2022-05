The 10 individuals killed by a white supremacist during a mass shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo have been identified.

Here are the 10 people killed on Saturday afternoon:

Roberta Drury, Margus Morrison, Aaron Salter, Geraldine Talley, Celestine Chaney, Heyward Patterson, Katherine Massey, Pearl Young, Ruth Whitfield and Andre Mackniel.

Three other people were injured in the shooting.

