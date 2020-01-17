“Global Moisturizing Cream Market” is the title of an upcoming report by MarketResearch.biz. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information related to the target market, along with latest market trends, drivers, restraints, global opportunities, and threats. Profiles of key players operating in the market, along with revenue and financials, key developments, strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint are also included. The global moisturizing cream market report has been segmented on the basis of type, category, consumer group, distribution channel, and region.

Moisturizing Cream: Overview

Moisturizer is a personal care product applied to moisturize skin, and impart a healthy appearance and glow. Moisturizers are available in two-forms namely, creams and lotions. Moisturizing creams and lotions contain emollients, ceramides, occlusive, and humectants that lock water in the outer layer of the skin, giving any damaged cells a chance to repair. Moisturizing creams and lotions are used to treat or prevent conditions such as dryness, rough, scaly, and itchy skin.

Global Moisturizing Cream Market: Dynamics

Drivers: Rising awareness and easy availability, coupled with ability to be used to treat or alleviate multiple minor skin-related issues has been resulting in increasing demand, which is driving market growth. Growing skin concerns among consumers and rapid developments in the beauty and personal care industry are among other factors driving growth of the global moisturizing cream market.

Growing concerns and increasing investments in Research & Development (R&D) activities by top brands to develop personal care products with more efficient is projected to support growth of the global moisturizing cream market. Increasing availability of low-cost and counterfeit moisturizing creams and lotions is expected to negatively impact market growth to a certain extent.

Global Moisturizing Cream Market: Segment Analysis

By Product Type, insights:

Based on product type, the global moisturizing cream market is segmented into emollients, ceramides, occlusive, humectants, and others. The emollients segment accounts for comparatively higher revenue share in the global market, and is projected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

By Category, insights:

Based on category, the market is segmented into premium and mass segments. The mass segment dominates in terms of revenue share, and is projected to register higher revenue CAGR as compared to other category segments during the forecast period.

By Consumer Group, insights:

Based on consumer group, the target market is segmented into adults and children. The adult segment accounted for highest revenue share in 2018, and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel, insights:

Based on the distribution channel, the target market is segmented into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment registers highest revenue share currently; whereas, the non-store-based segment is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Moisturizing Cream Market: Region Analysis

Based on region, the global moisturizing cream market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Asia. The market in North America leads in terms of revenue share owing to the US and Canada being major revenue contributors among other countries in the region. Revenue from the Asia Pacific market is projected to register a steady rate in comparison to other regions.

Global Moisturizing Cream Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Emollients

Ceramides

Occlusive

Humectants

Others

Segmentation by Category:

Premium

Mass

Segmentation by Consumer Group:

Adults

Children

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Store-based

Non-store based

Segmentation by Segmentation by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

