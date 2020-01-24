An Comprehensive Research Report On “Mobile Location Based Services Market Size 2020, published by MarketResearch.Biz | Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Mobile Location Based Services Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts- 2029” Analyzes current market Size and upcoming 10 years growth of this industry.

List of Major Key players operating in the Mobile Location Based Services Market are:

Masternaut Ltd, TeleCommunication Systems Inc, Intersec Group, WifiSLAM Inc, Aruba Networks Inc, Meridian Apps Inc, Ruckus Wireless Inc, Google LLC, Facebook Inc, CloudMade Ltd

Mobile Location Based Services Market Segmentation:

Global market segmentation by technology:

Context aware technology

Observed Time Difference of Arrival (OTDOA) and Enhanced Observed Time Difference of Arrival (E-OTDOA)

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Near Field Communication (NFC)

Satellite, microwave and infrared sensors

Wi-Fi, ultra-wide band (UWB), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Assisted -GPS

Global market segmentation by product:

Maps & Alerts

Precision Geo-targeting

Location-based Advertising Services

Secure Transactions and Redemptions

Analytics and Insights

Automotive Services

Campaign Management

Consumer & Enterprise Services

Global market segmentation by end-user:

Banking & Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defence

Hospitality & Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Utilities

Others (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Real Estate)

Global market segmentation by application:

Monitoring & Tracking

Navigation & Mapping

Business Intelligence & Analytics

Location-based Advertising

Networking & Entertainment

Regional and Country Level Analysis Covers:

North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy) & Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

• Definitions & forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

• Business trends of Mobile Location Based Services Market

• Product trends

• Application trends

Chapter 3. Mobile Location Based Services Industry Insights

• Mobile Location Based Services Market Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Analysis of Manufacturers in the Mobile Location Based Services industry

• Distribution channel analysis

• End-use landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Mobile Location Based Services Market Technology & innovation landscape

• Industry impact forces

• Mobile Location Based Services Market Growth drivers

• Industry pitfalls & challenges

• Key trends by Segments

Chapter 4. Company Profiles

• Business Overview of Mobile Location Based Services Market Companies

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook and Decisive Analysis of companies in Mobile Location Based Services Market

• SWOT Analysis

