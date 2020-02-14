U.S. Cheese Market by Source, Type, Product, Distribution Channel and Label Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025, the U.S. cheese market size was valued at $32,291 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $40,467 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Cheese is a popular dairy product consumed in the U.S. for its enticing taste and nutritional benefits. Cheese has varying flavor with different taste depending on the source of milk, aging time, production process, and cheese making technique. Increase in fast food consumption and awareness among people about the health benefits of cheese increases the demand for cheese products. In addition, growth in popularity of European food culture in the U.S. majorly drive the growth of the cheese market. Immigrants have the habit of carrying their culture wherever they migrate.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4700

This has a significant impact on the modern food culture of U.S. For instance, pasta and pizza are now very common food found in U.S. Major raw material used in the production of cheese is milk. Other raw material is the rennet, which is an enzyme that turns milk into curd. Advancement in technologies and innovation in the cheese industry leads to rise in curing time of cheese owing to the increase in demand. Technological advancement helps in the enhancement of flavor, quality and shelf life of cheese.

Based on product, the market is segmented into mozzarella, cheddar, feta, parmesan, Roquefort, and others. Others include Camembert, Ricotta, and Brie. In 2017, cheddar cheese experienced the highest growth rate, the cheddar cheese market share is valued to be more than one-third of the U.S. cheese market in terms of volume, owing to its great taste and veracity of the use of the cheddar cheese. Surge in the consumption of fast food have notably impacted the consumption pattern of cheddar cheese as it is widely used in numerous cuisines for its distinct flavor.

International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), International Dairy Foods Association, and World Health Organization (WHO), are some of the regulatory authorities present in the U.S. cheese market. Growth in health consciousness of people due to cheese consumption, perishability nature of cheese, and lack of proper storage facility are some of the restrains that hamper the growth of the cheese market. Low-fat and low cholesterol cheese are manufactured to cater to the demand of health-conscious people, thus boosting the cheese market in the U.S.

The major companies profiled in this report are Arla Foods, Bel Group, Fonterra Food, Kraft Heinz, Lactalis Group, Savencia SA, Almarai, Associated Milk Producers, Saputo, and Cady Cheese Factory.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4700

Key Findings of the U.S. Cheese Market:

· The cheddar cheese market is expected to grow at the high CAGR of 3.7%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

· The hypermarket and food specialty stores segments are anticipated to be the fastest developing B2C distribution channels, in terms of value, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% & 3.7% respectively, from 2018 to 2025.

· Private label companies are expected to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 3.1% in terms of value.

· The cow milk segment as a source occupied more than four-fifths share in the U.S. cheese market in 2017 in terms of value and is anticipated to witness CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

· The fast food outlets in the B2B distribution channel holds a dominant position in the U.S. cheese market in 2017 and is anticipated to witness CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period, in terms of value.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Market Pulse: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

This content has been distributed via WiredRelease press release distribution service. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at contact@wiredrelease.com.