10 best cat water fountains to keep your furry friend hydrated

Cats are famously fussy about the water they drink. Many moggies prefer to drink freshly recirculated water, and that’s where a good cat water fountain comes in.

These devices typically use a mains-powered pump to circulate water through a filter and spout into a bowl or other drinking receptacle. This gives your cat a steady supply of clean, running water that appeals to their instincts and refreshes their body.

Drinking plenty of water is crucial for cats. A healthy amount of H2O prevents dehydration, promotes kidney health, replenishes their cells and wards off nasty infections.

Cat water fountains vary widely, so it’s important to get your priorities straight before buying.

Most cat fountains use replaceable filters – often ones that use carbon – to keep the water clean and safe for drinking. You should factor in the lifespan of compatible filters and how much they cost per unit before going ahead and buying a fountain. In the long term, filters and energy will likely cost much more than the fountain itself.

Read more:

Another difference between cat drinking fountains is the material used in the parts from which the cat drinks. Many of the more affordable fountains use plastic, whereas fancier options use other materials such as ceramics, metal or glass. If your cat is prone to cat acne, which tends to present as blemishes on the chin, it’s probably best not to choose a fountain with plastic drinking components, as these can compound the problem for some cats.

Some of the newer cat drinking fountains on the market have high-tech features, such as connected smartphone apps that notify you when the fountain requires maintenance or cleaning.

Once you’ve chosen a fountain, you’ll need to find a suitable place for it in your home. Cats can feel vulnerable when drinking in an open space, so placing your fountain in a corner or beside a wall will often help make sure they feel comfortable. Some cat owners hedge their bets by setting up two or more water fountains in different rooms.

How we tested

We tested cat water fountains by setting them up in the homes of our cat-loving reviewer and his family, and observing how their cats used the fountains. Our review criteria included how soon and how often the cats used the fountains, how easy the fountains were to set up, and how the products performed from the owner’s perspective, which included assessing their ease of upkeep and noise levels.

The best cat water fountains for 2022 are:

Best overall – Catit pixi smart drinking fountain: £82, Argos.co.uk

– Catit pixi smart drinking fountain: £82, Argos.co.uk Best for use by multiple cats – PetSafe drinkwell sedona 3l pet drinking fountain: £43.90, Amazon.co.uk

– PetSafe drinkwell sedona 3l pet drinking fountain: £43.90, Amazon.co.uk Best ease of use – Catit pixi drinking fountain: £35, Petsathome.com

– Catit pixi drinking fountain: £35, Petsathome.com Best mid-range cat fountain – PetSafe streamside ceramic pet fountain: £56.99, Petsafe.net

– PetSafe streamside ceramic pet fountain: £56.99, Petsafe.net Best for easy cleaning – Cat Mate two-level shell pet fountain, titanium: £18, Closerpets.co.uk

– Cat Mate two-level shell pet fountain, titanium: £18, Closerpets.co.uk Best affordable fountain – Catit flower fountain original: £24.57, Amazon.co.uk

– Catit flower fountain original: £24.57, Amazon.co.uk Best premium flower fountain features – Catit flower fountain stainless steel: £35, Petsathome.com

– Catit flower fountain stainless steel: £35, Petsathome.com Best for reducing long-term costs and energy consumption – Cheerble kittyspring combo: £34, Cheerble.com

– Cheerble kittyspring combo: £34, Cheerble.com Best novelty design – PetSafe drinkwell butterfly pet fountain: £28.99, Petsafe.net

– PetSafe drinkwell butterfly pet fountain: £28.99, Petsafe.net Best multi-tier water fountain – Cat Mate water fountain: £19.95, Amazon.co.uk

Catit pixi smart drinking fountain Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Capacity: 2l

