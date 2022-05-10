10 best garden games that the whole family will enjoy

With summer almost upon us and the weather mostly playing ball, now is the perfect time to embrace the great outdoors and get stuck into some garden games.

Outdoor games are a great way to keep kids entertained – and off screens – give guests something to do at a barbecue or garden party, or get the whole family involved in a shared activity. Lots are designed to be portable enough to take with you to the park or beach and many include a carry case so you can play wherever you fancy.

When it comes to choosing a garden game, bear in mind recommended ages and the number of players needed. If you’re planning a party, a multiplayer game that’s easy to get the hang of and doesn’t last too long is ideal. If you’re looking for something to play with extended family, plump for a game that can be enjoyed by any age and you’re almost definitely onto a winner.

How we tested

We put a variety of outdoor games through their paces and tested them everywhere from the garden to the park. We looked for games that would engage all ages and especially those that got us actively moving around.

We factored in cost and durability, and looked at whether a game would become a firm family favourite or quickly be forgotten about. Ultimately though, we looked for games that made us smile, or better still, howl with laughter. Thankfully there were plenty of those.

Read more:

The best garden games for 2022 are:

Swingball pro all surface swingball Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Full disclaimer: this is not what we expected to come in at the top spot. We tested everything from brand-new launches to traditional games that have been enjoyed for centuries. But, after watching every single guest in our garden be inexplicably drawn to this swingball set, we had to crown it our overall winner. Perhaps it’s 1980s nostalgia. Perhaps it’s competitive spirit. Or perhaps it’s the fact you don’t ever have to ask next-door to throw the ball back. Whatever it is, this was a hit with kids and adults alike, who played it in pairs, solo and in tournaments. Best of all, it’s the one game on our list that’s been played with almost daily, instead of being resigned to the shed. The set itself is easy to assemble with no tools, sturdy when the base is filled with water, and compact – as long as you’ve got a space bigger than the path of the ball. The chunky bats are sturdy and the whole thing feels top quality for a great price. This is a nice solution for smaller gardens where you wouldn’t usually be able to whack a ball with total abandon and brilliant fun – especially when you’re absolutely terrible at it.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Winning Moves pass the pigs giant edition Best: For inflatable fun Rating: 9/10 The supersized version of the classic Pass the Pigs game was a big hit with our testers. Just like the travel version, the idea is to throw a pair of pigs in the air and score points based on the position they land in. This time though, the pigs are giant inflatable versions and, although the set does include a carry bag, ours have remained permanently inflated and somehow become part of the family. There was lots of laughter, lots of rulebook consulting and lots of illegal pig-throwing when we played, and our nine-year-old testers found it simple enough to continue the game once the adults were done. We liked the fact it’s two-player and upwards, and possible to play in teams. Our smallest tester was particularly excited to hear there’s a pug version of the game due out later this summer, so her giant inflatable pigs can have some friends.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Exploding Kittens throw throw burrito extreme outdoor edition Best: For lots of laughs Rating: 9/10 That’s right – more inflatables to throw. Only this time it’s giant burritos, and the idea is to throw them directly at your friends, or your little sister. The extreme outdoor edition of Throw Throw Burrito is from the makers of the quirky card game Exploding Kittens, so we were expecting good things. The basic premise is a dodgeball game and card game in one, and our testers found it hilarious. The idea is to match three cards to win points but you need to be ready to dodge a burrito launched by a competitor at any point in the game. It got so vicious that one of our burritos needed patching up on day one, but we put this down to over-enthusiastic players. We particularly like the fact that games are quite short – about 15 minutes – mostly because we laughed so much we desperately needed a breather.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kickmaster large quick up goal & target shot Best: For family football Rating: 8/10 This pop-up goal is a great solution for impromptu footie games. It’s ready to use instantly – so there’s no faff needed for assembly – and it packs down into a handy circular bag. That means you can take it to the park or beach when you fancy and it won’t take up space as a permanent fixture in the garden. Plus, there are pegs included if you’re playing on a particularly windy day. Flip it up and the goal becomes a target shot with various holes to help you hone your shooting skills. At 183cm high and 120cm wide it’s big enough for grown-ups to practise their penalties with, too.