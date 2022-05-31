10 best neck creams for rejuvenating and firming results

If there’s a forgotten feature in our beauty routines, it’s undoubtedly our necks and décolletage. Even the most beauty-savvy among us take all the skincare steps we’re recommended to look more youthful, yet for no good reason stop at the jawline.

It’s a bad skincare habit too many of us are making, as if there’s a place on the body that gives away your age more than any other it’s our necks. The skin from chin to chest is much thinner and fragile here, as there are few sebaceous glands – making it more susceptible to the visible signs of ageing, from wrinkles to a sagging neckline.

Plus, “The skin on the neck is more extensible and elastic, and it is significantly influenced by constant movement, weight and sun exposure,” says dermatologist Dr Sonakshi Khorana who works with Faace. This isn’t helped by modern-day screen use and bad posture. What’s been dubbed “tech neck”, as we spend so much of the day looking down at our phones, tablets and computers, leading to a creased neck.

There’s no denying we should be taking care of our necks by expanding our skincare routine south, but “Do we really need a dedicated neck cream?” we hear you ask.

Technically, there’s nothing to stop you from using the same products you use on your face. However, you do have to be careful with ingredients, as the skin here is more delicate, so it’s more likely to react or be sensitive to potent actives

Far from an indulgent beauty buy, sticking to a cream that’s been specifically formulated with the neck area in mind and with ingredients that target concerns – such as wrinkles, crepiness and skin-sagging – will give you the best results, as well as encourage you to give the area special attention so you stop the neck neglect.

How we tested

Our tester put the latest batch of neck creams to the test, using them for a minimum of two weeks, both in their morning and evening skincare routines (unless otherwise stated). We looked at the difference in how they made the neck, décolletage and chest feel, as well as the improvement they made to the appearance. Here are the ones worth sticking your neck out for…

Strivectin TL advanced tightening neck cream Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 We’re already big fans of the eye serum from the same “tighten and lift” range (£43.50, Boots.com) – which took top spot in our round-up of the best eye serums 2021 – so we couldn’t wait to get our hands on the neck cream, too. It’s also the number-one best-selling neck cream in the US, so we undoubtedly expected big things from the jar. It’s powered by the brand’s patented NIA-114™, a form of niacin or vitamin B5 that strengthens the skin barrier and prevents moisture loss – a hero ingredient in all the brand’s formulations. It’s also chockfull of lifting and brightening ingredients. This did nothing but impress, as after two weeks of continuous use, lines and creases looked less visible and a toning effect had already set in.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Prai ageless throat and décolletage crème Best: On the high street Rating: 8.5/10 One of these cult neck creams sells every 60 seconds worldwide, and what’s even more noteworthy is it’s the best-selling beauty product at M&S. The reason this neck cream is so popular and award-winning is because it’s both affordable and effective – boasting squalane, hyaluronic acid and shea butter to hydrate and lock in moisture, vitamins A, E and F to protect and repair, and a handful of natural extracts to brighten and help with age spots. The not-so-secret ingredient sepilift DPHP™, which has a firming and moisturising action on the skin, is another stand-out that makes the formula unique. Promising results in just seven days, we quickly started to see results in the form of less visible fine lines, but we found you do have to persevere for it to work on sagging and crepey skin.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Meder arma-neck cream Best: For sensitive skin Rating: 8.5/10 Dermatologist-founded skincare brand, Meder, focuses on microbiome-friendly formulas without any harsh actives, making it a fine choice for those on the sensitive side or susceptible to irritation. The hero ingredient in this bottle is a powerful peptide that stimulates the production of skin-plumping collagen, calms skin irritation and increases the skin’s hyaluronic acid levels. Teamed with anti-oxidant and nourishing sweet almond oil and vitamin E, you can expect an all-around gentle formulation, which we found smoothed lines in a matter of weeks.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Omorovicza firming neck cream Best: Spa-like formula Rating: 8.5/10 The Hungarian skincare brand, with a legacy built on the healing benefits of its thermal waters, has a neck cream in its collection that we were really impressed with. It’s infused with the brand’s healing concentrate that delivers these therapeutic minerals (found in these waters) deep into the skin. White truffle enzymes join the formulation for their toning ability, as well as two types of hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and plump the skin’s appearance. Rich in texture with a spa-like delicate fragrance, this added a touch of luxury to a skincare routine that saw the neck feel well-hydrated and smoother-looking within days. Expect the real magic to happen with ongoing use, when the area looks firmer and more defined.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Emma Hardie lift and sculpt firming neck treatment Best: Massaging tool and cream in one Rating: 8.5/10 While there are other neck creams with a roller-ball applicator attached, this is our favourite formula and tool in one. Named after the holistic facialist’s famed lift and sculpt facial, this tube does exactly that. It’s both nourishing and hydrating, thanks to ingredients such as raspberry seed oil, Inca inchi oil and hyaluronic acid, but the real age-defying effect comes from patented collagen and elastin boosters. We found we liked to use the tool on its own and with our other skincare, too – just remember to turn the dial off. You’ll see a difference within a week.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} SkinCeuticals tripeptide-r neck repair Best: Retinol formula Rating: 9/10 Perfecting a formula that contains retinol – the gold standard in skin-rejuvenating actives – but is still tolerable to the delicate neck area was always going to be a tough ask. But if there’s a skincare brand that could do it, and do it well, it’s SkinCeuticals. The brand has always been ahead of the game when it comes to retinol skincare. You have to build up a tolerance with this one, so go easy to start with. Try every other night to begin with, in your evening skincare routine only, and remember to wear SPF the next day applied down to your chest, as it will make the skin more sensitive to the sun. Like all retinol formulations, perseverance is key. We started to see visibly long-terms results after a month with this one, in the form of a stronger and firmer skin texture teamed with a reduction to the look of deeper lines.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Vichy neovadiol phytosculpt neck and face contours Best: For menopausal skin Rating: 8.5/10 With 20 years of research on the effect menopause has on the skin, Vichy has a line-up of products aimed at women in this stage of their lives – including this cream. Formulated for firming the neck and jawline, it’s powered by stand-out ingredients phytosterol (from wild fern leaf) and proxylane, which mimics a hormone in the skin that declines during menopause. Coupled together, they strengthen the skin, increase skin regeneration, reduce creases and improve elasticity. They call it a corset-effect and we call it a top-notch firming neck cream that you see get to work instantly making the skin feel smoother with a tightened-effect, as well as firmer with less noticeable lines and wrinkles overtime.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} IT Cosmetics confidence in a neck cream Best: Fragrance Rating: 8/10 The first thing you’ll notice when you open up this jar is the sorbet-orange light cream that fills the senses with its delicious-smelling zesty fragrance. Promising to rejuvenate and firm like “shapewear for your neck”, we did see instant results when it came to hydration. Our skin would drink up the formula, infused with moisture-attracting hyaluronic acid, moisture-retaining ceramides and smoothing shea butter. We were pleased to see in a matter of days that ageing horizontal necklines looked a little less prominent, but give it longer to see its real smoothing and firming abilities. Once we stopped applying it, we noticed it was missing!

