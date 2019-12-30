The latest research from MarketrResearch.Biz on Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Report for 2020 destined to provide target audience with the latest information on Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market with the help of refined data and opinions from Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry experts. The data included in the research report is well-organized and the report is collected by industry professionals and experts to ensure the quality of the study.

The report presents the research methodology and technique followed to present a clear view and insights of the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market. The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market report includes the present scenario and future growth prospects of the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market for 2020–2029. The study was conducted following extensive and exhaustive efforts to gather information, data, and statistics through primary and secondary research, and much of the results were based on valuable inputs from key participants in the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry. The report includes detailed profiles of various companies and major suppliers in the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market. The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) report also includes a supply chain study of top players in the market. On the basis of region, the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) report is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

The delegate segments and sub-section of the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market are explained below:

Some of the Leading Manufacturers Included in the Market are – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, BioMerieux S.A., Agilent Technologies Inc, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Qiagen N.V., Illumina Inc, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Beijing Genomics Co. Ltd., Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher), Pacific Biosciences of California Inc

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Segmentation Analysis:

Segmentation on the basis of product & services:

Consumables

Platforms

Services

Segmentation on the basis of technology:

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Targeted Re-sequencing

Others

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Drug Discovery

Personalized Medicine and Genetic Screening

Disease Diagnosis

Agriculture and Animal Research

Others

Segmentation on the basis of end-user:

Academic institutes & research centres

Hospitals & clinics

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Others

For each and every region, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market size and end users are studied and also various market segments like types, applications, and companies.

• North America (Mexica, USA, and Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (India, China, Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, and Nigeria)

Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Status, and Forecast 2029 Opportunity reports, risk studies and guidance with strategic and diplomatic decision-making powers. The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) analysis offers information on market latest trends and improvement, growth drivers, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies, and on the evolving price structure of the Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market. The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) report analyses the worldwide Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market size, industry scope and forecast, competitive landscape and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) growth opportunity.

Key Questions Study in Analysis are:

• Which geographic region would have more demand for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) products/services?

• What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the region-wise market?

• Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) growth?

• What is the ongoing & estimated Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market size in the upcoming years?

• What is the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market possibility for long-term investment?

• What type of opportunity would the country provide for present and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market new players?

• What is the risk and challenges involved for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) suppliers?

• What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) product in the coming years?

• What is the impact study of numerous factors on the growth of the Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market?

• What are the latest trends in the regional Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market and how prosperous they are?

