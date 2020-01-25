New Report on “Packaging Coatings Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Packaging Coatings Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes the current market size and growth of this industry.

Report Scope:

The study includes the profiles of key players in the Packaging Coatings market with a significant global and regional presence. The Packaging Coatings market competition by Top Manufacturers Covers:

Akzo Nobel

ARKEMA GROUP

BASF

PPG Industries

Wacker Chemie

The Dow Chemical Company

allnex

Evonik Industries

Mantrose-Haeuser

KANSAI PAINT

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems

Endura coating

Michelman

Sun Coating

VPL Coatings

Packaging Coatings Market Statistics by Types:

Epoxy Thermoset

Urethane

UV-Curable

BPA Free

Soft Touch UV-Curable & Urethane

Packaging Coatings Market Outlook by Applications:

Foods & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Components