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cosmedix illuminate and lift neck and décolleté treatment Best: For pigmentation Rating: 9/10 For those looking to firm the neck as well as reduce the look of age spots and hyperpigmentation on their chest, this vitamin C-packed neck cream should be on your beauty shelf. It’s a potent and stable form that transforms dull-looking skin into bright and radiant, while peptide matrixyl synthe’6 strengthens and repairs the skin, reducing fine lines and deeper wrinkles. Edelweiss stem cell extract is also worth a mention for its ability to firm sagging skin. We started to see a difference around the two-week mark, as brown spots looked less prominent and the skin-started to get a more youthful firmness and glow. Overall, it was a pleasure to massage in at night and to use in the morning for a subtle illumination to the skin that isn’t cosmetic.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sisley neck cream Best: Splurge Rating: 8.5/10 While most skincare brands are new to neck creams, Sisley first introduced one back in the Eighties, so they know a thing or two on how to formulate a top-tier product. The light, luxe texture of this cream felt refreshing when massaged into the skin and it melted in an instant, thanks to soothing and nourishing shea butter and sunflower oil. The immediate firming effect we saw comes from oat seed extract and rhatany, which is a plant-based astringent that tightens the skin temporarily. However, for long-term results caffeine, red algae and horse chestnut work their magic alongside a cocktail of moisturising ingredients that smooth and plump fine lines.

The verdict: Neck creams We’re not sticking our necks out when we say our IndyBest goes to the StriVectin TL advanced tightening neck cream for an effective hydrating and skin-firming neck cream that doesn’t break the bank. If you can stretch the purse strings further, go for the SkinCeuticals tripeptide-R neck repair with retinol – the gold standard for rejuvenating results. Voucher codes For the latest discounts skincare products and other beauty buys, try the links below: To soak away the stress of a long day, try out pick of the best bubble bath products for some relaxing me-time

