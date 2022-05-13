10 ideas to inspire your summer travels

From flying in a luxurious private jet to a family summer camp in the Maldives, these companies are offering unique travel experiences you’ll never forget.

Travel with a conscience thanks to carbon measurement initiative

(Explore Worldwide)

Travel company Explore has unveiled carbon ratings on more than 500 tours across its website in the largest carbon measurement project of its kind in the travel industry to date. It has worked with ecollective, a carbon consultancy, to measure carbon emissions of every one of its 515 tours – including transport, accommodation, activities and leaders – as well as all operational activities involved in running the businesses in the UK and globally. Carbon measurement is one part of Explore’s three-step climate action plan to measure, reduce and mitigate carbon across its operations. With clear calculations now in place, the company is on a mission to reduce its carbon footprint by 50 per cent before 2030. Meanwhile, Explore continues to mitigate residual carbon, offsetting all its trips with solutions provider, ClimateCare, and it is working with other initiatives including Rewilding Britain, Cool Earth and Ecologi to protect and restore our environment.

Find out more at explore.co.uk/carbon and explore.co.uk/sustainability

Relax at an idyllic Cypriot beach resort

(Columbia Beach Resort)

Set in a unique area among the hills of the Cypriot village of Pissouri, the all-suite Columbia Beach Resort possesses an idyllic and inimitable charm with its distinctive traditional architecture. The resort’s 169 rooms span junior, executive and Cape suites, one- and two-bedroom family suites, and the exclusive eagle’s nest suites which feature private plunge pools. Wherever guests book, they can explore lush, landscaped gardens, sample fusion-dining MediterrAsian cuisine at the standout Bacchus restaurant or indulge in Cypriot flavours at the Apollo Taverna and Cape Aspro eatery. There’s also the chance to get sporty with tennis, watersports, or cycling (courtesy of two-time former Swiss cycling champion Thomas Wegmüller’s dedicated bike centre). Guests can also relax at the award-winning Hébe spa, revered for its professional Elemis and Valmont treatments, and soothing ambience.

Book at columbiaresort.com

Enjoy holidays without the hassle with over 50s travel specialist

(Silver Travel Advisor)

New research conducted by over 50s travel specialist, Silver Travel Advisor, has found that 72 per cent of over 50s plan to holiday in the next six months. The mature traveller is eager to make up for lost time, with 74 per cent also saying they will take more than one holiday this year. Silver Travel Advisor offers a range of holidays to worldwide destinations including beach escapes, cruise voyages and touring adventures. Its website houses a wealth of travel resources all written by and for the over 50s traveller including travel articles, reviews and a dedicated magazine. With more adventurous trips proving popular, a seven-night holiday to Thailand staying at five-star Nora Buri resort and spa departing 11 July 2022 is available from £1,429pp, including a free room upgrade to a deluxe hillside seaview room and flights from London with Qatar Airways.

Find out more at silvertraveladvisor.com

Fly in your own private jet to any destination

(JetLogic)

JetLogic is a luxury private jet and helicopter charter specialist, operating worldwide. Its jets can take you anywhere you want to go, whenever you want to go there – in comfort, style, and privacy. Enjoy flying in a private jet with family or friends and experience the luxury lounge in a private jet terminal. The personalised VIP inflight catering and entertainment will look after guests, as well as their furry four-legged friends who are also able to travel onboard. jetlogic promises there will be no check-in queues and no waiting for baggage, and you can change your flight schedule to suit your plans, so you always arrive relaxed. For prices or comparison quotes, email [email protected] and quote IND22.

Go to jet-logic.com

Discover the wonders of two Indonesian islands

(SevenTravel)

Although they’re neighbouring islands, Java and Bali are starkly different – and holidaymakers can enjoy these two cultural melting pots in one trip, thanks to SevenTravel. With Indonesia recently opening up to travellers again, this is a great time to discover the country, and with less visitors. This trip mixes up Indonesia’s big-ticket sights with some of its unheralded wonders. On Java, lose yourself in Prambanan and Borobudur, two of the planet’s most atmospheric Hindu and Buddhist temples, and see two of its most incredible volcanoes, Mount Bromo and Mount Ijen. In Bali, you’ll be enveloped in Ubud’s spirituality and kick back on one of its best beaches, then really head off the radar to explore secret patches of jungle and stay in an eco-lodge in West Bali National Park.

