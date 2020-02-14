SDN offers several benefits including programmable control over the network, management of wide and complex data traffic, reduced capital and operational cost on network equipment, and customized data control, which have encouraged organizations to adopt this technology. Increasing implementation of mobility services, huge data generation, wide data network, Internet of Things, and increasing need of flexibility in the network infrastructure across various verticals, such as IT, consumer goods & retail, BFSI, defense, healthcare, telecom, and others, further accelerate the growth of this market.

North America is expected to dominate the SDN market due to adoption of advanced networking infrastructure, increased adoption of mobile devices, and favorable networking regulations and standards in the U.S. and Canada. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region on account of continuous upgrades in the networking infrastructure, and emerging trends of mobility services and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in the region.

Enterprises are the major end users of SDN, accounting for about 43% of the global market revenue in 2015, followed by telecommunication service providers. However, the cloud service provider segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growth in use of cloud computing services by various organizations.

The world software defined networking (SDN) market is expected to reach $132.9 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 47% from 2016 to 2022.

IT is the major industry that implements SDN. It accounted for around 22% share of the global market in 2015, followed by the telecom industry. Flexible delivery of network services, automated management of complex network, and rising trend of mobility services encouraged IT organizations to implement SDN. Consumer goods & retail is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The solutions offered by SDN providers include physical network infrastructure, virtualization and control software, professional services, and SDN applications & network services. The physical network infrastructure accounted for 47.4% of the global market revenue in 2015, owing to its benefits of minimizing the complexity of network management through SDN-enabled switches, routers, and other network devices, while saving capital costs and operational expenses. Furthermore, virtualization and control software is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 51% during the forecast period.

Top Impacting Factors Such as –

1. Complex network traffic patterns

2. Growing need for mobility services

3. Increasing requirement of efficient infrastructure

4. Big data analytics

Key findings of Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market:

The SDN market is likely to grow at a high rate owing to complex network traffic patterns, growing need for mobility services, and increasing cloud computing

services.

The cloud service segment provider is expected to grow with the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022.

North America was the highest revenue-generating region in the SDN market in 2015.

