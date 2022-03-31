10 best camping chairs for holidays and festivals and staycations

It’s official: summer is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start thinking about that great British pastime – the camping holiday.

And whether you’re a fan of luxury glampsites or prefer retreating to your very own canvas castle, a decent camping chair is the one essential every camper needs.

Our varied selection, which includes everything from a rocking chair-style camp chair (trust us, you’ll love it) to a teak oil-finished stool, is a reminder than there’s never been more choice when it comes to this particular camping accessory, which is why we’re kicking things of with some expert advice.

“Think of how you’ll use the chair,” says David Scotland, owner of camping equipment retailer Outdoor World Direct. “Are you planning to carry it for miles when adventure camping or are you taking it to a festival? If it’s the former, you’ll need something lightweight and compact. However, if you’re going to a campsite in your own vehicle, you can afford to opt for something heavier.”

It’s also worth thinking about support. “A tall back is essential if you’re looking for extra support,” says David. “Additionally, some camping chairs come with an integrated headrest and or back cushion which can provide extra support for the lower back.”

Read more:

How we tested

An unexpected sunny spell provided optimal conditions for our testing session, during which we considered a wide range of factors – not just comfort levels, but the ease with which the chairs could be assembled, unfolded and carried. We’re not going to lie – our research involved a whole lot of sitting, although as keen campers we’ve got a great eye for the features which matter, so we paid extra attention to the ones which we feel will be of most value.

The best camping chairs for 2022 are:

Best overall – Vango radiate DLX chair: £120, Vango.co.uk

– Vango radiate DLX chair: £120, Vango.co.uk Best for a splash of colour – Beklabito folding camping chair: £43.99, Wayfair.co.uk

– Beklabito folding camping chair: £43.99, Wayfair.co.uk Best for sustainability – Vango tellus chair: £27, Vango.co.uk

– Vango tellus chair: £27, Vango.co.uk Best lightweight chair – Helinox chair zero: £124.95, Helinox.eu

– Helinox chair zero: £124.95, Helinox.eu Best for sophisticated soirees – Coopers of Stortford director’s chair with table: £49.99, Coopersofstortford.co.uk

– Coopers of Stortford director’s chair with table: £49.99, Coopersofstortford.co.uk Best armchair-like cosiness – Regatta navas camping chair with storage bag: £60, Regatta.com

– Regatta navas camping chair with storage bag: £60, Regatta.com Best for teens – We Love Cushions 99 flake Martin Wiscombe outdoor glamping camping stool: £60, Welovecushions.co.uk

– We Love Cushions 99 flake Martin Wiscombe outdoor glamping camping stool: £60, Welovecushions.co.uk Best for customisation – Stargaze recliner luxury chair: £249.99, Basecampgear.co.uk

– Stargaze recliner luxury chair: £249.99, Basecampgear.co.uk Best for kids – Regatta Peppa Pig lightweight folding chair: £24.45, Regatta.com

– Regatta Peppa Pig lightweight folding chair: £24.45, Regatta.com Best for comfort – Hi-Gear Vegas XL chair: £40, Gooutdoors.co.uk

Vango radiate DLX chair Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Weight: 5.86kg

5.86kg Load bearing weight: 140kg It’s not often we describe camping chairs as being compatible with most power banks, but this is no ordinary chair – a high-backed camping chair with heated graphene elements on the back and base. Simply plug in a power bank (which slips neatly into its very own pocket, just beneath the arm rest), choose from one of four heat settings (each of which is represented by its own colour on the LED light) and voilà – cold bums and backs will be a thing of the past. You’ll get 6.5 hours of heat on the lowest heat setting and two hours on the highest, and there are plenty of other things we love about this chair, including its high back, the easily adjustable rachet system, its sturdy steel frame and soft but durable fabric. However, the heated elements are definitely the highlight. Yes, in the UK, wet weather days are a given, but the knowledge that we won’t have to endure a numb bum on colder days is certainly a life changer.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Beklabito folding camping chair Best: For a splash of colour Rating: 9/10 Weight: 4.5kg

4.5kg Load bearing weight: 120kg For a splash of colour, this ridiculously comfortable wind-blocking camping chair is hard to beat. It’s made from ultra-tough 600-denier fabric, which not only resists wear and tear but is easy to clean (simply spot clean using a sponge) and is less likely to fade, no matter how much sun it’s exposed to (which, let’s face it, will probably be minimal amounts if your camping holidays are mainly in the UK). Its tough metal frame will support a whopping 120kg, which is even more impressive given that it weighs just 4.4kg, folds flat in seconds and is one of the most comfortable chairs we’ve come across.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Vango tellus chair Best: For sustainability Rating: 9/10 Weight: 2.84kg

2.84kg Load bearing weight: 120kg This fantastic chair comes from Vango’s Earth collection, which is all about recycling. In this case three recycled bottles were used to make it, which makes it a brilliant option for anyone keen to travel light – it weighs just 2.84kg and, despite its slimline design, will carry a load of up to 120kg. We loved the way it unfolds in two easy movements (we were able to set it up using one hand in under 10 seconds), and we were also impressed by the surprising sturdiness, courtesy of an x-shaped bronze structure which felt much more supportive than we expected it to.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Helinox chair zero Best: Lightweight Rating: 9/10 Weight: 0.49kg

