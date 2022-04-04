10 best artificial plants that look as good as the real deal

If you’re a fan of greenery within the home but are yet to succeed at plant parenthood, you’re not alone. Sometimes just remembering to feed and water ourselves is enough, let alone thinking about the foliage.

But, they do offer a great way to inject some personality into your humble abode. So if you are looking for an easy solution, we’ve got just the answer: artificial plants.

Cast away those aspersions of plastic-looking trunks and shiny leaves, because there are some very convincing lookalikes out there that offer a great way to bring the outdoors inside, sans the hassle.

Better still, there are a sheer number of faux species available, including monsteras, eucalyptus, and string-of-pearls, so if you’re looking for a particular plant to spruce up your home, you’re in luck.

If you’re struggling to see the wood for the trees, we’re here to help you on your quest for finding the perfect artificial plants for your home.

Read more:

How we tested

The main priority is how the plants looked – we didn’t want a shiny, plastic look to our foliage. Similarly, we wanted to offer a broad range of different species (albeit faux) and sizes to help you decide which hassle-free plants to bring into your home.

Whether you’re after a large and statement swiss cheese or a hanging plant to make a statement, we’ve found the lot.

The best artificial plants in 2022 are:

George artificial eucalyptus plant Best: Eucalyptus tree Rating: 10/10 Although it seems far-fetched to say plants are “in”, we’re here to tell you that eucalyptus trees are seemingly everywhere. But if you’re concerned about whether you’ll be able to keep one alive (don’t worry, us too), Asda has come to the rescue. Not only does this have a great height (120cm), which means it works well next to a sofa or in an entrance hall, but it looks particularly convincing – no plastic-looking leaves here. The added bonus is that it arrives in a black pot with faux soil.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Blooming Artificial artificial strelitzia Best: Tall artificial plant Rating: 9/10 When it comes to doing realistic-looking faux plants, there are few brands that do it as well as Blooming Artificial. If you’re looking for a real statement in your home, this artificial strelitzia is the answer you were looking for. It’s the most convincing artificial plant in this round-up largely owing to the different tones of green and textures within the leaves. It arrives with all the leaves facing upwards, allowing you to rearrange the stems to your desired design. The height lends itself well to taking up an empty space, and you can choose between 175cm and 200cm depending on your preference. It isn’t the most affordable option, but owing to its fuss-free and real-looking design, it’s certainly worth investing in if you can.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Habitat faux floral in face shaped pot Best: Show piece Rating: 8/10 With body-form vases all the rage (we’re looking at you Anissa Kermiche), this is a nice take on the trend. The high quality of this faux plant seriously impressed us. Much to our surprise, the leaves don’t look synthetic, in fact, quite the opposite. The contrast between the terracotta pot and green leaves makes it a bit more of a statement piece that’s ideal for putting on show – be that on a TV stand or coffee table. It’s fair to say, we’re obsessed.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dunelm artificial monstera Best: Swiss cheese plant Rating: 8/10 Measuring 120cm high, this monstera is a fantastic alternative if you’re yet to succeed at owning a cheese plant. The faux bark on the plant makes it that bit more convincing. As for the leaves, luckily the monsteras do tend to look quite shiny, lending them well to being artificial. It does come in a black plant pot, but to make it look a little more genuine, you could invest in a large one that will certainly show it off.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Matalan fiddle leaf fig tree Best: Fiddle leaf leaf tree Rating: 8/10 Fiddle leaf fig trees are a popular choice and this one provides a great focal point in a room – it stands tall (120cm) and looks particularly persuasive. While it does come in a black pot, if you’re looking to create a little bit of a statement, we’d recommend opting for a larger, colourful one to contrast the green leaves.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} George artificial trailing eucalyptus Best: Hanging plant Rating: 9/10 If you’re looking for an indoor hanging plant, we’d recommend opting for a faux design, mainly because it won’t require watering and cause any damage to your walls. Thankfully, this particular one is very light, so hangs easily. If you’re in a rented property and concerned about putting holes in the wall, we’d recommend trying self-adhesive hooks. As for the design, similar to the others here, it looks very much like the real deal.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Next artificial trailing plant in pink pot Best: Trailing plant Rating: 8/10 If the above hanging plant doesn’t quite work within your home, but you’re looking for the same effect, this Next trailing plant was made for you. It comes in a pink pot and looks particularly nice when placed on a shelf. Owing to the fact that string-of-pearls are quite plastic-looking in their natural form, this artificial alternative could easily pass as the real thing.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Brazen Botany coral princess plant Best: Added colour Rating: 9/10 Brazen Botany was founded in lockdown by Caroline Byrne who herself had tried (and failed) at being a plant parent, so thought of quite possibly the best alternative ever: handmade foliage-inspired art. This design draws on the pink princess philodendron plant but is a whole lot more vibrant and colourful, with coral, pink and blue, it stands out in any room. It arrives neatly packaged ready for assembly and is available in three sizes: small (£65, Brazenbotany.co.uk), medium (£110, Brazenbotany.co.uk), and a large (£150, Brazenbotany.co.uk). While it is a little more expensive than other artificial plants, this one is a great centrepiece. An investment piece you’ll treasure forever.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Outsunny artificial dracaena plant Best: Dracaena-style plant Rating: 7.5/10 We’d heard quite a lot about the artificial plants at The Range, so we had to see one of them for ourselves. And this one offers a great alternative to a dracaena. Similarly to others in this round-up, the leaves are bendable to help achieve the ideal shape. The leaves themselves have different colours and textures, which make them look as real as possible and the pot is filled with dried moss. It’s certainly a great statement in a room.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} M&S artificial bonsai tree in concrete pot Best: Bonsai tree Rating: 7.5/10 Bonsai trees are notoriously difficult to look after – they require the perfect light, temperature and humidity. So whether you’ve struggled to keep one thriving or not yet attempted, an artificial design is the ideal alternative. The root does look slightly fake, but it’s not too noticeable, and as for the leaves, these aren’t too shiny. The fact that it arrives in a concrete pot is an added bonus.

The verdict: Artificial plants When it comes to artificial plants, there’s a range of options. The Blooming Artificial artificial strelitzia is a fantastic option that really does look like the real deal, and if it’s a statement you’re after, it’s a great (albeit expensive) choice. For something a little more pocket-friendly, turn to George’s artificial eucalyptus plant, which looks very convincing yet takes the pain out of being a plant parent. Voucher codes For the latest discount on artificial plants and other homeware offers, try the links below: Ready for the real deal instead? Read our guide to the best house plants

