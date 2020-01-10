A Comprehensive Research Report on Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market 2020 || Industry Segment By product & services, technology, application, end-user, and region., Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2029. Analyzes current market size and upcoming 10 years growth of this industry.

A wide-ranging analysis of the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is presented in this report, along with a brief overview of the segments in the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry. The study presents a workable estimate of the current market scenario, including the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market size with regards to the volume and value. The report is a collection of significant data related to the competitive landscape of the industry. It also contains data regards to several regions that have successfully established its position in the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market.

The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and clarification of information about the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market report provides an in-depth insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company and financial history, product portfolio, new project launch recent development analysis are the criteria included in this report.

Top Key Players of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market are covered in this report are: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, BioMerieux S.A., Agilent Technologies Inc, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Qiagen N.V., Illumina Inc, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Beijing Genomics Co. Ltd., Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher), Pacific Biosciences of California Inc

A Peek At over the highlights of the report:

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Segment By product & services, technology, application, end-user, and region. :

Segmentation on the basis of product & services:

Consumables

Platforms

Services

Segmentation on the basis of technology:

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Targeted Re-sequencing

Others

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Drug Discovery

Personalized Medicine and Genetic Screening

Disease Diagnosis

Agriculture and Animal Research

Others

Segmentation on the basis of end-user:

Academic institutes & research centres

Hospitals & clinics

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Others

Key questions answered in the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market report:

• What will the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market size and the growth rate be in 2029

• What are the latest market trends impacting the growth of the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market

• Who are the global topmost manufacturers of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry: Company Outline, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis, Market Performance, Sales Market, Contact Information

• What are the types and applications of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) What is the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market share of each type and application

• What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Up Stream Industries Analysis, Manufacturing Analysis, Manufacturing Process, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis, Industry Chain Structure Analysis

• What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

• What are the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Industry.

