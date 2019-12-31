Scientists have come out with a new fact that obesity might be affecting the climate change fight globally. As the earth is adding around 83 million people of all shapes and sizes into the world population, obesity has created an imbalance in the atmosphere. The new study says that obesity has added an extra 700 megatons of carbon dioxide per year. It is around 1.6 percent of all man-made carbon emissions. Obesity has been termed as an epidemic by the centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Being overweight is linked to a higher rate of heart diseases, stroke, diabetes, and some types of cancer. Experts have said that managing obesity can bring beneficial effects in the environment along with a positive change in mortality and health care cost.

A combination of higher metabolism consumes a greater amount of food and drinks, which leads to an additional increase in carbon emission. There is also an extra output of carbon dioxide from fossil fuel transportation. Obese people are associated with 20 percent more greenhouse gas emission as compared to people who have a healthy weight. Obese individuals produce a higher amount of carbon dioxide due to oxidative metabolism than people with normal weight. The climate researchers have used the standard parameter of obesity calculated by a BMI of higher than or equal to 30 kg/m2. They have considered normal weight to be a BMI reading, which is less than 25 kg/m2.

Experts have said that the maintenance of a heavy body requires more food and drinks. Transportation of heavier people as well is linked to higher consumption of fossil fuels, which adds to further carbon production. However, it is just an assumption that obese people find it difficult to travel by walking or riding a bike, it might not be true for all obese people. The authors of the study have said that we are paying a price for making obesity care inaccessible to people. This study is based on the calculation of total energy consumption and expenditure. They have also observed the combination of data from the epidemic of obesity combined with physiology. This study has been released by the Obesity society. It has been penned down by Faidon Magkos, a professor from the Department of Nutrition, Exercise, and Sports at the University of Copenhagen Denmark.