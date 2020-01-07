A California woman has filed a USD 300,000 lawsuit against hotel Marriott for allegedly being singled out because of her race. Felicia Gonzales alleged that she was asked to sign a ‘no party policy’ at the front desk of the Residence Inn by Marriott Portland. The 51-year-old woman said that the front desk clerk told her that signing a two-page ‘no party policy’ was mandatory before checking in the hotel room for all guests. But she soon realized that the claims made by the hotel employee were not true. Gonzales claimed that she saw white guests who checked-in after her were not asked to sign the ‘no party policy.’

The two-page no party policy, provided by Gonzales’ attorneys, states that it was enacted to inform all guests of noise limits at the five star hotel. The policy says that it was not meant to insinuate any distrust in the average guest. “No hotels want to have parties and we do not want that type of business,” the policy read. The policy also states that the guests will be held responsible if any item goes missing from their suites. Moreover, they would be also responsible for any damage caused to the hotel property by uninvited or invited persons.

Gonzales, who is a Marriott rewards member, said she signed the policy to make sure that she could get her room for a five-night stay during the New Year. She was in Portland to visit her relatives, the lawsuit, which seeks USD 300,000 in damages, reads. The woman also said that she never had any noise complaints or any other issues with the hotel chain. She has sought the damage for humiliation, embarrassment, frustration and ‘feelings of racial stigmatization.’ The lawsuit against Marriott mentions that it could later be changed to add USD 1 million in punitive damages. Refusing to comment on the development, a Marriott spokesperson said that they do not comment on the pending lawsuit. However, she noted that the hotel mentioned in the lawsuit was managed by a third-party management firm.