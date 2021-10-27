10 great Christmas gifts and ideas for you and your loved ones

When running low on inspiration, you can turn to this run-down of products and services to either gift loved ones or add to your own Christmas list.

Kit out a home gym

(JLL Fitness)

Catering for all fitness fanatics — JLL Fitness provides quality home gym equipment at affordable prices. Whether you’re looking to convert an area in your home or want to expand your current set up, the company offers a diverse range of fitness equipment. The team at JLL Fitness can support and help identify the best products to suit your abilities from space-saving treadmills and leg-pumping spin bikes to dumbbells, weight bars, plates and other strength training equipment. JLL Fitness offers buy now, pay later through Klarna as well as free delivery. Save 5% on your order with code EXP05, valid until 20 November 2021.

Enjoy the gift of smooth wi-fi at home

Is there anything more annoying than dodgy wi-fi? Despite wireless technology, internet signals can be blocked by walls and ceilings, causing your devices to disconnect and fall out of range in your own home. With more people working from home than ever before, a good internet connection is essential. You can sidestep this annoyance with devolo Mesh WiFi 2 — a nifty wi-fi booster that uses your home’s own powerline to transmit data and boost your signal. A Mesh WiFi hotspot can be created at any power socket, making sure that pesky walls and ceilings won’t slow down the speed, allowing you to surf and stream without interruption.

Charge your phone at eye level while you work

(ESRUK HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Desk Charger )

Now so many of us work from home, a sturdy desk charger is essential. The ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Desk Charger uses intelligent heat management to charge your phone fast. Compatible with iPhone 12 and 13, the instant magnetic mounting and charging is strong enough to hold six times the weight of an iPhone 13 Pro Max. The full ring of magnets allows you to rotate your phone to any angle, so you can switch between portrait and landscape viewing with ease. The support arm stabilizes the mount, which is also compatible with most air vents. Save 25% with the code 8AEA244Y. Valid until 26 December 2021.

Drive in style this Christmas

(Cinch Cars)

If you’re thinking of purchasing a new car, Cinch is the hassle-free way to find and buy a car from the largest range of cars available online. With options to buy your new car outright, part-exchange your current car towards your purchase or get speedy online approval for a monthly finance plan, Cinching a car is easier than you might think. All Cinch cars have passed a rigorous 225-point safety check, are prepared to the company’s high standards with a service history and have a minimum six-month MOT. Free home delivery or collection means your new car gets to you in a way that suits you best. Also, a 14-day money-back guarantee means you can arrive at your festive get-togethers with confidence in your new wheels.

Take extra care this holiday season

(Cinch Care)

It’s beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas, so you might be thinking about a new car and how to get the best from it. Cinch can help with the largest range of cars you can buy entirely online. It has also built on its commitment to faff-free experiences for British car buyers and owners, with cinchCare. It’s a subscription service offering peace of mind to Cinch car buyers from just £34.99 a month. cinchCare covers lifetime warranty, breakdown assistance and routine servicing, all bundled into one monthly payment. cinchCare helps alleviate the worries many drivers have about maintaining a car by offering Cinch buyers a straightforward, monthly subscription package.

Make their dental routine more sustainable

(Tooth.Eco)

For those who are ethically conscious, Tooth.Eco’s sustainably designed toothbrush with a subscription service makes for the perfect gift. By incorporating both style and sustainability in its design, the eco toothbrush is one that people will want to keep forever, but still recognises that the heads have to be disposable. Tooth.Eco’s heads are as small as possible and made from plant-based bioplastics. The toothbrushes come in four distinct colours: charcoal, ash, rose and gold. Tooth.Eco also offer a range of accessories, such as Tooth.Stand a recycled stainless-steel toothbrush stand that can be attached to Tooth.Case, a recycled BPA-free plastic case, allowing you to take your eco-friendly toothbrush set anywhere you go.

Drive safer with a dash cam

(Nextbase)

If you know someone who loves their cars and their technology, Nextbase has the ultimate gift. The Nextbase 622GW is the world’s most in-demand dash cam thanks to its true 4K image quality with an inbuilt polarising lens to dramatically reduce windscreen glare and reflection. The 622GW can provide your exact location — on or off the road — which could prove crucial in the event of an accident. This is the ideal gift for a loved one this Christmas and available from a choice of retailers.

Gift someone with the ultimate music-listening experience

(Monitor Audio)

Known for its rich history in creating world-class audio experiences, Monitor Audio has revamped its bestselling Silver Series range to combine class-leading performance and bold, powerful sound with a refined and understated look. Delivering exceptional sound and volume, this is the perfect gift for those who love their music. The seventh generation of the Silver Series embodies decades of audio expertise and has undergone a complete upgrade in performance, design and build quality. The massive performance benefits allow listeners to indulge in clear, complex sound rarely heard in the home. Whether watching a new film or listening to that old LP for the thousandth time, these speakers ensure the listener hears it with beautiful clarity and depth — no matter the volume.

Get in the festive spirit by singing

Sometimes there’s nothing better than a family singsong. Perfect for little listeners, tonies® is launching its festive Tonies featuring family favourites from Frozen 2, The Nutcracker and Paddington. Fans of Elsa and Anna can immerse themselves in the story of their journey to the Enchanted Forest with the new Frozen 2 Tonie, complete with the film’s most popular songs. Christmas classic The Nutcracker will also be available in Tonie form, ready to introduce little ones to the magic of Tchaikovsky’s famous score. Children will love listening to the world’s most polite little bear, Paddington, as his story comes alive this Christmas. Get 15% off with the code CHRISTMAS15. Valid until 20 December 2021.

Introduce the powers of CBD

If you’re interested using CBD products, Potyque offers a range of potent and purified oils that can boost your health. The recommendation with Potyque CBD oil is to start low and go slow, moving up through the different strengths. Potyque’s Calming Cream is packed full of an amazing 400mg of terpenes giving it a distinctive smell, and it’s been clinically proven to relieve skin dryness and tightness. Ultimately, Potyque wants as many people as possible to understand how CBD can improve skin health and to learn how to choose the right product for them. Enjoy 10% off with the code POTYQUECHRISTMAS10 at checkout. Valid until 31 December 2021.

