List of Major Key players operating in the Connected Logistics Market are:

AT&T Inc, Eurotech SpA, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco Systems Inc, HCL Technologies Limited, Orbcomm Inc., E2open, LLC

The objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Connected Logistics market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Connected Logistics market size development in various regions including Asia, United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their strategies and development plan.

• To describe, define and forecast the market by segments and key regions.

Connected Logistics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by software:

Asset Management

Remote asset tracking

Predictive asset management and monitoring

Warehouse IoT

Warehouse management system (WMS)

Warehouse control system (WCS)

Building Automation system (BAS)

Security

Network Management

Data Management

Streaming Analytics

Segmentation by platform:

Device Management

Application Management

Connectivity Management

Segmentation by service:

Professional Service

Consulting service

Integration and deployment

Support and maintenance

Managed Service

Segmentation by transportation mode:

Roadway

Railway

Airway

Seaway

Segmentation by end-user:

Retail

Manufacturing

Oil & Energy and Gas

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Regional and Country Level Analysis Covers:

North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy) & Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Major Highlights from Table of contents are listed below for quick lookup into Connected Logistics Market report

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

• Definitions & forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

• Business trends of Connected Logistics Market

• Product trends

• Application trends

Chapter 3. Connected Logistics Industry Insights

• Connected Logistics Market Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Analysis of Manufacturers in the Connected Logistics industry

• Distribution channel analysis

• End-use landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Connected Logistics Market Technology & innovation landscape

• Industry impact forces

• Connected Logistics Market Growth drivers

• Industry pitfalls & challenges

• Key trends by Segments

Chapter 4. Company Profiles

• Business Overview of Connected Logistics Market Companies

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook and Decisive Analysis of companies in Connected Logistics Market

• SWOT Analysis