2l Bowl material: Metal

Metal Filter type: Cotton mesh, active carbon, ion exchange resin

Cotton mesh, active carbon, ion exchange resin Filter lifespan: 30 days This remarkable cat water fountain combines advanced smartphone-controlled features with a simple and effective design. We love everything from its triple-action filter to the notifications we received on our smartphone when the pixi smart’s pump was due for cleaning. After a few attempts, we managed to get the fountain connected to our wifi and the Catit pixi smartphone app. Once this is set up, you can use your phone to tweak the settings, for instance, starting a UV-C water sterilisation cycle or activating energy-saving mode. Another important benefit of this fountain was that it’s perhaps the quietest electric option we tested.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} PetSafe drinkwell sedona 3l pet drinking fountain Best: For use by multiple cats Rating: 10/10 Capacity: 3l

3l Bowl material: Ceramic and plastic

Ceramic and plastic Filter type: Charcoal and foam

Charcoal and foam Filter lifespan: two-four weeks (carbon filter); one-two months (foam filter) If you have multiple thirsty kitties to water, the big, beautiful PetSafe drinkwell sedona could be the ideal solution. There are a fair few steps required to assemble this fountain, but you’ll manage fine if you carefully follow the well-written instructions. The sedona is a remarkably calming presence for cats and humans alike. Our cat-journalist Martha happily drank from the fountain within a few minutes of us setting it up. It operates quietly – unless the water level is running low – and we found that the fountain has much the same tranquil effect as a garden water feature. Don’t tell your cat, but this fountain is big enough to be used by dogs, too.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Catit pixi drinking fountain Best: Ease of use Rating: 9/10 Capacity: 2.5l

2.5l Bowl material: Plastic

Plastic Filter type: Cotton mesh, active carbon, ion exchange resin

Cotton mesh, active carbon, ion exchange resin Filter lifespan: 30 days Not to be confused with the smart fountain from the same range, the Catit pixi is a traditional cat drinking fountain of the highest calibre. We found this fountain to be especially easy to use day-to-day. The LED light at the front blinks to let you know when the water’s running low and turns solidly red when there’s none left, giving you ample warning when it’s time for a top-up. And given the pixi’s 2.5l capacity, those refills won’t have to happen all that often, but within a suitably hygienic timeframe, of course. This fountain also has some clever “furgonomic” features to suit a cat’s biology, including an angled jet that’s easy for a cat to drink from and a wide-brimmed dish that avoids excessive whisker contact.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} PetSafe streamside ceramic pet fountain Best: Mid-range cat fountain Rating: 9/10 Capacity: 1.8l

1.8l Bowl material: Ceramic

Ceramic Filter type: Carbon or foam

Carbon or foam Filter lifespan: two-four weeks (carbon filter); one-two months (foam filter) With a gently trickling flow of water that creates calming ripples through a wide, roughly triangular bowl, this fountain seems especially calming and approachable. This may explain why one of the cats who helped us with this article, Martha, checked out this fountain as soon as we turned it on. The ceramic material of the bowl and fountain components feel tough, can be cleaned easily and should be suitable for acne-prone cats. In terms of setup, the streamside proved relatively intuitive. It’s recommended that the carbon filters are replaced once every two to four weeks, so do bear in mind that you’ll need to order some spares soon after you buy the fountain itself.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cat Mate two-level shell pet fountain, titanium Best: For easy cleaning Rating: 8/10 Capacity: 3l

3l Bowl material: Plastic

Plastic Filter type: three-in-one

three-in-one Filter lifespan: One month This fountain was already a hit with one of our reviewer-cats before we started testing for this article – and it still compares favourably with some of the flashier products we tested. Between its water trough and its shell-shaped spout, this fountain provides two places for the cat to drink from at their leisure. From a human-friendliness perspective, we were particularly impressed with how easy this fountain was to clean. There are few intricate nooks or crannies to reach, and the bowl can even be cleaned in a dishwasher.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Catit flower fountain original Best: Affordable fountain Rating: 8/10 Capacity: 3l

3l Bowl material: Plastic

Plastic Filter type: Cotton mesh, active carbon and ion exchange resin

Cotton mesh, active carbon and ion exchange resin Filter lifespan: 30 days Catit’s original flower fountain is among the best-selling cat fountains on the market, and we can see why. One of our reviewer-cats has been using this type of fountain for over a year, and it has kept her well hydrated throughout. With a generous 3l capacity, the fountain is seldom at risk of running out of water, and the transparent gauge at the front means this should never be in doubt. There are many good things to say about this fountain, but perhaps best of all is its design. It’ll never not be cute to watch your cat drinking from a big, daisy-shaped spring.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Catit flower fountain stainless steel Best: Premium flower-fountain features Rating: 8/10 Capacity: 3l

