10 best Trinny London make-up and skincare products to add to your beauty arsenal

It would be easy to dismiss Trinny London as just another celebrity make-up line, but the What Not To Wear makeover guru’s eponymous brand is well worth your time. When Trinny Woodall entered the beauty world five years ago, her focus was on a streamlined make-up bag and simple routine, with a range of cream-formula, multipurpose products housed in pots that click together into a stack – perfect for getting ready on the go.

While the range has grown to include skincare and non-stackable beauty, the ethos remains. The products are easy to apply, beautifully buildable and blendable, and a great choice for low-key, low-maintenance make-up.

With a brilliant shade range, there are tones to suit every colouring and situation, and there’s a clever “Match2Me” service on the website that asks you questions about your eye colour, skin tone and more, before suggesting the products that will suit you best.

The skincare range is similarly simple in concept, with cleansers, exfoliators and newly launched retinol serums. They’re also all refillable, so you can minimise packaging waste.

How we tested

We’ve been making our way through the range to find the best of the best from the brand’s make-up and skincare offering. We were looking for slick and efficient packaging, ease of use, breezy application and great results, whether that’s to achieve soft, glowing skin or beautiful colour pay-off.

Read more:

The best Trinny London products for 2022 are:

Best overall – BFF SPF 30 cream skin perfector: £36, Trinnylondon.com

– BFF SPF 30 cream skin perfector: £36, Trinnylondon.com Best eyeshadow – Eye2eye: £18, Trinnylondon.com

– Eye2eye: £18, Trinnylondon.com Best cleanser – Be your best enzyme balm cleanser: £32, Trinnylondon.com

– Be your best enzyme balm cleanser: £32, Trinnylondon.com Best bronzer – Golden glow: £25, Trinnylondon.com

– Golden glow: £25, Trinnylondon.com Best multi-use product – Lash2brow: £28, Trinnylondon.com

– Lash2brow: £28, Trinnylondon.com Best exfoliant – Reveal yourself AHA exfoliant: £38, Trinnylondon.com

– Reveal yourself AHA exfoliant: £38, Trinnylondon.com Best serum – Overnight clarity retinal/niacinamide serum: £62, Trinnylondon.com

– Overnight clarity retinal/niacinamide serum: £62, Trinnylondon.com Best problem solver – Miracle blur: £26, Trinnylondon.com

– Miracle blur: £26, Trinnylondon.com Best colour pop – Lip2cheek: £25, Trinnylondon.com

– Lip2cheek: £25, Trinnylondon.com Best highlighter – The right light: £25, Trinnylondon.com

