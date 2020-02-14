The global video analytics market contributed $3.107 billion in 2017 and is estimated to garner $14.443 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Video surveillance produces a large volume of video data in city surveillance, industries, and through social media and sites. This requires a huge amount of storage space to save all the data and retrieve it back whenever needed. Video analytics is an automatic analysis and computerized processing of the video content collected, generated, or monitored during video surveillance. Video surveillance process is automated through video analytics by delivering high-end benefits to the users with reduced cost and efficient service delivery.

Get Sample Report for More Details at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3615

The key players included in the report are Quognify, AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Verint Systems, Inc., Aventura Technologies, Inc., PureTech Systems, Inc., Axis Communications AB, IBM Corporation, Intellivision, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Honeywell International, Inc.

The cloud segment is expected to exhibit significant growth rate in the global video analytics market. This is due to less maintenance cost, ease of use, and low investment. The large enterprise’s segment contributed the highest revenue for the global video analytics market share in 2017. This was due to rise in awareness of security events and an increase in need to safeguard data.

The video analytics market is driven by increasing demand for IP-based security systems, growing concern over public safety & security, and increasing volume of unstructured video data. On the other hand, the high cost of initial installment and an increase in the number of false alarms during bad weather or poor lighting conditions hamper the growth of the market. However, increase in need of edge-based analytics and recognizing & profiling applications, and rise in requirement of business intelligence and insights are the major factors expected to provide opportunities for the market growth.

Software segment dominated the overall video analytics market share in 2017. Based on the component, this segment is expected to remain dominating during the forecast period. However, the service segment is estimated to exhibit significant growth rate due to the increase in adoption of digital technologies across different industries and need to provide enhanced and better services.

Inquire more about this report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3615

Top Impacting Factors Such as –

1. Increase in demand for IP-based security systems

2. Growth in concern over public safety and security

3. Increase in volume of unstructured video data

Key Findings of the Video Analytics Market:

Based on deployment type, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit significant growth rate in the global video analytics market size during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to low investment, ease of use, and low maintenance cost.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment generated the highest revenue for video analytics market share in 2017, the growth in need to

safeguard data along with rise in awareness of security events boosts the growth of the video analytics market across large enterprises. For instance, several

video analytics industry players such as IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Verint Systems, Inc., are offering solutions to cater to the need of video analysis

for various user types, including small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Based on application, the retail sector dominated the overall video analytics market in 2017 and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast

period. The growth of this sector is mainly attributed to the increase in need to monitor consumer behavior, buying criteria, the pattern of product selection, and

time spending on particular sections in the retail industry. In addition, growth in requirement of solutions for customer engagement, queue management, loss

prevention, and store optimization is also driving the need of video analytics in the retail industry.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/

This content has been distributed via WiredRelease press release distribution service. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at contact@wiredrelease.com.