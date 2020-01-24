An Comprehensive Research Report On “Prepregs Market Size 2020, published by MarketResearch.Biz | Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Prepregs Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts- 2029” Analyzes current market Size and upcoming 10 years growth of this industry.
List of Major Key players operating in the Prepregs Market are:
Royal Ten Cate (USA) Inc, Cytec Industries Inc, Toray Industries Inc, Hexcel Corporation, Gurit Holding AG, Teijin Limited, Axiom Materials Inc, SGL Group, Park Electrochemical Corp., Mitsubishi Rayon Co Ltd.
Prepregs Market Segmentation:
Segmentation by fiber reinforcement:
Glass fiber prepregs
Carbon fiber prepregs
Aramid fiber prepregs
Segmentation by type of resin:
Thermoset prepregs
Thermoplastic prepregs
Segmentation by application:
Aerospace & defense
Wind energy
Sporting goods
Automotive
Electronics
Regional and Country Level Analysis Covers:
North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy) & Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
