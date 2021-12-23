1 man, 1 woman die in shooting at Los Angeles store

Two people have died in a shooting at a Los Angeles clothing store Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington Coat Factory store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley, said Los Angeles police Detective Meghan Aguilar.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman with moderate-to-serious injuries was transported to a hospital, he said. It wasn’t immediately known if she’d been shot.

There were no other immediate details.