Find out more at seventravel.co.uk

Book a musical camp-cation which is fun for all the family

(Hard Rock Hotel Maldives)

Enjoy the adventure of a lifetime at the Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, as it relaunches its family-focused summer camp. Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the musical-inspired island playground, is set to bring back its second edition of summer family camp-cation, which is a combination of family vacation with an amazing kids’ camp for the little rock stars in a cool destination in the Maldives. Guests can enjoy free use of the snorkelling equipment, kayaks and pedal boats, as well as the hotel’s sunset ritual of complimentary drinks. The Hard Rock Hotel offers “the sound of your stay” music amenities, which comprises a private 10-track playlist, access to fantastic Fender guitars and a Crosley turntable with a curated collection of 10 iconic records. Guests can also get a free meal plan upgrades with 20 per cent discount with the code “PROWEB”. Offer valid until 20 December 2022.

Book at hardrockhotels.com

Spend a day at family-fun resort

Butlin’s offers popular day visits at all three resorts – Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness. Guests can enjoy full-on fun with the family on a range of breaks during the week and at weekends including the upcoming May half-term school holidays. Enjoy live shows in the skyline pavilion, access to the pools and unlimited fairground rides, including the little stars fairground for tots, soft play (subject to availability), arcades and outdoor play areas, which are all included in the price. All-day visitors will have access to splash waterworld – the family pool filled with water rides, slides, flumes and lazy rivers. There’s also dedicated pools for tots aged up to five years old. For just a little extra, visitors can add more excitement to their day out with a range of additional paid for activities (subject to availability) including go-karting, the climbing wall, adventure golf and laser tag.

Find out more at butlins.com/day-visits

Relax in the Maldives while the kids learn

(SAiiKids Camp)

SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton introduces its summer kids’ camp programme with fun-filled and educational activities. Summer camps are mostly popular among families who are seeking to let their kids learn and discover something unique or new talents, and kids often learn things on the playground. That’s exactly what SAii Lagoon Maldives is offering this summer. Activities are laid out on the resort’s playground for children between four-15 years old, and the programme is prepared for kids to take part and explore their passion project with sports, arts and crafts and watersports-related activities. Enjoy 20 per cent discount when you book via the link below. Offer valid until 20 December 2022.

Book at saiiresorts.com

Experience the capital from new heights

(Dare Skywalk)

See the world from new heights and take on the Dare Skywalk at Tottenham Hotspur stadium for a truly unique experience. Challenge yourself to scale the award-winning stadium for an experience like no other including breath-taking views, amazing photo opportunities and see the world-famous Tottenham Hotspur cockerel up close. Meet your climb guide at basecamp before clipping in and ascending the 100 steps that lead to a wrap-around exposed walkway as you ascend to the stadium’s roof. Your guide will talk you through the amazing views of London and share stories of the stadium and the area as you climb to the viewing deck. From here, take in incredible panoramic views stretching from the Olympic Park and Canary Wharf in the east to Alexandra Palace in the west. Settle your nerves before stepping out across the glass-covered south stand and onto the glass apex, which sits a whopping 46.8ft above the pitch below.

Find out more at experience.tottenhamhotspur.com

Stay in student accommodation during your trip to London

(Londonist)

Since 2013, student accommodation agency Londonist has provided its clients with short-term and long-term accommodation, from two-51 weeks. It currently has more than 1,000 rooms in 50 different locations across zones one, two and three, including King’s Cross, Spitalfields, Lewisham, Portobello, Highbury, Islington and more. These residences are fully equipped with excellent amenities such as an on-site gym, gaming zone, cinema room, rooftop terrace and private dining area.

Find out more at londonist.co.uk

