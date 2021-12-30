10 Barcelona stars in isolation as Covid outbreak grips La Liga club

Barcelona have announced three more of their players have tested positive for Covid which means ten of their stars have the virus.

The La Liga club said on Thursday Philippe Coutinho, Sergino Dest and Ez Abde are all now in isolation after returning a positive result. It’s more bad news for the Spanish club who had announced on Wednesday that Gavi, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti all had Covid.

Dani Alves, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde are all already in isolation and the outbreak at the club has put their match against Real Mallorca on 2 January in doubt. Mallorca have been dealing with their own cases as four players and three staff have tested positive.

On top of having ten players out with Covid, Barca are dealing with multiple injuries which is making team selection tricky. Manager Xavi is also without Sergio Busquets who is suspended for the match.

If the game is postponed Ferran Torres will have to wait to make his debut. The star left Manchester City in a multi-million pound move and has already began training with his new outfit.

There aren’t any bad feelings between Torres and City despite the player wanting to leave the Premier League side. Manager Pep Guardiola said: “If you want to leave because you’re not happy here, you believe you’ll be happy in another place, you have to go.

“The career is short, one day it’s over. If he wants to leave, absolutely no disappointment. It’s his desire, I’m happy for him.”