Trinny London BFF SPF 30 cream skin perfector Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 This product really will become your BFF. It has a hydrating, tinted moisturiser-type feel on the skin, fair, buildable coverage so you can layer it up where you need a little more help, and a natural, glowing finish. The formula is light green when first applied to skin but contains tiny capsules of pigment that burst once massaged in; we recommend applying it directly to your face rather than on to the back of your hand first, so you don’t waste any pigment.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Trinny London eye2eye Best: Eye shadow Rating: 10/10 Eye2Eye has long been one of our favourite Trinny London products. The eyeshadows are lightweight and buildable, so they can be used to give a light wash of colour or an intense pop. They’re also beautiful enough to be worn alone as a single colour, particularly the shades with shimmer, meaning they’re great for lazy days when you don’t want to faff with palettes and brushes. We also like to take a darker shade on the side of our little finger and smudge at the outer corner of the eye for an easygoing liner. Our favourite shade is “victory”, a warm gold that will suit all skintones.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Trinny London be your best enzyme balm cleanser Best: Cleanser Rating: 8/10 The enzyme balm cleanser is a really unusual combination: a balm texture in a pump bottle. It’s liquid enough that the dispenser works but thick enough that it doesn’t run between your fingers as an oil would. Plus, not dunking your fingers into a pot is far more hygienic. Massage the product into your face to remove all make-up (including waterproof eye make-up) and wipe off using the muslin cloth included. It leaves skin clean and clear but not tight or dry; an effective and nourishing cleanser.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Trinny London golden glow Best: Bronzer Rating: 7/10 This is a light, flattering bronzer that glides across the skin beautifully and is pleasingly semi-sheer rather than cakey or unnaturally dark. Sweep it along the cheekbones, down the bridge of the nose and around the sides of the forehead. Patting on a cream bronzer with your fingers allows for a more precise application than you can get with brush and powder, so this is a low-stakes way to try contouring too. It comes in four shades but the range is good, especially at the lighter and darker ends of the spectrum.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Trinny London lash2brow Best: Multi-use product Rating: 6/10 This is a great handbag product as it covers your lashes and brows in one, but it also happens to be one of the best brow gels we’ve ever used. The colours are perfectly neutral, rather than too warm, and the formula coats the hairs you have and fills in any gaps. Start the application in the centre of your brows, where the hair is naturally densest, to avoid unnatural heaviness at either end, as the first few swipes will carry the most product. The mascara is sadly a little clumpy but, while it’s not brilliant, it does the trick when you’re on the go.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Trinny London reveal yourself AHA exfoliant Best: Exfoliant Rating: 9/10 Another brilliant bit of skincare formulation, this is a leave-on exfoliant that doesn’t require a cotton pad for application, making it fuss-free and great for travel. Use nightly to reveal smoother, softer, clearer skin. The brand has three exfoliants of varying acid type (PHA, BHA and AHA) and strength, so you can ease yourself in with the most sensitive of the three, “tiptoe in”, if you’re new to acid exfoliation, and build up to using nightly from a couple of times a week.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Trinny London overnight clarity retinal/niacinamide serum Best: Serum Rating: 10/10 Retinal is a vitamin A derivative that requires minimal conversion on the skin, making it maximally effective with minimal irritation. It also includes niacinamide, which helps clear congested skin and soothe inflammation. Within a few days’ use, our tester’s skin looked brighter and texture was improved. The combination is perfect for those in mid-life for whom both wrinkles and breakouts are a concern.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Trinny London miracle blur Best: Best problem solver Rating: 9/10 You don’t have to be of a certain age to benefit from miracle blur, the brand’s best-selling line-filler. It has a satin, mattifying texture that prevents make-up creasing or sinking in all the places you don’t want it to – around the eyes or the nose. It’s also a brilliant base for lip colour, creating a smooth base and helping it stay put longer without bleeding or transferring. We’ve found it helps when it comes to covering awkward spots too, blurring out uneven texture and helping concealer stick. It’s an all-round superstar to have in your make-up bag.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Trinny London lip2cheek Best: Colour pop Rating: 6/10 These cream blushes are a firmer texture than most other cream products, which means they work well on both cheeks and lips. It also makes it quite hard to overdo it on the application, which is often a problem with cream blushes. Try it across your cheeks, under the eye area and across the bridge of the nose, rather than on the apples of the cheeks, for a modern flushed look. We like to press any leftover product below our eyebrows. “Cha cha” is a bright coral that looks fresh and summery, and rather less alarming on skin than it does in the pot.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Trinny London the right light Best: Highlighter Rating: 7/10 This is creamy and light-reflecting without being spangly, as there are no visible particles of glitter. It gives skin that much-vaunted, lit-from-within look, blending seamlessly and staying put even on oilier areas such as the nose and chin. We recommend trying it on the inside corners of your eyes as well as the classic highlighter points. It comes in four shades, but our top pick is “starlight”, a pale, champagne shimmer.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Trinny London products If you can only buy one product, the BFF cream is the perfect balance between good coverage and a natural, glowing finish. We also suggest you make room in your make-up bag for the all-round problem-solver miracle blur, and as many gorgeous eye2eye shades as you can get your hands on. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on skincare and other beauty buys, try the links below: Discover more hero skincare buys in our round-up of the best Inkey List products

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link 10 best Trinny London make-up and skincare products to add to your beauty arsenal