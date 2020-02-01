The report titled, “Connected Logistics Market” has adopted an organized way to evaluate the dynamics of the overall market. It provides a comprehensive Connected Logistics market analysis comprising of a top-to-bottom research on the market dynamics, including Connected Logistics market challenges, growth drivers, threats, and potential growth opportunities, with a key focus on global as well as regional market. In a chapter-wise format, the Connected Logistics market share report evaluated the global supply and demand trends in the market, including the significant insights and graphical representation.
The report provides data taking into attention the latest advancements in the global Connected Logistics Market while appraising the impact in the Connected Logistics market of the most important players in the near future.
The Connected Logistics market will register an xx.xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2029, from US$ xx million in 2020. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenues) of key companies in the Connected Logistics industry.
Brief of the competitive landscape
The Connected Logistics market report consists of a brief of the competitive terrain of this industry. The study specifies an Connected Logistics Market analysis of the competitive scope in the competitive landscape. Data related to the key participants of the industry along with its current share in the Connected Logistics market is involved in the report.
In addition, Detailed Information about the company’s profiles as well as data related to their profit margins and models is also induced in the report.
Some of the Major Connected Logistics Market Players Are: AT&T Inc, Eurotech SpA, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco Systems Inc, HCL Technologies Limited, Orbcomm Inc., E2open, LLC
Regional Analysis Of Connected Logistics Market:
Connected Logistics Market Segmentation:
Segmentation by software:
Asset Management
Remote asset tracking
Predictive asset management and monitoring
Warehouse IoT
Warehouse management system (WMS)
Warehouse control system (WCS)
Building Automation system (BAS)
Security
Network Management
Data Management
Streaming Analytics
Segmentation by platform:
Device Management
Application Management
Connectivity Management
Segmentation by service:
Professional Service
Consulting service
Integration and deployment
Support and maintenance
Managed Service
Segmentation by transportation mode:
Roadway
Railway
Airway
Seaway
Segmentation by end-user:
Retail
Manufacturing
Oil & Energy and Gas
Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
Telecom and IT
Automotive
Aerospace and Defence
Food and Beverage
Chemical