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Waboba backnine Best: For the park Rating: 9/10 Swedish brand Waboba is best-known for its water bouncing balls and it’s got a great track record when it comes to creating outdoor games and toys. Waboba backnine combines another of its products – the wingman disc, which is a flexible mini frisbee with a larger traditional frisbee, that you use as a target. It’s a little bit like bowls and a little bit like disc golf. Combined, it’s a lot of fun. You’ll need a park, a beach or a large garden, as this one covers lots of ground. All the bits come in a carry case and the frisbees are all bright enough to find in grass or sand – something we were grateful for as they really do travel. Plus, when you don’t fancy taking the whole lot out, you can just chuck a wingman in your bag.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Vinsani garden quoits set Best: Budget buy Rating: 8/10 Quoits – or ring toss – is a super easy game for all ages, so it’s no wonder it’s been around for centuries. This budget wooden quoits game is a nice starter set if you don’t want to spend a fortune but are looking for something that will last more than one summer. We like the fact it’s wooden rather than plastic but still comes in at less than a tenner. Our testers had fun throwing the rope quoits over the pegs and racking up points as they went, and we liked the fact there’s no age limit – at either end of the spectrum. This game is still played in some traditional pubs and our adult testers can confirm it does indeed get tricker after a pint or two.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bex kubb original Best: For family gatherings Rating: 9/10 Kubb is a traditional Scandanavian game that’s said to have been a big hit with the Vikings, so it’s sometimes called Viking chess. The aim of the game is to knock down wooden kubbs by throwing batons at them and ultimately taking the king. What’s really nice about this game is it’s played in teams and it’s just as fun for kids and grown-ups. This wooden kubb set from Swedish brand Bex is beautifully finished, heavy enough to be stable on grass, and feels like it will last a lifetime. The bag it comes with is quite small and doesn’t close, so we found some of the blocks often fell out while it was stored away but that was our only quibble. This is otherwise a quality game that’s easy to pick up – all you need is a fair bit of space.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hasbro twister ultimate Best: For active fun Rating: 8/10 Remember Twister? This version of the party game has twice the number of spots and a giant plastic mat, making for a lot of fun whether you’re indoors or outside. You can play the classic version, plus there are options to switch things up a bit. Play spot elimination and lose a whole row to make things more complicated or choose the next move for your opponents with the spinner. The plastic mat can be a bit slippery indoors but we found it worked well outdoors on grass – which also provided some much-needed cushioning. It’s designed for players age six and up but that’s mostly down to smaller kids finding it tricky to stretch between the spots, and the upper age limit comes down to how agile you are.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jaques London giant tumble tower Best: Garden Jenga Rating: 9/10 This giant tumble tower is hand-crafted from pine and feels top quality. It’s big enough to play in the garden but not so big you can’t sling it in the car for a family trip. All the blocks pack neatly into a smart canvas carry bag and each one is embossed with the Jaques of London stamp. The game itself is as simple as it gets – remove the blocks until the tower crashes down, crushing your opponent (not literally) in the process. Great for a garden party with no complicated rules or small pieces to lose, this one would make a lovely gift.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Spin Master aerobie sonic fin Best: For perfecting your throw Rating: 8/10 If your throwing skills could do with a bit of work, Spin Master’s aerobie sonic fin outdoor football has come to your rescue. This aerodynamic football teaches you to throw like a pro thanks to a gyroscopic core, which basically means it’s hollow. That means lots of air and therefore lots of lift and distance – we were impressed at quite how far it went once our adult testers got the hang of it. Our younger testers did struggle to throw it correctly and it’s too hard for tiny hands to catch comfortably. That said, they had fun adjusting the fins and listening for the whistle when it was thrown properlyand soon turned it into a competitive game to see who could throw it farthest. This is definitely one to take to the nearest park or an uncrowded beach, unless your garden is supersized.

