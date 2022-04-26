10 best sleeping bags for camping, festivals and trekking adventures

Ten years ago, your average sleeping bag was a nylon or polyester sheath with some obligatory stuffing and not much else. Fast forward a decade and there are sleeping bags designed for a wide range of scenarios, ranging from sub-zero sleep-outs to festival-based frolics on summer weekends.

When it comes to practical features, there are certain ones we’d recommend looking for irrespective of climate. These include swatches of material to cover zips and prevent them either unzipping or rubbing against your face, and internal stash pockets to ensure any essentials are close to hand.

If you’re plumping for a double sleeping bag, always ensure there are double zips accessible to both people, and take the time to consider the size once it’s been packed away – if you’re keen to minimise excess baggage, look for a bag with a decent compression-style sack.

Most sleeping bags are described as three-season (spring, autumn and winter) at most, but that doesn’t mean they can’t cope with inclement weather.

In fact, the majority of these will be suitable for use in temperatures down to -5C, making them more than adequate for the average camper. The temperature range will almost always be listed, and a growing number of sleeping bags will list a tog count, too.

How we tested

We’re die-hard campers who take any and every opportunity we can to head to the nearest campsite for some tent-themed fun, which means we’ve amassed a rather large amount of kit. Some has stood the test of time, but other pieces have ended up in the bin (or, in the case of a particularly useless sleeping bag, on the bonfire).

We know a good sleeping bag when we see one, and in addition to assessing key selling points such as comfort and durability, we also looked for features which are less common but worth their weight in gold, whether it’s drawstring fastenings to keep in warmth, or vents which allowed us to tweak air flow.

The best sleeping bags for 2022 are:

Vango homestead double sleeping bag Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 The next best thing to sleeping in our own bed, this two-person, eight-tog sleeping bag, designed to cope with temperatures of between 4-8C, isn’t just wonderfully comfortable but supremely stylish, too. We loved the on-trend geometric pattern on the exterior, as well as the two-tone colourway. It’s clearly been designed by someone familiar with the trials and tribulations of nights under canvas. We were seriously impressed by the practical elements too, such as the Velcro patch which covers the zips that stopped it rubbing against our face at night and the integrated headrest which meant more room for pillows. There’s also the helpful addition of hanging loops, which meant we could air it out after our (somewhat damp) weekend of camping in the New Forest. And of course we appreciated how it unzipped on both sides, which meant we could exit the sleeping bag without disturbing our partner.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The North Face blue kazoo eco sleeping bag Best: For hardcore campers Rating: 10/10 This is the sleeping bag we’d want if we ever decide to trek to the North Pole. That said, death-defying expeditions aren’t a prerequisite to getting the most out of this mummy-shaped sleeping bag, which is suitable for use in temperatures as low as -7C and has a fantastic all-round design which addresses some of our most common sleeping bag bugbears. To start with, it’s incredibly light, weighing just 800g despite its thickness, courtesy of 700-fill down. It stashes effortlessly into its sturdy compression sack, and the water repellent finish did a brilliant job of keeping us warm and dry. Then there are all the added extras we’d never come across before but now can’t live without: the cinch collar, which kept our head warm on a particularly cold night, trapezoidal side chambers which helped maintain temperature regularity, side zippers to let in cold air when we needed it and shock cords which can be attached to sleeping pads – a genius invention for restless sleepers prone to waking up and discovering they’ve somehow gravitated halfway across the tent during the night.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Easycamp moon double sleeping bag Best: Double sleeping bag Rating: 9/10 This is one of the softest sleeping bags we’ve come across, as well as one of the best double sleeping bags full stop. And it went down especially well with our partner, who (like many campers, let’s face it) has a particular hatred for sleeping bags made with the kind of scratchy, shiny material you want to keep well away from a naked flame. Despite the low price point – for a double sleeping bag, anything under £75 is a bargain – it’s packed with fantastic design features, including zip covers, a built-in head rest which provided plenty of room for pillows, and external hanging loops. This square-shaped bag is incredibly versatile too, and we loved the ease with which we could fully unzip it and opt to use it duvet-style on an unexpectedly muggy night. The biggest surprise came when we found out it’s suitable for temperatures down to -9C. Sadly, we weren’t able to test this particular claim, but we’ve also got no reason to doubt it.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} PodKids’ star sleeping pod Best: For kids Rating: 9/10 We’ve seen a growing number of sleeping bags for children in recent years, and this particular bag is a wonderful option for cool campers who are old enough to start accumulating their very own kit. The oval-shaped profile does a fantastic job of temperature regulation, and the built-in head hood provides extra warmth in the area from which heat is most likely to be lost. At the same time, the sleeping bag’s shape provides adequate room for movement (younger sleepers are generally more restless ones) and the double-layered fill provides a duvet-like cosiness. The best bit though? (Especially for parents dreading the thought of lugging ten tonnes of camping kit from car to campsite). Kids won’t just love sleeping in this – they’ll love carrying it too, thanks to the equally stylish compression sack, kitted out with chunky buckles which have clearly been designed with small hands in mind. It’s a three-season sleeping bag, meaning it’s suitable for use in spring, summer and autumn.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Eurohike adventurer 200 sleeping bag Best: Value Rating: 9/10 The ridiculously low price point of this mummy-shaped sleeping bag, which will keep you warm and dry in temperatures of down to -9C, is a major selling point, although we admittedly had concerns about the quality. When a sleeping bag costs under £30, how good can it really be? Luckily, we were proved wrong. It’s got all the key aspects we look for, including fabric swatches to cover the zips, a draught-busting neck muff and ultra-tough material (68 denier polyester finished with a water-resistant treatment). We also loved the inner security pocket which is perfect for stashing smaller items such as keys or a torch.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} VW Campervan reversible double sleeping bag Best: For the fun factor Rating: 8/10 This is a fun, lightweight sleeping bag which will undoubtedly appeal to kids and teens, but which is perfect for adults, too. It’s been designed for warm-weather camping in mind – the blurb states it’s suitable for temperatures down to 5C – and is refreshingly low maintenance. It’s also reversible, with the same design (albeit in different colours) on both sides, and the double zips meant less fumbling around, no matter which side of the bag we were sleeping on.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Outsunny adult single sleeping bag, blue Best: For festivals Rating: 8/10 Outsunny’s mummy-style sleeping bag is perfect for festivals and short camping weekends. Despite its luxurious thickness, it takes up minimal space when stashed into its nifty compression sack, and has a tough polyester shell which did a great job of keeping us warm during our testing sessions. The blurb states it’s best suited to temperatures of between 10-15C, although the presence of features such as the drawstring hood, and the surprising roominess (which meant play for room for extra layers, when we needed them) means we’d also trust it for slightly colder climes, too. In summary? It’s one of the best mummy-style sleeping bags we’ve come across.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Milestone Camping single mummy sleeping bag with 2 season insulation Best: For compact design Rating: 8/10 Short on space? You’ll love this sleeping bag – when it’s stashed into its compression sack, it will easily fit into the average backpack. It’s a two-season sleeping bag, designed for use in temperatures down to 0C and in highs of up to 27C, making it perfectly suited to warm-weather camping trips on which minimising excess baggage is a priority. The mummy profile was spot on – tapered enough to minimise heat loss but with enough room to accommodate our nocturnal restlessness.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Fine Bedding Company night owl sleeping bag Best: For luxury Rating: 8/10 Love the thought of camping but hate the thought of being separated from your own bed? This square-shaped, seven-tog, three-season sleeping bag might just be the solution. It’s designed to look and feel like a duvet – and it really does feel wonderfully soft. Plus, there’s an abundance of padding and it’s even got a duvet-inspired design on the exterior lining. It also scores extra points in the sustainability stakes, thanks to the presence of smartfil polyester filling made from recycled PET bottles. We loved its portability, too – most sleeping bags come with their own bags, but these are often rather cumbersome. Not so with this one, which has an extra-long drawstring strap which made it easy to sling over our shoulder or hang from our backpack.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nemo equipment womens disco 15 regular electra ridge sleeping bag Best: For added extras Rating: 8/10 This is a brilliant, feature-packed sleeping bag supposedly designed specifically with women and side sleepers in mind. But don’t place too much stock in these claims – we didn’t notice any features which made it less suitable for men, although it’s the generous width at the elbows and knees which apparently make it more suitable for side sleepers. Although there’s an overload of features, they’re all ones we thoroughly appreciated. The waterproof foot box on the bag, which is suitable for use in temperatures down to -7C, certainly prevented the dreaded cold toes we often experience on camping trips, and as campers prone to overheating, we made full use of the side vents on warmer nights. We also loved how the so-called blanket fold at the top cranked up the cosiness, and the way its stash bag was attached to the sleeping bag via a cord. A seemingly insignificant aspect, but given our track record of misplacing camping kit, it’s one we were seriously grateful for.

