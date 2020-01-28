The report titled, “Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market” has adopted an organized way to evaluate the dynamics of the overall market. It provides a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence in Retail market analysis comprising of a top-to-bottom research on the market dynamics, including Artificial Intelligence in Retail market challenges, growth drivers, threats, and potential growth opportunities, with a key focus on global as well as regional market. In a chapter-wise format, the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market share report evaluated the global supply and demand trends in the market, including the significant insights and graphical representation.

The report provides data taking into attention the latest advancements in the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market while appraising the impact in the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market of the most important players in the near future.

The Artificial Intelligence in Retail market will register an xx.xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2029, from US$ xx million in 2020. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenues) of key companies in the Artificial Intelligence in Retail industry.

Brief of the competitive landscape

The Artificial Intelligence in Retail market report consists of a brief of the competitive terrain of this industry. The study specifies an Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market analysis of the competitive scope in the competitive landscape. Data related to the key participants of the industry along with its current share in the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market is involved in the report.

In addition, Detailed Information about the company’s profiles as well as data related to their profit margins and models is also induced in the report.

Some of the Major Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Players Are: International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services Inc, Oracle Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Google LLC, Sentient Technologies Inc, Salesforce

Regional Analysis Of Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market:

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Component:

Solutions

Services

Segmentation on the Basis of Deployment mode:

Cloud

On-premise

Segmentation on the Basis of Technology:

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others (Analytics and Process Automation)

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Predictive Merchandising

Programmatic Advertising

Market Forecasting

In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance

Location-Based Marketing

Others (Real-Time Pricing and Incentives, and Real-Time Product Targeting)

Key questions answered in Report:-

• Artificial Intelligence in Retail Business Analysis Including Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Trends

• Consumption Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Retail, Guidelines Overview and Upcoming Trends Forecast till 2029

• Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Top Companies Sales, Price, Revenue and Market Share Outlook

• Artificial Intelligence in Retail Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast 2029

• Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, and Trends

• Artificial Intelligence in Retail by Technology, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2020-2029

• In-depth Research on Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts

• Artificial Intelligence in Retail Overview, Raw Materials Analysis, Market Drivers and Opportunities