3l Bowl material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Filter type: Cotton mesh, active carbon and ion exchange resin

Cotton mesh, active carbon and ion exchange resin Filter lifespan: 30 days If you’re tempted by Catit’s classic flower fountain but are looking for slightly higher-end features, you should consider purchasing this variant with a stainless steel top. This fountain features a cute flower-shaped spout, a three-in-one filter and a generously sized reservoir, plus it’s kitted out with an LED nightlight that adds a little magic to the experience. The stainless steel top of this fountain could be a particularly good fit for cats who are prone to cat acne because the material is thought to be less likely to promote outbreaks than others, such as plastic.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cheerble kittyspring combo Best: For reducing long-term costs and energy consumption Rating: 8/10 Capacity: 0.42l

0.42l Bowl material: Glass

Glass Filter type: None

None Filter lifespan: N/A The kittyspring combo is an altogether different type of water source for your cat, with gravity-fed water release and a design that looks straight out of retro sci-fi. Rather than releasing water in a fountain, this model releases it into a dish, which recharges from a feeder bottle whenever the water level decreases. This waterer is remarkably easy to set up and maintain – you’ll just need to clean the components and refill the water bottle every day or two. And because there’s no electric pump or replaceable filtration system, ongoing usage costs are negligible. Another feature we love is the wide, shallow drinking bowl, which is designed to reduce contact with the whiskers, which cats can find stressful. That said, do bear in mind that waterers like this one don’t have all the same benefits as a fountain. In particular, the water is not continuously flowing.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} PetSafe drinkwell butterfly pet fountain Best: Novelty design Rating: 7/10 Capacity: 1.5l

1.5l Bowl material: Plastic

Plastic Filter type: Carbon and foam

Carbon and foam Filter lifespan: 2-4 weeks (carbon filter); 1-2 months (foam filter) We’ve yet to meet the cat who isn’t intrigued by butterflies. True to form, our reviewer-cat, Bertie, soon took to using this cute, lepidopteran drinking fountain from PetSafe. The butterfly-topper works a charm, separating the flow from the pump into four trickling streams that provide plenty of interest for cats. Cute design aside, this is a highly practical fountain that’s particularly well-suited for fitting into tight spaces. And if you’d like it to operate more quietly at certain times – perhaps overnight – you can reduce the noise by removing the butterfly topper. It’s worth noting that this fountain uses two types of filter: one that uses carbon and one that’s made of foam – and both need to be replaced regularly.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cat Mate water fountain Best: Multi-tier water fountain Rating: 7/10 Capacity: 2l

2l Bowl material: Plastic

Plastic Filter type: three-in-one

three-in-one Filter lifespan: One month We liked this fountain for its triple-tiered design, which provides a choice of levels from which the cat can drink. Not only does this give individual cats some welcome variety, but it could also help cater for two or three cats. The other standout factor with this fountain is its remarkable value for money. At the time of our testing, you can pick up a Cat Mate fountain for roughly half the price of some of its most similar competitors. And adding to the overall economy of the Cat Mate water fountain is the reasonable pricing and longevity of its replaceable filters – you can get a year’s supply for under £30. One downside to Cat Mate’s fountain is that it’s relatively noisy. With this in mind, it should be positioned well away from bedrooms and may be best suited for use in larger homes.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Cat water fountains After much chin-scratching, head-stroking and tongue-lapping, we’ve decided to name the Catit pixi smart our best buy. This drinking fountain provides an unmatched combination of technological innovation with a practical, cat-sensitive design. And it certainly doesn’t hurt that it’s shaped like a cute kitty’s face. Voucher codes For the latest offers on pet essentials, try the links below: For pup-related peace of mind, read our guide to the best dog activity trackers

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link 10 best cat water fountains to keep your furry friend hydrated