Sleeping bags FAQs What types of sleeping bag are there? Rectangular: The most traditional style of sleeping bag, these are, as you would expect, the same width all the way down. Barrel shaped: Like a barrel, the shoulders and footbox taper in, and there will often be a hood, too. Mummy: Expect a very snug fit here – the bag mimics the shape of your body, with a hood and adjustable drawstring so it can be tighten around your face. Double: Intended for two adults, double sleeping bags can also come with a hood too. Elephant foot sleeping bag: These are tapered towards your feet, and while they are highly fitted just like a mummy style bag, they won’t have a hood. How to choose the correct sleeping bag for you First off, you’ll want to think about the fit – wriggly sleepers will want a looser shape with a bit more wiggle room. Then, there’s the temperature – how chilly is it going to be where you’re going, and can your sleeping bag keep you toasty enough to drift off comfortably? If ease of use is a big factor for you, you may also want to consider the zip, and whether it’s long enough to give you easy access. Of course, you’ll need to consider weight too – for longer trips you’ll want a lighter bag that isn’t too much of a chore to lug around from place to place. And finally, there’s the material – do you want to go for a down or synthetic filling? Both have their advantages, but generally, go for the former if you prioritise portability, insulation, durability and easy packing. On the other hand, go for the latter if it’s an easy to clean budget buy that you’re after. Basically, what we’re saying is it’s totally up to personal preference. Why are sleeping bags mummy-shaped? By tapering towards your feet, and with the addition of a hood, mummy-shaped sleeping bags mean less unnecessary space. The aim here is to increase insulation – the less air there is around your body, the less heat you need to keep the bag toasty and warm. How long are sleeping bags good for? Although this will depend on how well you look after them and frequency of use, down filled sleeping bags could last up to 10 or 15 years, while synthetic bags may last for around three to four – give or take. The verdict: Sleeping bags Vango’s homestead double sleeping bag offers that holy trifecta of cosiness, practicality and value for money – something which is hard to find in double sleeping bags, which is why we’re doubly impressed with this two-person bag. Alternatively, The North Face’s blue kazoo eco sleeping bag has a high-spec technical design which makes it a great option for colder, tougher conditions while also being a fantastic option for easier excursions. And the Easycamp moon double sleeping bag nabs the third spot, simply because it’s a luxuriously comfortable sleeping bag packed with innovative features typically associated with more expensive models. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on camping and outdoor gear, try the links below: We’ve found the best camping stoves that are portable and compact, perfect for when you’re dining alfresco

