10 destinations to add to your 2022 travel bucket list

From experiencing island life in Cyprus to discovering culture in Ecuador, here are 10 places to book to enjoy a holiday of a lifetime.

Explore unique island in South America

(Falklands Islands Tourism)

The Falklands’ archipelago is made up of two main islands, East and West Falkland, surrounded by smaller islands and situated 300 miles off the southeastern tip of South America. This stunning destination is easier to reach than ever thanks to air and sea routes departing from South America or the UK, and offers visitors a chance to explore remote islands and untouched landscapes. Coastlines vary from rugged coastal cliffs to long miles of undisturbed white sand beaches interspersed with rocky headlands and large kelp forests. There are also hills, wide-open plains and stone runs that characterise different parts of the Falklands.

To book your unique trip to the wildlife haven of Falklands and find out more visit falklandislands.com

Experience one of the world’s rarest coffees

(St Helena Tourism)

Try one of the world’s most exclusive coffees by visiting one of the world’s most remote islands, the bucket-list destination of St Helena Island in the South Atlantic Ocean. St Helena Coffee is a rare, green-tipped bourbon Arabica, free from disease and crossbreeding since its import in the 1700s. The Starbucks Reserve sold this St Helena coffee in 2016, with the first batch selling out in four days. Just 250g costs £150 at Harrods, but costs just £20 when bought on the island. Enjoying a fresh cup of St Helena Coffee on the island unlocks the full experience, where you can watch the endless Atlantic as you enjoy the floral, citrus and caramel flavours.

Find out more at sthelenatourism.com

Watch a theatrical show in Germany

(Palast Berlin)

Enjoy performances by 100 artists on the world’s biggest theatre stage at the ARISE Grand Show at the Friedrichstadt-Palast Berlin. This dazzling theatrical show is the story of photographer Cameron, who travels the world accompanied by his beloved muse. When he loses her his happiness is destroyed, but his photography allows him the magical opportunity to explore his most emotional and sentimental memories of their time together. This show is recommended for those aged eight and above and is also suitable for non-German speakers.

Tickets from €19.80, palast.berlin

Immerse yourself in alpine living on holiday

(Kitzbuehel)

In summer, the Austrian Gamsstadt delights with an extraordinary mix of alpine lifestyle, idyllic nature, rustic tradition and modern lifestyle. Enjoy mountains, meadows and lakes, as well as culinary diversity, exclusive shopping opportunities, varied recreation and leisure activities — all of which encompass summer in Kitzbühel. As one of the most legendary sports towns in the Alps, Gamsstadt is one of the few towns in this spectacular area to combine these contrasts so charmingly.

Find out more at kitzbuehel.com/en/summer/

Enjoy a luxury lifestyle in Qatar

(Ritz-Carlton)

The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, is where extraordinary elegance and five-star luxury blend with a rich tradition for flawless hospitality. Housing 374 residentially styled rooms and suites, guests can choose to book Club Lounge access, adding privacy and some extra elegance to their stay. Discover Asian-fusion flavours at B-Lounge, authentic French cuisine at Sel & Miel and sweet treats at Lobby Lounge. On a mission to reframe the steakhouse experience, STK Doha serves traditional favourites alongside plant-based dishes. Built on an exclusive stretch of private sandy beach in West Bay Lagoon, the hotel has indoor and outdoor pools, excellent gym facilities, two indoor tennis courts and a squash court.

Find out more at ritzcarlton.com

Indulge in an Italian luxury escape

(Villatolomei)

A few minutes from the historic centre of Florence, Villa Tolomei Hotel & Resort is a charming Renaissance villa entirely surrounded by olive groves and vineyards. A green oasis nestled between the Florentine hills, it’s the ideal place to restore and disconnect from daily routines. Choose from 30 luxurious, yet comfortable, rooms. Dine at Il Conventino a Marignolle, a refined gourmet restaurant specialising in typical Tuscan dishes, with an outdoor terrace overlooking Florence. Or for a more casual meal, Terrazza Tolomei Pool & Lunch offers guests delicious light lunches poolside. There’s also a heated swimming pool with panoramic views, which has been recently renovated and fully equipped with sun loungers, gazebos and bars.

Discover more at villatolomeihotel.it

Enjoy a relaxing break at a Cypriot resort

(Parklane Cyprus)

Situated on the southern coastal strip of Cyprus, Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol is surrounded by palm trees and right next to the Mediterranean Sea. The resort captures the essence of Cypriot hospitality along with the sophisticated aura of Limassol. Take full advantage of Parklane’s array of facilities, from the 3,000sqm Kalloni Spa to the state-of-the-art gym. Also, enjoy the resort’s three outdoor pools, one of which replicates the famous salinity of the Dead Sea, and one indoor pool. Discover this ideal hideaway for couples, families, friend groups or single travellers.

Visit parklanecyprus.com

Visit a World Heritage Site in Ecuador

(Visit Quito)

Quito — the largest city by population in Ecuador — was the first city to be declared a World Heritage Site for the best-preserved Historic Center of América, featuring churches, museums, and squares with treasures from the Inca, colonial and subsequent independence times. The Middle of the World monument, 30 minutes away from the centre of the city, attracts tourists from across the world. The Andean Choco is the seventh Ecuador Biosphere Reserve, making it the perfect setting for ecotourism activities, birdwatching, adventure tourism and other activities that will disconnect you from the city. Quito’s gastronomy fuses the knowledge and flavours of ancestral cuisine, such as the legendary cocoa produced in the area, used in the production of some of the best chocolate in the world.

Find out more at visitquito.ec

Discover diverse wildlife in Africa

(ExploreUganda)

Explore Uganda, otherwise known as the Pearl of Africa, to discover an abundance of wildlife, beautiful landscapes and friendly locals who may welcome you to their villages to show off their wonderful cultures and traditions. Be sure to allow enough time on your trip to relax in one of the beautiful lodges surrounded by nature, after a day of trekking with mountain gorillas and chimpanzees in the forests and national parks, visiting the magnificent Murchison Falls by boat or being on a safari discovering the Big Five. Be inspired to travel to Africa for your next holiday.

Visit exploreuganda.com

Indulge your taste buds at an exciting food festival

(National Geographic)

Be inspired by world-renowned chefs and fantastic culinary destinations at The National Geographic Traveller Food Festival, which takes place on 16 and 17 July at London’s Business Design Centre. Broaden your palate by going stall by stall on an international tour of the exhibitor space, before getting the lowdown on some of the world’s most exciting dishes at Masterclass theatres, where you’ll discover top tips and tricks and come away inspired to make your own versions at home. Catch your favourite food writers at Speakers’ Corner, where celebrated cookbook authors such as MiMi Aye, Felicity Cloake and Yasmin Khan will be discussing their latest work in an intimate and inspiring space. On the Main Stage you’ll find live demonstrations from big-name chefs, including Richard Corrigan, Aldo Zilli, Fuchsia Dunlop, Jack Stein, Romy Gill, Ching-He Huang, Olia Hercules, Andi Oliver, Judy Joo and Theo Michaels, as well as interviews with top food personalities Jay Rayner and Grace Dent.

Find out more at foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk

