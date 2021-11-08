10 best standing desks that deserve an ovation

The first indication of how bad sitting for prolonged periods is for our health came over 70 years ago, when researchers found that double-decker bus drivers were twice as likely to have heart attacks as their bus conductor colleagues, who spent most of the working day on their feet.

Since then, evidence of the ill effects of spending too long in a seat has been overwhelming, and sit-stand desks, which were once thought to be a wacky work practice, are now believed to be key in helping us live longer, healthier lives. With WFH continuing to affect many workers, more people are looking to outfit their workspace with a designated standing desk which can help them move from one posture to another throughout the day without interrupting workflow.

So, let’s think about what you might need from a standing desk. Firstly, you’ll need a good height range so that you can accommodate everyone who might be using the table, from children to adults. For taller users the table needs to be stable, especially at the upper limits of its height range; a lot of inferior tables will begin to wobble when raised and you begin to type or write, which is never good for productivity.

Tables will have different mechanisms to go up and down and you need that movement to be smooth and fluid, so you can alter the table height easily and quickly and transition between standing and sitting, without it affecting your work focus.

Finally, you’re going to need the desk to be workable and that means providing enough room for laptops, workbooks, monitors, maybe some greenery, as well as some standing files or an open A4 notebook or diary, without it feeling like you’re playing a game of desktop Tetris.

How we tested

We worked at all these tables for an extended period to get an idea of how functional they were throughout the working day – whereas before we would sit at our desks and then take regular breaks to stand, while taking a call, for example; the usage was now reversed and we would stand for the majority of the time and then occasionally sit down to take a break.

We needed a desk that would be able to transition quickly so that we weren’t struggling to alter the height whilst also fielding a call or doing some other work task. We were also mindful of whether the sit-stand mechanism would start to lag or whether any other problems would be thrown up with extended use. Ease of assembly was assessed, and for the basic functionality of the desktops, we applied the cup of coffee test, which looked at how likely we were to spill our obligatory morning brew and cause carnage because the desk was too cramped.

The best standing desks for 2021 are:

Best overall – Flexispot E8 standing desk: £419.99, Flexispot.co.uk

– Flexispot E8 standing desk: £419.99, Flexispot.co.uk Best for bigger office spaces – Yo-Yo desk pro-3: £779.95, Yo-yodesk.co.uk

– Yo-Yo desk pro-3: £779.95, Yo-yodesk.co.uk Best for converting an existing desk – Yo-Yo desk 90: £280.15, Sit-stand.com

– Yo-Yo desk 90: £280.15, Sit-stand.com Best if you’re good with your hands – Fully Jarvis bamboo standing desk: £509.15, Fully.com

– Fully Jarvis bamboo standing desk: £509.15, Fully.com Best for modernist office spaces – Herman Miller ratio sit-stand desk: £1,095, Hermanmiller.com

– Herman Miller ratio sit-stand desk: £1,095, Hermanmiller.com Best for yo-yo workers – Humanscale float: £1,449, Johnlewis.com

– Humanscale float: £1,449, Johnlewis.com Best for kids – Flexispot kids desk: £299.99, Flexispot.co.uk

– Flexispot kids desk: £299.99, Flexispot.co.uk Best for busy desks – Flytta 2: £1,019.95, Amazon.co.uk

– Flytta 2: £1,019.95, Amazon.co.uk Best for easy assembly – HumbleWorks stan 2: £299, Humbleworks.co

– HumbleWorks stan 2: £299, Humbleworks.co Best value for money – Ikea skarsta/trotten: £185, Ikea.com

Flexispot E8 standing desk Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 This minimalist desk with clean lines and plenty of desktop space is clearly made with work from homers in mind, as it combines one of the most efficient motorised mechanisms we tested with straightforward assembly, which won’t take more than an hour. The lowest this desk will go is 62.5cm, which is great if you’re not super tall, and it raises to 128cm, so you’ll still be able to work ergonomically, even if you’re 6-foot plus. Capable of supporting 125kg, you won’t have to worry about overloading even if you’ve got a multiple monitor set-up, and the table was still rock solid when raised to its highest limit. The transition from sit to stand was smooth and quick, thanks to a dual-motor lifting system, and there are four pre-sets that you can programme in so that different household users can quickly and easily get to work at the desk at their required height. There are plenty of other features that can be enabled from the keypad too, from locking the height so that it can’t be tampered with to fully lowering the table with one button press when you’re all finished for the day. There is also an anti-collision sensor when the table is on the move that will stop the table before it whacks your household pet on the head. The legs are rounded for a more attractive look and the desktop itself has a nice, natural grain finish with eleven variations available to suit your home décor.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Yo-Yo desk pro-3 Best: For bigger office spaces Rating: 7/10 If you have a larger working area, particularly one that’s suitable for a corner desk with a return, then this UK manufacturer has come up with a desk with three efficient motors that will raise the right-angled desktop at the touch of a button. The desk ranges in height from 70cm to 123cm, allowing taller individuals to still work ergonomically, although there is also a pro 3+ version (£879.95, Yo-yodesk.co.uk) with a height range of up to 127cm – making it suitable for users up to 6’8”. The spacious table didn’t suffer from any wobble at the higher ranges of height, and the powder-coated top plate comes in ten colours for easy blending with existing décor.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Yo-Yo desk 90 Best: For converting an existing desk Rating: 8/10 If you’re happy with the desk you have but would like the option to sit-stand, then this riser will sit on top and give you that freedom of movement, raising your keyboard up to 35cm from the base while the desktop itself goes up to 50cm, so you should easily be able to find an optimum working height. The gas-assisted lifting mechanism is very easy to operate and when you want to sit down the whole unit lowers so that your keyboard sits flush to your existing desk, with the monitor sitting at 15cm.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fully Jarvis bamboo standing desk Best: If you’re good with your hands Rating: 8/10 Right, we’re pretty good at DIY, but it was a bit of a struggle putting the Jarvis together. However, we can say that you won’t be disappointed with the end result because the table supports an astonishing 158kg and is made from premium materials that are built to last – particularly the sustainably grown and harvested bamboo, which looks fantastic and is very workable. The lifting mechanism is impressively fluid, using up and down arrows on the keypad and the table is one of the most customisable on the market too, with two shapes and seven sizes, so you should easily be able to find a configuration that is tailored to your office space.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Herman Miller ratio sit-stand desk Best: For modernist office spaces Rating: 9/10 The minimal aesthetic of this desk would make it a very welcome addition to a modern work space, and the fact that there are a mind-boggling number of combinations to choose from in terms of the frame colour and finish of the hard-wearing melamine top means that you should have no trouble blending the desk into the space. Putting the desk together was straightforward and the lightweight components meant that we didn’t need another pair of hands to help, but once assembled the desk felt strong and stable, even when raised to the maximum height of 125cm. The mechanism was smooth without any judder and the desk itself will take 75kg of weight, so will easily be able to accommodate most office setups.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Humanscale float Best: For yo-yo workers Rating: 9/10 If you are one of those workers who are constantly up and down throughout your working day, then this table made from recyclable steel and aluminium has one of the fastest mechanisms on test. Rather than motors, the float relies on a constant force spring and counterbalance mechanism to raise and lower the top plate over 50cm of height via a paddle placed just underneath the table. The transition is smooth, strangely satisfying to operate and, most importantly, quick. The range offered tops out at 120cm and the desk can support 58kg, but the float was absolutely solid at the top level and never moved even when we were leaning on it. This is an expensive desk but it’s also supremely functional and impressively engineered and, again, it’s highly customisable – we specifically liked the under-table keyboard system, where the keyboard can be hidden away in a pull-out drawer to give you even more room on the desktop and reduce clutter when the desk isn’t in use.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Flexispot kids desk Best: For kids Rating: 7/10 Childrens’ posture is rarely a problem, but sit-stand desks can still really benefit them as they stop those bad postural habits that we pick up as adults slowly creeping in. This Flexispot table features a similar mechanism to the company’s adult desks so your child can switch from sitting down in front of their homework to standing up for a spot of crafting without any hassle. This is thanks to a one-touch button that easily raises the table between heights that range from 77.5cm to 87.5cm. There’s plenty of room on the waterproof top plate for exercise books and organisers and the desk also comes with some kid-friendly features – like a hook from which they can hang their schoolbag so that it’s easily accessible.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Flytta 2 Best: For busy desks Rating: 7/10 This desk offers four different sizes of top plate, so if you work pretty minimally you can opt for the 120x80cm desk. However, there is also a 180x80cm top that will ensure you can really spread out without feeling cramped while you work. The dual motors were very smooth raising the table via a responsive keypad between 64cm and 130cm and we had no worry wobbles when we were working at the upper reaches of the table’s standing mode. The table has a 100kg weight capacity which means you can work with confidence even if it has to accommodate a sizeable digital set up.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} HumbleWorks stan 2 Best: For easy assembly Rating: 6/10 Not all sit-stand desks rely on motors and fancy mechanisms, and if you don’t want a permanent sit-stand option then this birch plywood desk offers both laptop and desktop users the opportunity to feel the benefits of standing on posture and productivity. It sets up on an existing desk within minutes offering a simple system of seven slots that you can fit two shelves into according to how you want your laptop and screens set up. At the highest level the stan 2 will raise a monitor 32cm above the height of your original desk and the whole thing is very easy to pack away again at the end of the working day.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ikea skarsta/trotten Best: Value for money Rating: 9/10 This table from the Swedish flat-pack specialists was suitably straightforward to assemble and raises via a handle and crank from 70cm to 120cm. Unlike some other cranked tables that we’ve seen, the Ikea desk’s crank slides back under the table once you’ve set the height to stop you impaling yourself on it when you get up to make a cup of tea. With 50kg of load and a 120cm x 70cm working area, the table is functional for all kinds of working practices, whether you’re sat at a keyboard and screen or actually making something.

Standing desk FAQs How long should you stand at a standing desk? It’s recommended that we should alternate between sitting and standing regularly, with research suggesting that you should spend one hour standing for every three hours spent sitting down. What are the benefits of a standing desk? There are a number of benefits associated with standing as opposed to sitting at a desk, particularly when it comes to your posture. Research shows that incorporating standing into the working day reduces back pain caused by prolonged sitting. A study published in the British Medical Journal also noted that standing desks have the ability to reduce tiredness among workers and boost productivity. Can you get a prescription for a standing desk? In the UK you can’t currently get a standing desk on prescription. The verdict: Standing desks Sit-stand desks that operate with a motor don’t come cheap, which is why we were particularly impressed with the features of the sub-£500 Flexispot E8 standing desk. From the excellent raise/lower mechanism and impressive range to easy assembly and the fact that it can accommodate a range of heights while staying stable and supporting a range of working devices. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on WFH essentials, try the links below: Need help extending your WFH wifi? Our round-up of the best wifi boosters should do the trick