0.49kg Load bearing weight: 120kg Quite frankly, this chair blew our minds. Despite the fact that it weighs under half a kilogram, it can support a weight of up to 120kg, all while providing armchair-like comfort with a form-fitting shape which hugs the body in all the right places. If we were hiking across America with our camping kit in tow (and to be clear, we didn’t go to quite these extremes for this particular test), this is the camping chair we’d want to have with us. We’ve yet to come across a chair which offers this much support, but which weighs so little and is so portable – its carry bag has a length of just 35cm, and squeezing it into our camping backpack was a breeze.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Coopers of Stortford director’s chair with table Best: For sophisticated soirees Rating: 8/10 Weight: 4.3kg

4.3kg Load bearing weight: 110kg When a mere camping chair isn’t enough, consider this brilliant director’s chair with its built-in table. We weren’t looking forward to erecting this one, mistakenly assuming doing so would require an armful of tools and possibly a degree in engineering. Luckily, it required neither – we were able to unfold the chair in one smooth movement, and the side table simply flicked up and clicked into place. Despite its utilitarian style, it was surprisingly comfortable, and the two side pouches came in useful for stashing smaller items such as mobile phones.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Regatta navas camping chair with storage bag, black seal grey Best: Armchair-like cosiness Rating: 8/10 Weight: 2.9kg

2.9kg Load bearing weight: 100kg This fantastic chair is a reminder that camping doesn’t mean sacrificing comfort. Its solid back and sides provided much-needed protection from draughts on an unexpectedly windy testing day, and the thick, padded material ramped up the cosiness. Although it’s no match in the weight department for Helinox’s chair zero, at 2.9kg it’s still incredibly light, and its handy carry bag meant lugging it from car to campsite was a breeze. The x-shape of its supporting legs also provided brilliant sturdiness – even on a patch of bumpy, uneven ground.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} We Love Cushions 99 flake Martin Wiscombe outdoor glamping camping stool Best: For teens Rating: 8/10 Weight: 0.5kg

0.5kg Load bearing weight: Not listed No, this isn’t the kind of camping chair you’d take on alpine expeditions or on hikes across the Sahara desert, but that’s not the point. It’s a chair – or stool, to be precise – which doesn’t take itself too seriously, that can be unfolded with one hand in a nano-second and which will inevitably appeal to anyone with a love of ice creams. Its visual appeal isn’t just down to the crisp, clear print but the wood – more specifically, sustainably sourced beech (complete with PEFC certification) treated with teak oil.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Stargaze recliner luxury chair Best: For customisation Rating: 8/10 Weight: 3.17kg

3.17kg Load bearing weight: 136kg We’ll confess to supressing an inner groan when we read the blurb accompanying this chair, more specifically its auto-reclining feature, which sounded unnecessarily complicated. Thankfully, it wasn’t – it simply refers to a pulley system which allowed us to recline the chair simply by leaning back, prompting the chair’s side bars to extend. Don’t be intimidated (as we were) when you first unpack it – it took us two minutes to assemble, despite the added extras, which include a headrest that attaches with a strip of Velcro and armrests with cupholders. The chair’s designed to swing gently – a feature which had us on a one-way journey to the land of nod. It’s one of the deepest camping chairs we’ve come across, and we were especially grateful for the strategically-placed side bars, designed to be gripped as we prised ourselves out.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Regatta Peppa Pig lightweight folding chair, imperial blue tractor Best: For kids Rating: 8/10 Weight: 0.5kg

0.5kg Load bearing weight: 50kg Who doesn’t love a bit of Peppa Pig? The best thing about this camping chair (from our perspective at least) is the fact that its funky design, which includes a Peppa Pig-adorned carry bag, means kids will be clamouring to carry their own kit to the campsite. It’s ridiculously easy to unfold (kids will be able to do it single-handedly) and the wide feet on its x-shaped steel legs provide fantastic stability.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hi-Gear Vegas XL chair Best: For comfort Rating: 8/10 Weight: 4kg

4kg Load bearing weight: 120kg This bucket seat-style camping chair is fantastically comfortable, thanks to its luxuriously thick material and full coverage. Its extra-large seat was a major perk in an age where camping chairs seem to be getting smaller, and its steel frame provided added stability without sacrificing portability – it took us under 30 seconds to fold out, and stashed neatly into an over-shoulder carry bag.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Camping chairs Vango’s all singing, all-dancing Radiate DLX chair offered unbeatable comfort at an affordable price tag, although a word of warning – once you’ve experienced the luxury of its built-in heat packs, there’s no going back. The Beklabito folding camping chair is comfortable, colourful and offers brilliant value for money, and the Vango tellus chair is proof that opting for sustainability doesn’t mean compromising on quality. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on camping gear, try the below links: Make the most of warm weather with our round-up of everything you need for a day by the sea

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link 10 best camping chairs for holidays and festivals and staycations