10 incredible destinations for the ultimate winter adventure

Enjoy the true Swiss Alps experience

(RadissonBlu)

If you want to experience the Swiss Alps in style, book yourself into the Radisson Blu Hotel and Alpine Apartments in Andermatt. Located just 90 minutes from Zurich and close to a variety of outdoor activities, the 244-room Radisson Blu Hotel is a warm and inviting hotel where Swiss chalet meets Scandinavian style. For those who enjoy their own private space, Andermatt Alpine Apartments caters for different party sizes. Each building has been designed by a different architect and the apartments act as the ideal accommodation for travelling friends and families who want to combine a well-designed living space with self-catering.

Embark on an Austrian adventure

(Das Edelweiss Salzburg)

Whether you’re looking to experience high-octane activities, enjoy great cuisine or make memories with the whole family, Austria’s Grossarltal valley offers boundless scope for winter adventures. Located just 40 miles from the arts hub of Salzburg, the valley is home to everything from fantastic skiing and wonderful walks to welcoming mountain huts and superb cuisine. Nestled in this setting is the town of Grossarl, which despite sitting at the heart of one Europe’s most extensive ski areas, maintains the feel of a small market town. At the foothills of the mountains, you’ll find Das Edelweiss Salzburg Mountain Resort — a luxurious base for exploring this beautiful and exciting area.

See the Northern Lights in Swedish Lapland

(Swedish_Lapland_ICEHOTEL)

Described as the perfect place for a winter adventure, Swedish Lapland is surrounded by rolling hills, roaring rivers and vast woodlands. Whether you’re keen to try ice skating or ice fishing, there’s plenty to occupy the whole family at this magical winter wonderland. Stay in the incredible Icehotel founded by Yngve Bergqvist, which has become a stunning Swedish landmark since its inception in 1989. For those who are chasing the Northern Lights, the village of Abisko is the place to go — the surrounding mountains keep the skies clear, so there’s barely any light pollution. Swedish Lapland is one of the best places in the world for seeing the incredible Aurora Borealis.

Discover premium alpine retreats

(ChaletFinder)

ChaletFinder is one of the UK’s leading online ski property portals specialising in high-end accommodation for every budget. Discover and compare more than 1,400 chalets, hotels and apartments to find your ideal winter escape. With chalets in 50 ski resorts worldwide, ChaletFinder features chic ski retreats that are family-friendly, have luxurious outdoor hot tubs or offer uninterrupted panoramic views. ChaletFinder allows you to book directly with owners, simply enter the date and destination and let the site find the best accommodation to suit you.

Relax at a boutique hotel

(Hotel Alpenruhe)

Treat yourself to a stay at Hotel Alpenruhe, a three-star boutique hotel in the Swiss mountain village of Wengen. The hotel offers splendid views of the Jungfrau massif and Lauterbrunnen Valley and the interior design pays tribute to some of Switzerland’s finest furniture manufacturers and designers. The team are always on hand to help and the generous breakfast buffet includes local produce. After an energetic day on the slopes or one of the surrounding hiking trails, Hotel Alpenruhe’s comfortable lounges offer the perfect place to relax.

Indulge in skiing, spas, and sushi

(Forsthofgut Naturhotel)

In beautiful Salzburgerland, the family-run nature hotel Forsthofgut in Leogang is launching new facilities and winter packages. After a £10m refurbishment, Forsthofgut has created a new waldSPA Seehaus (lakehouse) overlooking the Naturhotel’s fresh water lake. The new building includes a Japanese restaurant, large terrace and three spacious loft suites, each with a living area, master bedroom and master bathroom, sauna, and loggia on the upper floor. The lake has been extended to add an infinity pool and floating Finnish lake sauna. Open all year round, guests can enjoy the stunning views of the surrounding mountains of the famous Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn — one of the largest ski resorts in Austria.

Learn to ski with the experts

(Peak Ski Adventures)

Peak Ski Adventures is a high-level piste performance and off-piste ski school in the three valleys of Saint-Martin-de-Belleville, Les Menuires and Val Thorens. Coaching on steeper slopes and icy pistes, you can learn how to ski difficult terrain confidently and and with style. The team at Peak Ski Adventures use video analysis on the mountain to provide in-depth feedback. The company’s off-piste coaching package works on a wide range of skills so you can be ready for everything that off-piste throws at you — whether it’s soft deep powder, crunchy snow or wind-affected snow. This year, enjoy the Flex Package where, if four days are booked, you can have all six days of your ski trip on reserve, so you can choose the best days for your sessions.

Stay close to the mountains

(The Omnia)

Perched on a rock high above the roofs of Zermatt — with the Matterhorn as its neighbour — The Omnia Mountain Lodge offers stylish interiors and impressive views. With just 30 rooms, including 12 suites, guests can enjoy open fireplaces and wellness facilities that will feel like a home away from home. Since 1 October 2021, a new executive chef, Tony Rudolph, has been leading the kitchen team with a focus on local alpine cuisine and seasonal, high-quality products. Having wowed travellers and skiers since its opening in 2006, make sure you don’t miss out on a stay at The Omnia this winter by visiting their website.

Make your holiday unforgettable in the Dolomites

(Club Moritzino)

Situated in the heart of the Dolomites, Club Moritzino has welcomed guests for more than 50 years. By day, mountain-lovers can enjoy the incredible woods, pastures and mountain peaks of Alta Badia. After skiing the slopes and climbing the peaks, guests can stop by Club Moritzino’s restaurant, with its terrace and wine bar, and sample the very best local cuisine. By night, the club becomes one of the trendiest spots in Alta Badia, hosting some of the most popular parties in the area.

Unwind and relax at a unique CBD spa

(Schloss Hotel)

Switzerland’s SchlossHotel Zermatt has teamed up with SwissCBD to open a pioneering new CBD Spa. A traditional alpine boutique that has reinvented itself as an active hotel, SchlossHotel Zermatt now includes a 630 square metre SchlossSpa where you can experience deep relaxation. To accompany its hemp sauna – the only one of its kind in Zermatt – the hotel offers massages and treatments involving the natural cannabidiol, as well as free daily yoga and fitness classes. Nowhere could be better suited for the spa’s launch than the car-free alpine resort of Zermatt, close to the Matterhorn.

